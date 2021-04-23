Log in
    LBRDK

LIBERTY BROADBAND CORPORATION

(LBRDK)
  Report
Liberty Broadband Corporation : Announces First Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call

04/23/2021 | 04:16pm EDT
Liberty Broadband Corporation’s (“Liberty Broadband”) (Nasdaq: LBRDA, LBRDK, LBRDP) President and Chief Executive Officer, Greg Maffei, will host a conference call to discuss results for the first quarter of 2021 on Friday, May 7th at 11:15 a.m. (E.D.T.). Before the open of market trading that day, Liberty Broadband will issue a press release reporting such results, which can be found at https://ir.libertybroadband.com/press-releases. Following prepared remarks, the company will host a brief Q&A session during which management will accept questions regarding Liberty Broadband and Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. The press release and conference call may discuss the financial performance and outlook of these companies, as well as other forward looking matters.

Please call GlobalMeet at (800) 289-0571 or +1 (323) 794-2093, passcode 3168007, at least 10 minutes prior to the call. Callers will need to be on a touch-tone telephone to ask questions. The conference administrator will provide instructions on how to use the polling feature.

In addition, the conference call will be broadcast live via the Internet. All interested participants should visit the Liberty Broadband website at www.libertybroadband.com/events to register for the webcast. Replays of the call will also be available on the Liberty Broadband website. The conference call will be archived on the website after appropriate filings have been made with the SEC.

About Liberty Broadband Corporation

Liberty Broadband Corporation (Nasdaq: LBRDA, LBRDK, LBRDP) operates and owns interests in a broad range of communications businesses. Liberty Broadband’s principal assets consist of its interest in Charter Communications and its subsidiaries: Skyhook and GCI. GCI is Alaska’s largest communications provider, providing data, wireless, video, voice and managed services to consumer and business customers throughout Alaska and nationwide. GCI has delivered services for nearly 40 years to some of the most remote communities and in some of the most challenging conditions in North America.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 002 M - -
Net income 2021 1 182 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 36,8x
Yield 2021 0,14%
Capitalization 31 066 M 31 066 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 31,0x
Capi. / Sales 2022 -
Nbr of Employees 122
Free-Float 97,6%
Chart LIBERTY BROADBAND CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Liberty Broadband Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LIBERTY BROADBAND CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 190,60 $
Last Close Price 159,79 $
Spread / Highest target 33,9%
Spread / Average Target 19,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 12,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Gregory Ben Maffei President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brian J. Wendling Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
John Carl Malone Chairman
Renee L. Wilm Chief Legal & Administrative Officer
Richard R. Green Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LIBERTY BROADBAND CORPORATION0.90%31 066
DISH NETWORK CORPORATION29.75%22 120
LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC4.21%14 568
CYFROWY POLSAT S.A.-0.46%5 075
COGECO COMMUNICATIONS INC.21.75%4 486
MEGACABLE HOLDINGS, S. A. B. DE C. V.9.93%3 456
