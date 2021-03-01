Log in
Liberty Broadband Corporation

LIBERTY BROADBAND CORPORATION

(LBRDK)
Liberty Broadband Corporation : to Present at Deutsche Bank Media, Internet and Telecom Conference

03/01/2021
Liberty Broadband Corporation (Nasdaq: LBRDA, LBRDK, LBRDP) announced that Greg Maffei, President and CEO of Liberty Broadband Corporation, will be presenting at the Deutsche Bank Media, Internet and Telecom Conference on Monday, March 8th at 4:00 p.m. E.S.T. During his presentation, Mr. Maffei may make observations regarding the company's financial performance and outlook, as well as other forward looking matters.

The presentation will be broadcast live via the Internet. All interested persons should visit the Liberty Broadband Corporation website at http://libertybroadband.com/events to register for the webcast. An archive of the webcast will also be available on this website for 180 days after appropriate filings have been made with the SEC.

About Liberty Broadband Corporation

Liberty Broadband Corporation (Nasdaq: LBRDA, LBRDK, LBRDP) operates and owns interests in a broad range of communications businesses. Liberty Broadband’s principal assets consist of its interest in Charter Communications and its subsidiaries: Skyhook and GCI. GCI is Alaska’s largest communications provider, providing data, wireless, video, voice and managed services to consumer and business customers throughout Alaska and nationwide. GCI has delivered services for nearly 40 years to some of the most remote communities and in some of the most challenging conditions in North America.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 20,2 M - -
Net income 2021 1 553 M - -
Net Debt 2021 576 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 32,8x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 29 086 M 29 086 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1 470x
EV / Sales 2022 1 377x
Nbr of Employees 122
Free-Float 94,8%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Gregory Ben Maffei President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brian J. Wendling Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
John Carl Malone Chairman
Richard R. Green Independent Director
John E. Welsh Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LIBERTY BROADBAND CORPORATION-5.59%29 086
DISH NETWORK CORPORATION-2.57%16 580
LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC1.67%14 120
CYFROWY POLSAT S.A.-5.55%4 892
COGECO COMMUNICATIONS INC.17.59%4 319
MEGACABLE HOLDINGS, S. A. B. DE C. V.-0.61%2 964
