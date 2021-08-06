Liberty Broadband : Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results 08/06/2021 | 08:16am EDT Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Liberty Broadband Corporation (“Liberty Broadband”) (Nasdaq: LBRDA, LBRDK, LBRDP) today reported second quarter 2021 results. Headlines include(1): Fair value of Charter investment was $41 billion as of June 30 th

From May 1 st through July 31 st , Liberty Broadband received $1.1 billion of proceeds from sale of 1.6 million Charter shares to Charter Maintained fully diluted equity interest in Charter of 26% (2)

through July 31 , Liberty Broadband received $1.1 billion of proceeds from sale of 1.6 million Charter shares to Charter From May 1 st through July 31 st , Liberty Broadband repurchased 7.5 million LBRDK shares at an average price per share of $167.17 and total cash consideration of $1.3 billion

through July 31 , Liberty Broadband repurchased 7.5 million LBRDK shares at an average price per share of $167.17 and total cash consideration of $1.3 billion Liberty Broadband’s Board of Directors increased remaining repurchase authorization to approximately $2.5 billion

In the second quarter, GCI(3) grew revenue 7% to $238 million, generated operating income of $18 million and increased adjusted OIBDA(4) 14% to $89 million “We continued to use the proceeds from participating in Charter’s buyback to repurchase Liberty Broadband shares at a meaningful discount to net asset value,” said Greg Maffei, Liberty Broadband President and CEO. “Additionally we opportunistically amended our Charter margin loan, decreasing the pricing and extending the maturity. Charter continues to demonstrate the power of broadband with significant net adds and produced strong results for the quarter. GCI posted impressive top and bottom line growth driven by robust demand for data, as well as strong subscriber growth on the wireless side with our customers enjoying the benefits of our 5G network buildout in Anchorage.” Share Repurchases From May 1, 2021 through July 31, 2021, Liberty Broadband repurchased approximately 7.5 million shares of Series C Liberty Broadband common stock (Nasdaq: LBRDK) at an average cost per share of $167.17 for total cash consideration of $1.3 billion. In August 2021, Liberty Broadband’s Board of Directors increased the remaining repurchase authorization to approximately $2.5 billion. Charter Ownership Under the terms of Liberty Broadband and Charter’s stockholder agreement, Liberty Broadband has sold and will continue to sell to Charter a number of shares of Class A common stock as is necessary to maintain Liberty Broadband’s percentage equity interest at 26% on a fully diluted basis. Such sales are executed by Liberty Broadband monthly based on Charter’s repurchase activity in the month prior. From May 1, 2021 through July 31, 2021, Liberty Broadband sold 1.6 million shares of Charter Class A common stock to Charter for total proceeds of approximately $1.1 billion. Balance Sheet The following presentation is provided to separately identify cash and liquid investments, debt and public holdings of Liberty Broadband as of March 31, 2021 and June 30, 2021. (amounts in millions) 3/31/2021 6/30/2021 Cash and Cash Equivalents: GCI Holdings $ 51 $ 41 Corporate and Other 1,126 178 Total Liberty Broadband Consolidated Cash $ 1,177 $ 219 Fair Value of Public Holdings in Charter(a) $ 36,177 $ 40,909 Debt: Senior Notes(b) $ 600 $ 600 Senior Credit Facility 523 492 Finance Leases and Other(c) 103 99 Total GCI Holdings Debt $ 1,226 $ 1,191 GCI Leverage(d) 3.4x 3.3x Charter Margin Loan $ 2,000 $ 1,150 1.25% Exchangeable Senior Debentures due 2050(e) 825 825 1.75% Exchangeable Senior Debentures due 2046(e) 15 15 2.75% Exchangeable Senior Debentures due 2050(e) 575 575 Total Corporate Level Debt $ 3,415 $ 2,565 Total Liberty Broadband Debt $ 4,641 $ 3,756 Fair market value adjustment and deferred loan costs 43 79 Finance leases and tower obligations (excluded from GAAP Debt) (97 ) (93 ) Total Liberty Broadband Debt (GAAP) $ 4,587 $ 3,742 Other Financial Obligations: Indemnification Obligation(f) $ 293 $ 385 Preferred Stock(g) 178 178 a) Represents fair value of the investment in Charter as of March 31, 2021 and June 30, 2021. A portion of the Charter equity securities are considered covered shares and subject to certain contractual restrictions in accordance with the indemnification obligation, as described below. b) Principal amount of Senior Notes. c) Includes the Wells Fargo Note Payable and current and long-term obligations under finance leases and tower obligations. d) As defined in GCI's credit agreement. e) Principal amount of Senior Exchangeable Debentures, exclusive of fair market value adjustments. f) Indemnity to Qurate Retail, pursuant to an indemnification agreement (the "indemnification agreement"), with respect to the Liberty Interactive LLC ("LI LLC") 1.75% exchangeable debentures due 2046 (the "LI LLC Charter exchangeable debentures"), as described below. g) Liquidation value of preferred stock. Preferred stock has a 7% coupon, $25/share liquidation preference plus accrued and unpaid dividends and 1/3 vote per share. The redemption date is the first business day following March 8, 2039. The preferred stock is considered a liability for GAAP purposes. Liberty Broadband cash decreased $958 million in the second quarter as share repurchases at Liberty Broadband and debt repayment more than offset proceeds from Charter share sales in the period. GCI cash decreased due to debt repayment and capital expenditures, partially offset by cash from operations. Liberty Broadband debt decreased $885 million in the second quarter. On May 12, 2021, Liberty Broadband amended its $2.3 billion Charter margin loan, reducing pricing from 1.85% to 1.50% and extending the maturity to May 2024. In connection with the amendment, Liberty Broadband repaid $850 million under the Charter margin loan. Undrawn capacity under the Charter margin loan is $1.15 billion as of June 30, 2021. Also during the second quarter, GCI repaid approximately $30 million under its revolving credit facility funded with cash from operations. Total capacity under GCI’s revolving credit facility is $550 million, of which undrawn capacity is $452 million (net of letters of credit), and GCI’s leverage as defined in its credit agreement is 3.3x. Liberty Broadband has an indemnification agreement with Qurate Retail with respect to Qurate Retail’s Charter exchangeable debentures. Pursuant to the indemnification agreement, Liberty Broadband will compensate Qurate Retail for any payments made in excess of the adjusted principal amount of the LI LLC Charter exchangeable debentures to any holder that exercises its exchange right on or before the put/call date of October 5, 2023. This indemnity is supported by a negative pledge in favor of Qurate Retail on the reference shares of Class A common stock of Charter held at Liberty Broadband that underlie the LI LLC Charter exchangeable debentures. The indemnification obligation on Liberty Broadband’s balance sheet is valued based on the estimated exchange feature in the LI LLC Charter exchangeable debentures. As of June 30, 2021, a holder of the LI LLC Charter exchangeable debentures has the ability to exchange, and accordingly, the indemnification obligation is classified as a current liability. GCI Results Unless otherwise noted, the following discussion compares financial information for the three months ended June 30, 2021 to the same period in 2020. In the second quarter, GCI revenue grew 7% due to robust demand for data across both consumer and business customers. The consumer data growth was driven by an 8% increase in revenue-generating subscribers and an increase in data ARPU. The business growth was driven by service upgrades for both school and medical customers. Additionally, consumer wireless growth was strong driven by GCI’s 5G network buildout in Anchorage. Operating income improved and adjusted OIBDA grew 14% in the second quarter primarily due to the revenue growth. In the second quarter, GCI spent $26 million on capital expenditures, excluding capitalized interest. Capital expenditure spending was related primarily to improvements to the wireless and hybrid fiber coax networks. Rural Healthcare Update On January 19, 2021, the Wireline Competition Bureau of the FCC issued an order which provides rate certainty to Alaska providers for funding years ending June 30, 2022 and June 30, 2023 by requiring them to use previously approved rates from the FCC, which we expect will provide increased certainty for the RHC business in the aforementioned funding years. On May 25, 2021, the FCC approved the cost studies submitted by GCI Holdings for the funding year that ended June 30, 2021. FOOTNOTES 1) Liberty Broadband’s President and CEO, Greg Maffei, will discuss these highlights and other matters on Liberty Broadband's earnings conference call that will begin at 11:15 a.m. (E.D.T.) on August 6, 2021. For information regarding how to access the call, please see “Important Notice” later in this document. 2) Calculated pursuant to Liberty Broadband and Charter’s stockholder agreement. 3) Liberty Broadband’s principal operating asset is GCI Holdings, LLC (“GCI” or “GCI Holdings”), Alaska's largest communications provider. Other assets include its interests in Charter Communications, Inc. ("Charter"). 4) For a definition of adjusted OIBDA and adjusted OIBDA margin and applicable reconciliations, see the accompanying schedules. NOTES LIBERTY BROADBAND GAAP FINANCIAL METRICS (amounts in thousands) 2Q20 2Q21 Revenue GCI Holdings $ NA $ 237,856 Corporate and other 4,114 4,428 Total Liberty Broadband Revenue $ 4,114 $ 242,284 Operating Income (Loss) GCI Holdings $ NA $ 17,574 Corporate and other(a) (9,832 ) (19,666 ) Total Liberty Broadband Operating Income (Loss) $ (9,832 ) $ (2,092 ) Adjusted OIBDA (Loss) GCI Holdings $ NA $ 88,656 Corporate and other (7,407 ) (13,309 ) Total Liberty Broadband Adjusted OIBDA (Loss) $ (7,407 ) $ 75,347 HISTORICAL GCI OPERATING METRICS AND FINANCIAL RESULTS GCI’s results are only included in Liberty Broadband’s results following the merger of Liberty Broadband and GCI Liberty on December 18, 2020. However, we believe a discussion of GCI’s results for a comparative two-year period promotes a better understanding of GCI’s operations. For comparison and discussion purposes, the following information presents actual historical results of GCI for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, exclusive of the effects of acquisition accounting, and the actual historical results of GCI as included in Liberty Broadband’s results for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. The most significant effect of acquisition accounting is an increase to depreciation and amortization as compared to prior periods as a result of an increase in fair values of depreciable or amortizable assets. This historical financial information of GCI can be found in historical filings of GCI Liberty, Inc. The financial information below is presented voluntarily and does not purport to represent what the results of operations of GCI would have been if it were a wholly owned subsidiary of Liberty Broadband for the periods presented or to project the results of operations of GCI for any future periods. 2Q20 2Q21 % Change (amounts in thousands, except operating metrics) GCI Consolidated Financial Metrics Revenue Consumer $ 112,047 $ 119,937 7 % Business 110,534 117,919 7 % Total revenue $ 222,581 $ 237,856 7 % Operating income (loss) $ 14,806 $ 17,574 19 % Operating income margin (%) 6.7 % 7.4 % 70 bps Adjusted OIBDA(a) $ 78,045 $ 88,656 14 % Adjusted OIBDA margin(a) (%) 35.1 % 37.3 % 220 bps GCI Consumer Financial Metrics Revenue Wireless $ 42,327 $ 44,756 6 % Data 45,416 52,661 16 % Video 20,461 18,709 (9 ) % Voice 3,843 3,811 (1 ) % Total revenue $ 112,047 $ 119,937 7 % Operating Metrics Wireless: Revenue generating lines in service(b) 179,400 189,100 5 % Data: Revenue generating cable modem subscribers(c) 134,900 145,400 8 % Video: Basic subscribers 77,700 64,600 (17 ) % Voice - Total access lines in service(d) 38,200 36,300 (5 ) % GCI Business Financial Metrics Revenue Wireless $ 21,035 $ 19,876 (6 ) % Data 73,756 86,583 17 % Video 4,427 880 (80 ) % Voice 11,316 10,580 (7 ) % Total revenue $ 110,534 $ 117,919 7 % Operating Metrics Wireless - Revenue generating lines in service(b) 25,000 21,700 (13 ) % Data - Revenue generating cable modem subscribers(c) 8,700 13,400 54 % Voice - Total access lines in service(d) 33,500 29,500 (12 ) % a) See reconciling schedule 1. b) A revenue generating wireless line in service is defined as a wireless device with a monthly fee for services. c) A revenue generating cable modem subscriber is defined by the purchase of cable modem service regardless of the level of service purchased. If one entity purchases multiple cable modem service access points, each access point is counted as a subscriber. d) A local access line in service is defined as a revenue generating circuit or channel connecting a customer to the public switched telephone network. Important Notice: Liberty Broadband (Nasdaq: LBRDA, LBRDK, LBRDP) President and CEO, Greg Maffei, will discuss Liberty Broadband’s earnings release on a conference call which will begin at 11:15 a.m. (E.D.T.) on August 6, 2021. The call can be accessed by dialing (800) 289-0571 or (323) 794-2093, passcode 3865735, at least 10 minutes prior to the start time. The call will also be broadcast live across the Internet and archived on our website. To access the webcast go to www.libertybroadband.com/events. Links to this press release and replays of the call will also be available on Liberty Broadband’s website. This press release includes certain forward-looking statements under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements about business strategies, market potential, future financial prospects, matters relating to Liberty Broadband’s equity interest in Charter and Charter’s buyback of common stock, Liberty Broadband’s participation in Charter’s buyback of common stock, indemnification by Liberty Broadband, the continuation of our stock repurchase program and other matters that are not historical facts. These forward-looking statements involve many risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements, including, without limitation, possible changes in market acceptance of new products or services, competitive issues, regulatory matters affecting our businesses, continued access to capital on terms acceptable to Liberty Broadband, changes in law and government regulations, the availability of investment opportunities, general market conditions (including as a result of COVID-19) and market conditions conducive to stock repurchases. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release, and Liberty Broadband expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to disseminate any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statement contained herein to reflect any change in Liberty Broadband's expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based. Please refer to the publicly filed documents of Liberty Broadband, including the most recent Forms 10-K and 10-Q, for additional information about Liberty Broadband and about the risks and uncertainties related to Liberty Broadband which may affect the statements made in this press release. NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES To provide investors with additional information regarding our financial results, this press release includes a presentation of adjusted OIBDA, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, for Liberty Broadband (and certain of its subsidiaries) and GCI Holdings together with a reconciliation to that entity or such businesses’ operating income, as determined under GAAP. Liberty Broadband defines adjusted OIBDA as operating income (loss) plus depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation, transaction costs, separately reported litigation settlements, restructuring, acquisition and other related costs and impairment charges. Further, this press release includes adjusted OIBDA margin which is also a non-GAAP financial measure. Liberty Broadband defines adjusted OIBDA margin as adjusted OIBDA divided by revenue. Liberty Broadband believes adjusted OIBDA is an important indicator of the operational strength and performance of its businesses by identifying those items that are not directly a reflection of each business' performance or indicative of ongoing business trends. In addition, this measure allows management to view operating results and perform analytical comparisons and benchmarking between businesses and identify strategies to improve performance. Because adjusted OIBDA is used as a measure of operating performance, Liberty Broadband views operating income as the most directly comparable GAAP measure. Adjusted OIBDA is not meant to replace or supersede operating income or any other GAAP measure, but rather to supplement such GAAP measures in order to present investors with the same information that Liberty Broadband’s management considers in assessing the results of operations and performance of its assets. Please see the tables below for applicable reconciliations. SCHEDULE 1 The following table provides a reconciliation of GCI’s operating income to its adjusted OIBDA for the three months ended June 30, 2020 and June 30, 2021, respectively. GCI HOLDINGS ADJUSTED OIBDA RECONCILIATION (amounts in thousands) 2Q20 2Q21 GCI Holdings Operating Income $ 14,806 $ 17,574 Depreciation and amortization 60,543 66,825 Stock-based compensation 2,696 4,257 GCI Holdings Adjusted OIBDA $ 78,045 $ 88,656 SCHEDULE 2 The following table provides a reconciliation of operating income (loss) calculated in accordance with GAAP to adjusted OIBDA for Liberty Broadband for the three months ended June 30, 2020 and June 30, 2021, respectively. LIBERTY BROADBAND ADJUSTED OIBDA RECONCILIATION (amounts in thousands) 2Q20 2Q21 Liberty Broadband Operating Loss $ (9,832 ) $ (2,092 ) Depreciation and amortization 492 66,874 Stock-based compensation 1,933 10,565 Liberty Broadband Adjusted OIBDA (Loss) $ (7,407 ) $ 75,347 GCI Holdings $ NA 88,656 Corporate and other (7,407 ) (13,309 ) LIBERTY BROADBAND CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES BALANCE SHEET INFORMATION (unaudited) June 30, December 31, 2021 2020 amounts in thousands,

except share amounts Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 219,241 1,417,802 Trade and other receivables, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $1,741 and $10, respectively 233,571 349,256 Other current assets 66,237 79,453 Total current assets 519,049 1,846,511 Investment in Charter, accounted for using the equity method 14,947,277 16,178,939 Property and equipment, net 1,046,634 1,098,512 Intangible assets not subject to amortization Goodwill 764,686 745,577 Cable certificates 550,000 560,000 Other 36,500 21,500 Intangible assets subject to amortization, net 606,656 674,049 Tax sharing receivable 108,602 94,549 Other assets, net 195,653 151,487 Total assets $ 18,775,057 21,371,124 Liabilities and Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 216,508 97,933 Deferred revenue 30,488 24,926 Current portion of debt, including $27,250 and $26,350 measured at fair value, respectively 31,939 31,026 Indemnification obligation 385,212 344,643 Other current liabilities 64,726 113,234 Total current liabilities 728,873 611,762 Long-term debt, net, including $1,434,549 and $1,445,775 measured at fair value, respectively 3,710,090 4,785,207 Obligations under finance leases and tower obligations, excluding current portion 90,630 92,840 Long-term deferred revenue 37,236 39,649 Deferred income tax liabilities 1,991,624 1,977,643 Preferred stock 202,615 202,917 Other liabilities 183,937 146,687 Total liabilities 6,945,005 7,856,705 Equity Series A common stock, $.01 par value. Authorized 500,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding 26,498,671 and 26,495,249 at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively 265 265 Series B common stock, $.01 par value. Authorized 18,750,000 shares; issued and outstanding 2,546,048 and 2,549,470 at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively 25 25 Series C common stock, $.01 par value. Authorized 500,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding 155,067,969 and 167,480,926 at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively 1,551 1,675 Additional paid-in capital 8,530,684 10,319,754 Accumulated other comprehensive earnings (loss), net of taxes 11,870 15,436 Retained earnings 3,273,980 3,165,504 Total stockholders' equity 11,818,375 13,502,659 Non-controlling interests 11,677 11,760 Total equity 11,830,052 13,514,419 Commitments and contingencies Total liabilities and equity $ 18,775,057 21,371,124 LIBERTY BROADBAND CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS INFORMATION (unaudited) Three months ended June 30, 2021 2020 amounts in thousands,

except per share amounts Revenue $ 242,284 4,114 Operating costs and expenses: Operating, including stock-based compensation 67,104 2,524 Selling, general and administrative, including stock-based compensation and transaction costs 110,398 10,930 Depreciation and amortization expense 66,874 492 244,376 13,946 Operating income (loss) (2,092 ) (9,832 ) Other income (expense): Interest expense (including amortization of deferred loan fees) (28,734 ) (5,131 ) Share of earnings (losses) of affiliates 248,848 158,128 Gain (loss) on dilution of investment in affiliate (14,538 ) (46,001 ) Realized and unrealized gains (losses) on financial instruments, net (125,064 ) — Other, net 22,720 28 Earnings (loss) before income taxes 101,140 97,192 Income tax (expense) benefit (44,926 ) (24,978 ) Net earnings (loss) 56,214 72,214 Less net earnings (loss) attributable to the non-controlling interests (42 ) — Net earnings (loss) attributable to Liberty Broadband shareholders $ 56,256 72,214 Basic net earnings (loss) attributable to Series A, Series B and Series C Liberty Broadband shareholders per common share $ 0.30 0.40 Diluted net earnings (loss) attributable to Series A, Series B and Series C Liberty Broadband shareholders per common share $ 0.30 0.39 LIBERTY BROADBAND CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS INFORMATION (unaudited) Six months ended June 30, 2021 2020 amounts in thousands Cash flows from operating activities: Net earnings (loss) $ 108,393 64,372 Adjustments to reconcile net earnings (loss) to net cash from operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 130,636 985 Stock-based compensation 20,435 3,734 Litigation settlement 110,000 — Share of (earnings) losses of affiliates, net (437,827 ) (219,810 ) (Gain) loss on dilution of investment in affiliate 96,753 105,326 Realized and unrealized (gains) losses on financial instruments, net 25,716 — Deferred income tax expense (benefit) (17,968 ) 22,204 Other, net (1,682 ) 625 Change in operating assets and liabilities: Current and other assets 137,407 (72 ) Payables and other liabilities (60,406 ) 6,938 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 111,457 (15,698 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Capital expended for property and equipment (50,099 ) (35 ) Exercise of preemptive right to purchase Charter shares — (14,910 ) Cash received for Charter shares repurchased by Charter 1,762,555 — Other investing activities, net 1,762 — Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 1,714,218 (14,945 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Borrowings of debt 716,684 — Repayment of debt, finance leases and tower obligations (1,781,459 ) — Repurchases of Liberty Broadband common stock (1,957,030 ) — Other financing activities, net (1,942 ) (1,919 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (3,023,747 ) (1,919 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (1,198,072 ) (32,562 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 1,433,292 49,724 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 235,220 17,162 View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210806005085/en/

© Business Wire 2021 All news about LIBERTY BROADBAND CORPORATION 08:17a LIBERTY BROADBAND : Earnings Flash (LBRDA) LIBERTY BROADBAND CORPORATION Reports.. MT 08:16a LIBERTY BROADBAND : Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results BU 07:52a Equity Futures Signal Muted Start Ahead of Key US Labor Sector Data; Europe H.. MT 07:26a Wall Street Mixed, Muted Pre-Bell; Europe Flat, Asia Soft MT 07/26 LIBERTY BROADBAND : Announces Second Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Cal.. PU 07/26 LIBERTY BROADBAND CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhi.. AQ 07/23 LIBERTY BROADBAND CORPORATION : Announces Second Quarter Earnings Release and Co.. BU 07/20 LIBERTY BROADBAND : Morgan Stanley Adjusts Liberty Broadband's Price Target to $.. MT 06/25 LIBERTY BROADBAND CORPORATION(NASDAQ : LBRD.K) added to Russell 1000 Value-Defen.. CI 06/25 LIBERTY BROADBAND CORPORATION(NASDAQ : LBRD.A) added to Russell 1000 Value-Defen.. CI Analyst Recommendations on LIBERTY BROADBAND CORPORATION 07/20 LIBERTY BROADBAND : Morgan Stanley Adjusts Liberty Broadband's Price Target to $.. MT 06/02 LIBERTY BROADBAND : Citigroup Adjusts Liberty Broadband's Price Target to $198 F.. MT 03/02 LIBERTY BROADBAND : Pivotal Research Adjusts Liberty Broadband's Price Target to.. MT