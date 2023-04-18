Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Liberty Energy Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LBRT   US53115L1044

LIBERTY ENERGY INC.

(LBRT)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-04-18 pm EDT
13.02 USD   -1.74%
05:11pLiberty Energy Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
BU
10:23aMorgan Stanley Downgrades Liberty Energy to Equal-Weight Rating From Overweight, Adjusts Price Target to $17 From $20
MT
04/10Liberty Energy Acquires Siren Energy for $78 Million, Launches Liberty Power Innovations
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
Summary

Liberty Energy Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend

04/18/2023 | 05:11pm EDT
Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE: LBRT; “Liberty” or the “Company”) announced today that its Board of Directors (the “Board”) has declared a dividend of $0.05 per share of Class A common stock, to be paid on June 20, 2023 to holders of record as of June 6, 2023.

Future declarations of quarterly cash dividends are subject to approval by the Board of Directors and to the Board’s continuing determination that the declarations of dividends are in the best interests of Liberty and its stockholders. Future dividends may be adjusted at the Board’s discretion based on market conditions and capital availability.

About Liberty

Liberty is a leading North American energy services firm that offers one of the most innovative suites of completion services and technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies. Liberty was founded in 2011 with a relentless focus on developing and delivering next generation technology for the sustainable development of unconventional energy resources in partnership with our customers. Liberty is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. For more information about Liberty, please contact Investor Relations at IR@libertyenergy.com.


© Business Wire 2023
Analyst Recommendations on LIBERTY ENERGY INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 5 039 M - -
Net income 2023 560 M - -
Net cash 2023 159 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 4,29x
Yield 2023 1,52%
Capitalization 2 325 M 2 325 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,43x
EV / Sales 2024 0,31x
Nbr of Employees 4 580
Free-Float 94,9%
Chart LIBERTY ENERGY INC.
Duration : Period :
Liberty Energy Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LIBERTY ENERGY INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 13,25 $
Average target price 20,73 $
Spread / Average Target 56,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christopher A. Wright Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Ron Gusek President
Michael Stock Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Jim Brady Vice President-Operations
Cary D. Steinbeck Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LIBERTY ENERGY INC.-17.24%2 325
WORLEY LIMITED3.20%5 450
TECHNIP ENERGIES N.V.36.95%3 825
SUBSEA 7 S.A.8.71%3 505
TGS ASA31.89%2 069
NEXTIER OILFIELD SOLUTIONS INC.-9.20%1 961
