    LBRT   US53115L1044

LIBERTY ENERGY INC.

(LBRT)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-07-25 pm EDT
12.85 USD   +6.64%
05:29pEarnings Flash (LBRT) LIBERTY ENERGY Reports Q2 Revenue $942.6M
MT
05:28pLiberty Energy Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2022 Financial and Operational Results
BU
07/22LIBERTY ENERGY : Material Definitive Agreement - Form 8-K
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Liberty Energy : Bettering Human Lives – LBRT ESG Report Issued July 2022

07/25/2022 | 05:49pm EDT
Bettering Human Lives - LBRT ESG Report Issued July 2022
July 25, 2022|News Stories

Liberty Energy has updated and expanded our Bettering Human Lives report. Issued in July 2022, this report contains an in-depth look at the importance of oil and gas production in a global context, including its vital role in elevating people out of poverty and supplying the essential ingredients for modern living. Additionally, this year's report covers the critical link between hydrocarbons and geopolitics, food, and their role in enabling the modern world.

Download Bettering Human Lives, LBRT ESG Report

Download the complete reference list

Posted in News Stories

Disclaimer

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. published this content on 25 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 July 2022 21:48:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 3 561 M - -
Net income 2022 97,6 M - -
Net Debt 2022 114 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 22,9x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 2 252 M 2 252 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,66x
EV / Sales 2023 0,50x
Nbr of Employees 3 601
Free-Float 84,3%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 12,05 $
Average target price 19,18 $
Spread / Average Target 59,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christopher A. Wright Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Ron Gusek President
Michael Stock Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Jim Brady Vice President-Operations
Cary D. Steinbeck Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LIBERTY ENERGY INC.24.23%2 252
WORLEY LIMITED30.86%5 074
SUBSEA 7 S.A.23.71%2 292
NEXTIER OILFIELD SOLUTIONS INC.128.45%1 979
TECHNIP ENERGIES N.V.-21.65%1 857
TGS ASA59.02%1 572