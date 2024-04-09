The Liberty & Energy Series brings highly knowledgeable speakers with insights highlighting Liberty's dual passions and the most important factors in creating the modern world: Liberty & Energy.
Scott W. Tinker delivered a compelling presentation on Energy, Climate and Global Reality, while also touching his films "Switch" and "Switch On," which shed light on the issue of energy poverty.
