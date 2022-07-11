Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Liberty Energy Inc.
  News
  Summary
    LBRT   US53115L1044

LIBERTY ENERGY INC.

(LBRT)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-07-11 pm EDT
12.04 USD   -1.07%
04:33pLiberty Energy Inc. Announces Timing of Release of Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Conference Call
BU
07/08LIBERTY ENERGY CEO : No hope of sobriety returning to US energy policy before November
PU
07/06Citigroup Adjusts Price Target on Liberty Oilfield Services to $24 From $22, Reiterates Buy Rating
MT
Summary 
Summary

Liberty Energy Inc. Announces Timing of Release of Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Conference Call

07/11/2022 | 04:33pm EDT
Liberty Energy Inc., formerly known as Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE: LBRT), announced today that it will release its financial results for the second quarter ending June 30, 2022 after the market closes on Monday, July 25, 2022. Following the release, the Company will host a conference call to discuss the results at 8:00 a.m. Mountain Time (10:00 a.m. Eastern Time) on Tuesday, July 26, 2022. Presenting the Company’s results will be Chris Wright, Chief Executive Officer, Ron Gusek, President and Michael Stock, Chief Financial Officer.

Individuals wishing to participate in the conference call should dial (833) 255-2827, or for international callers, (412) 902-6704. Participants should ask to join the Liberty Energy call. A live webcast will be available at http://investors.libertyfrac.com. The webcast can be accessed for 90 days following the call. A telephone replay will be available shortly after the call and can be accessed by dialing (877) 344-7529, or for international callers (412) 317-0088. The passcode for the replay is 8163181. The replay will be available until August 2, 2022.

About Liberty

Liberty is a leading North American energy services firm that offers one of the most innovative suites of completion services and technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies. Liberty was founded in 2011 with a relentless focus on developing and delivering next generation technology for the sustainable development of unconventional energy resources in partnership with our customers. Liberty is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. For more information about Liberty, please contact Investor Relations at IR@libertyfrac.com


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 3 527 M - -
Net income 2022 89,5 M - -
Net Debt 2022 123 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 25,0x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 2 274 M 2 274 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,68x
EV / Sales 2023 0,51x
Nbr of Employees 3 601
Free-Float 84,3%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 12,17 $
Average target price 20,17 $
Spread / Average Target 65,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christopher A. Wright Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Ron Gusek President
Michael Stock Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Jim Brady Vice President-Operations
Cary D. Steinbeck Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LIBERTY ENERGY INC.25.46%2 274
WORLEY LIMITED29.07%4 942
SUBSEA 7 S.A.28.43%2 351
TECHNIP ENERGIES N.V.-5.38%2 233
NEXTIER OILFIELD SOLUTIONS INC.132.11%2 011
TGS ASA72.85%1 682