Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Liberty Energy Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LBRT   US53115L1044

LIBERTY ENERGY INC.

(LBRT)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-09-21 pm EDT
12.77 USD   -2.30%
04:32pLiberty Energy Inc. Announces Timing of Release of Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Conference Call
BU
09/16LIBERTY ENERGY INC.(NYSE : LBRT) dropped from PHLX Oil Service Sector Index
CI
09/14The U.S. oil executive making a big bet on combating climate change
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Liberty Energy Inc. Announces Timing of Release of Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Conference Call

09/21/2022 | 04:32pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE: LBRT) announced today that it will release its financial results for the third quarter ending September 30, 2022 after the market closes on Wednesday, October 19, 2022. Following the release, the Company will host a conference call to discuss the results at 8:00 a.m. Mountain Time (10:00 a.m. Eastern Time) on Thursday, October 20, 2022. Presenting the Company’s results will be Chris Wright, Chief Executive Officer, Ron Gusek, President, and Michael Stock, Chief Financial Officer.

Individuals wishing to participate in the conference call should dial (833) 255-2827, or for international callers, (412) 902-6704. Participants should ask to join the Liberty Energy call. A live webcast will be available at http://investors.libertyfrac.com. The webcast can be accessed for 90 days following the call. A telephone replay will be available shortly after the call and can be accessed by dialing (877) 344-7529, or for international callers (412) 317-0088. The passcode for the replay is 7534551. The replay will be available until October 27, 2022.

About Liberty

Liberty is a leading North American energy services firm that offers one of the most innovative suites of completion services and technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies. Liberty was founded in 2011 with a relentless focus on developing and delivering next generation technology for the sustainable development of unconventional energy resources in partnership with our customers. Liberty is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. For more information about Liberty, please contact Investor Relations at IR@libertyfrac.com.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about LIBERTY ENERGY INC.
04:32pLiberty Energy Inc. Announces Timing of Release of Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results..
BU
09/16LIBERTY ENERGY INC.(NYSE : LBRT) dropped from PHLX Oil Service Sector Index
CI
09/14The U.S. oil executive making a big bet on combating climate change
RE
09/13INSIDER SELL : Liberty Energy
MT
09/06SECTOR UPDATE : Energy Stocks Falling in Late Trade
MT
09/06TRANSCRIPT : Liberty Energy Inc. Presents at Barclays 2022 CEO Energy-Power Conference, Se..
CI
09/06SECTOR UPDATE : Energy Stocks Following Crude Oil Lower This Afternoon
MT
09/06SECTOR UPDATE : Energy
MT
09/06LIBERTY ENERGY INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
09/06Liberty Energy Backs Natron Energy with Investment
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on LIBERTY ENERGY INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 3 853 M - -
Net income 2022 326 M - -
Net Debt 2022 141 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 7,46x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 2 442 M 2 442 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,67x
EV / Sales 2023 0,45x
Nbr of Employees 3 601
Free-Float 84,3%
Chart LIBERTY ENERGY INC.
Duration : Period :
Liberty Energy Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LIBERTY ENERGY INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 13,07 $
Average target price 20,07 $
Spread / Average Target 53,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christopher A. Wright Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Ron Gusek President
Michael Stock Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Jim Brady Vice President-Operations
Cary D. Steinbeck Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LIBERTY ENERGY INC.34.74%2 442
WORLEY LIMITED30.86%4 885
SUBSEA 7 S.A.35.77%2 409
TECHNIP ENERGIES N.V.-5.11%2 128
NEXTIER OILFIELD SOLUTIONS INC.137.18%2 056
AKER SOLUTIONS ASA67.92%1 855