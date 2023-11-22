Liberty Group is a stapled entity. The Liberty Group conducts activities and makes investments in the financial services industry, including but not limited to specialty lending, finance and insurance brokering, receivables servicing, consumer insurance underwriting, real estate and funds management across Australia and New Zealand. The Liberty Groupâs segments include Residential Finance, Secured Finance, and Financial Services. The Residential Finance segment is associated with residential mortgage lending in Australia and New Zealand. The Secured Finance segment is associated with motor vehicle, commercial and self-managed superannuation fund lending in Australia. The Financial Services segment is associated with the activities of Mike Pero Mortgages Limited, Liberty Network Services Pty Ltd, National Mortgage Brokers, Australian Life Insurance, LFI, Unsecured Lending, Liberty Financial Limited and Mike Pero Real Estate Limited.

Sector Consumer Lending