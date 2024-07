Liberty Global Ltd. is an international fixed-mobile convergence (FMC) communications company. The Company is engaged in providing connectivity and entertainment services to its residential and business customers. It delivers next-generation products through advanced fiber and 5G networks and provides connections across Europe. The Company’s businesses operate under some of the consumer brands, including Sunrise in Switzerland, Telenet in Belgium, Virgin Media in Ireland, UPC in Slovakia, Virgin Media-O2 in the United Kingdom, and VodafoneZiggo in the Netherlands. The Company, through its global investment arm, Liberty Global Ventures, has a portfolio of more than 75 companies and funds across the content, technology, and infrastructure industries, including stakes in companies like ITV, Televisa Univision, Plume, AtlasEdge and the Formula E racing series. Its products and services include Wi-Fi and Internet services, video, mobile and telephony services.

Sector Integrated Telecommunications Services