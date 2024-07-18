Liberty Global

2023 GRI Standards Content Index

Statement of use

Liberty Global Ltd. has reported the information cited in this GRI content index for the period 01 Jan - 31 Dec 2023 with reference to the GRI Standards.

GRI 1 Used:

GRI 1: Foundation 2021

Disclosure number and standard

Location

GRI 2: General Disclosures 2021

2-1 Organizational Details

2023

Corporate Responsibility report- About Liberty Global - p. 3

2-2 Entities included in the organization's sustainability reporting

2023

Corporate Responsibility report- About this report - p. 3

2-3 Reporting period, frequency and contact point

2023

Corporate Responsibility report- About this report - p. 3

2-4 Restatements of information

2023

Corporate Responsibility report- Our data - Prior period restatements - p. 47

2-5 External assurance

2023 Corporate Responsibility report

- About this report - p. 3

Independent Limited Assurance Report

2-6 Activities, value chain and other business relationships

2023 Corporate Responsibility report

- About Liberty Global - p. 3

2-7 Employees

2023 Corporate Responsibility report

- Our data - Total workforce and breakdown by employee category - p. 39 - 42

2-8 Workers who are not employees

2023 Corporate Responsibility report

- Our data - Total workforce and breakdown by employee category - p. 39

2-9 Governance structure and composition

Corporate Governance Guidelines

Overview Board of Directors and Executive Leadership Team

Corporate Governance

Proxy statement- Corporate Governance p. 11-13; Board and Committees of the Board - p. 17 - 22; The Board pg. 76-81

Proxy statement- Corporate Governance p. 11-13; Board and Committees of the Board - p. 17 - 22

2-10 Nomination and selection of the highest governance body Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee CharterCorporate Governance Guidelines

2-11 Chair of the highest governance body

Proxy statement- Board Leadership Structure p. 11

Disclosure number and standard

Location

GRI 2: General Disclosures 2021 (cont.)

2-12 Role of the highest governance body in overseeing the

2023 Corporate Responsibility report

- Progress - Governance - p. 33

Proxy statement- Corporate Governance p. 11-13; Board and Committees of the Board - p. 17 - 22

management of impacts

Corporate Governance Guidelines

2023 Corporate Responsibility report

- Progress - Governance - p. 33

2-13 Delegation of responsibility for managing impacts

Proxy statement- Corporate Governance p. 11-13; Management of Liberty Global p. 23

Corporate Governance Guidelines

2-14 Role of the highest governance body in sustainability reporting

2023 Corporate Responsibility report- Progress - Governance - p. 33Proxy statement- Board and Committees of the Board - p. 18 and p. 21Audit Committee Charter

People Planet Progress Committee Charter

2-15 Conflicts of interest

Code of conduct- p. 34

2-16 Communication of critical concerns

Whistleblowing facility

2-19 Remuneration policies

Proxy statement- Executive officers and directors compensation - p. 25 - 40

2-20 Process to determine remuneration

Proxy statement- Director compensation - p. 25 - 40

2-21

Annual total compensation ratio

Proxy statement- Director compensation - p. 61- 66

2-22

Statement on sustainable development strategy

2023 Corporate Responsibility report- Our People Planet Progress Strategy - p. 6 - 7

Code of conduct

Anti-Corruption policy

Privacy Statement

2-23

Policy commitments

Anti-Discrimination, Harassment and Bullying Policy

Modern Slavery Act Statement

Human Rights Statement

Responsible Supplier Code of Conduct

Environmental Statement

2-24

Embedding policy commitments

2023 Corporate Responsibility report- Progress - Governance - p. 33

Proxy statement- Corporate Governance p. 11-13; Board and Committees of the Board - p. 17 - 22

Disclosure number and standard

Location

GRI 2: General Disclosures 2021 (cont.)

2-25 Processes to remediate negative impacts

Modern Slavery Act Statement

Human Rights Statement

Responsible Supplier Code of Conduct

2-26 Mechanisms for seeking advice and raising concerns

Code of conduct

Whistleblowing facility

2-28 Membership associations

Liberty Global Corporate Affairs Memberships

2-30 Collective bargaining agreements

58% of our employees were covered by collective bargaining agreements in 2023

GRI 3: Material Topics 2021

3-1 Process to determine material topics

2023

Corporate Responsibility report

- Our People Planet Progress Strategy - p. 6

Our Materiality Matrix

3-2 List of material topics

2023

Corporate Responsibility report

- Our People Planet Progress Strategy - p. 6

Our Materiality Matrix

3-3 Management of material topics

2023

Corporate Responsibility report- People - p. 8 - 21

2023

Corporate Responsibility report- Planet - p. 22 - 31

GRI 203: Indirect Economic Impacts 2016

203-1 Infrastructure investments and services supported

2023

Corporate Responsibility report- People - p. 15 - 21

2023

Corporate Responsibility report- Planet - p. 24 - 31

2023 Corporate Responsibility report- Our data - Community Investments - p. 38

Disclosure number and standard

Location

GRI 301: Materials 2016

301-3 Reclaimed products and their packaging materials

2023 Corporate Responsibility report

- Planet - Reducing our environmental impact - p. 24 -25

2023

Corporate Responsibility report

- Our data - Waste and water - p. 46

GRI 302: Energy 2016

302-1 Energy consumption within the organization

2023

Corporate Responsibility report- Our data - Energy Consumption - p. 43 - 44

302-4 Reduction of energy consumption

2023

Corporate Responsibility report- Our data - Energy Consumption - p. 43 - 44

GRI 305: Emissions 2016

305-1 Direct (Scope 1) GHG emissions

2023 Corporate Responsibility report- Our data - GHG emissions - p. 45

Liberty Global Environmental Reporting Criteria 2023

305-2

Energy indirect (Scope 2) GHG emissions

2023

Corporate Responsibility report- Our data - GHG emissions - p. 45

Liberty Global Environmental Reporting Criteria 2023

305-3

Other indirect (Scope 3) GHG emissions

2023

Corporate Responsibility report- Our data - GHG emissions - p. 45

Liberty Global Environmental Reporting Criteria 2023

305-4

GHG emissions intensity

2023

Corporate Responsibility report- Our data - GHG emissions - p. 45

Liberty Global Environmental Reporting Criteria 2023

305-5

Reduction of GHG emissions

2023

Corporate Responsibility report- Our data - GHG emissions- p. 45

Liberty Global Environmental Reporting Criteria 2023

Disclosure number and standard

Location

GRI 306: Effluents and Waste 2016

306-1 Waste generation and significant waste-related impacts

2023

Corporate Responsibility report- Planet - Reducing our environmental impact - p. 24 -25

2023

Corporate Responsibility report- Our data - Waste and water - p. 46

306-2 Management of significant waste-related impacts

2023

Corporate Responsibility report- Planet - Reducing our environmental impact - p. 24 -25

2023

Corporate Responsibility report- Our data - Waste and water - p. 46

306-3 Waste generated

2023

Corporate Responsibility report- Planet - Reducing our environmental impact - p. 24 -25

2023

Corporate Responsibility report- Our data - Waste and water - p. 46

306-4 Waste diverted from disposal

2023 Corporate Responsibility report- Our data - Waste and water - p. 46

306-5 Waste directed to disposal

2023

Corporate Responsibility report- Our data - Waste and water - p. 46

GRI 401: Employment 2016

401-1 New employee hires and employee turnover

2023

Corporate Responsibility report- Our data - Total workforce and breakdown by employee category- p. 41 - 42

GRI 403: Occupational Health and Safety 2018

403-9Work-related injuries

2023

Corporate Responsibility report- Our data - Total workforce and breakdown by employee category - p. 40

403-10Work-related ill health

2023

Corporate Responsibility report- Our data - Total workforce and breakdown by employee category - p. 40

GRI 404: Training and Education 2016

404-1 Average hours of training per year per employee

2023

Corporate Responsibility report- Our data - Total workforce and breakdown by employee category - p. 40

404-3 Percentage of employees receiving regular performance

2023

Corporate Responsibility report- Our data - Total workforce and breakdown by employee category - p. 42

and career development reviews

