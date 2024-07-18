Liberty Global
2023 GRI Standards Content Index
Statement of use
Liberty Global Ltd. has reported the information cited in this GRI content index for the period 01 Jan - 31 Dec 2023 with reference to the GRI Standards.
GRI 1 Used:
GRI 1: Foundation 2021
Disclosure number and standard
Location
GRI 2: General Disclosures 2021
2-1 Organizational Details
2023
Corporate Responsibility report- About Liberty Global - p. 3
2-2 Entities included in the organization's sustainability reporting
2023
Corporate Responsibility report- About this report - p. 3
2-3 Reporting period, frequency and contact point
2023
Corporate Responsibility report- About this report - p. 3
2-4 Restatements of information
2023
Corporate Responsibility report- Our data - Prior period restatements - p. 47
2-5 External assurance
2023 Corporate Responsibility report
- About this report - p. 3
Independent Limited Assurance Report
2-6 Activities, value chain and other business relationships
2023 Corporate Responsibility report
- About Liberty Global - p. 3
2-7 Employees
2023 Corporate Responsibility report
- Our data - Total workforce and breakdown by employee category - p. 39 - 42
2-8 Workers who are not employees
2023 Corporate Responsibility report
- Our data - Total workforce and breakdown by employee category - p. 39
2-9 Governance structure and composition
Corporate Governance Guidelines
Overview Board of Directors and Executive Leadership Team
Corporate Governance
Proxy statement- Corporate Governance p. 11-13; Board and Committees of the Board - p. 17 - 22; The Board pg. 76-81
Proxy statement- Corporate Governance p. 11-13; Board and Committees of the Board - p. 17 - 22
2-10 Nomination and selection of the highest governance body Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee CharterCorporate Governance Guidelines
2-11 Chair of the highest governance body
Proxy statement- Board Leadership Structure p. 11
2
Disclosure number and standard
Location
GRI 2: General Disclosures 2021 (cont.)
2-12 Role of the highest governance body in overseeing the
2023 Corporate Responsibility report
- Progress - Governance - p. 33
Proxy statement- Corporate Governance p. 11-13; Board and Committees of the Board - p. 17 - 22
management of impacts
Corporate Governance Guidelines
2023 Corporate Responsibility report
- Progress - Governance - p. 33
2-13 Delegation of responsibility for managing impacts
Proxy statement- Corporate Governance p. 11-13; Management of Liberty Global p. 23
Corporate Governance Guidelines
2-14 Role of the highest governance body in sustainability reporting
2023 Corporate Responsibility report- Progress - Governance - p. 33Proxy statement- Board and Committees of the Board - p. 18 and p. 21Audit Committee Charter
People Planet Progress Committee Charter
2-15 Conflicts of interest
Code of conduct- p. 34
2-16 Communication of critical concerns
Whistleblowing facility
2-19 Remuneration policies
Proxy statement- Executive officers and directors compensation - p. 25 - 40
2-20 Process to determine remuneration
Proxy statement- Director compensation - p. 25 - 40
2-21
Annual total compensation ratio
Proxy statement- Director compensation - p. 61- 66
2-22
Statement on sustainable development strategy
2023 Corporate Responsibility report- Our People Planet Progress Strategy - p. 6 - 7
Code of conduct
Anti-Corruption policy
Privacy Statement
2-23
Policy commitments
Anti-Discrimination, Harassment and Bullying Policy
Modern Slavery Act Statement
Human Rights Statement
Responsible Supplier Code of Conduct
Environmental Statement
2-24
Embedding policy commitments
2023 Corporate Responsibility report- Progress - Governance - p. 33
Proxy statement- Corporate Governance p. 11-13; Board and Committees of the Board - p. 17 - 22
3
Disclosure number and standard
Location
GRI 2: General Disclosures 2021 (cont.)
2-25 Processes to remediate negative impacts
Modern Slavery Act Statement
Human Rights Statement
Responsible Supplier Code of Conduct
2-26 Mechanisms for seeking advice and raising concerns
Code of conduct
Whistleblowing facility
2-28 Membership associations
Liberty Global Corporate Affairs Memberships
2-30 Collective bargaining agreements
58% of our employees were covered by collective bargaining agreements in 2023
GRI 3: Material Topics 2021
3-1 Process to determine material topics
2023
Corporate Responsibility report
- Our People Planet Progress Strategy - p. 6
Our Materiality Matrix
3-2 List of material topics
2023
Corporate Responsibility report
- Our People Planet Progress Strategy - p. 6
Our Materiality Matrix
3-3 Management of material topics
2023
Corporate Responsibility report- People - p. 8 - 21
2023
Corporate Responsibility report- Planet - p. 22 - 31
GRI 203: Indirect Economic Impacts 2016
203-1 Infrastructure investments and services supported
2023
Corporate Responsibility report- People - p. 15 - 21
2023
Corporate Responsibility report- Planet - p. 24 - 31
2023 Corporate Responsibility report- Our data - Community Investments - p. 38
4
Disclosure number and standard
Location
GRI 301: Materials 2016
301-3 Reclaimed products and their packaging materials
2023 Corporate Responsibility report
- Planet - Reducing our environmental impact - p. 24 -25
2023
Corporate Responsibility report
- Our data - Waste and water - p. 46
GRI 302: Energy 2016
302-1 Energy consumption within the organization
2023
Corporate Responsibility report- Our data - Energy Consumption - p. 43 - 44
302-4 Reduction of energy consumption
2023
Corporate Responsibility report- Our data - Energy Consumption - p. 43 - 44
GRI 305: Emissions 2016
305-1 Direct (Scope 1) GHG emissions
2023 Corporate Responsibility report- Our data - GHG emissions - p. 45
Liberty Global Environmental Reporting Criteria 2023
305-2
Energy indirect (Scope 2) GHG emissions
2023
Corporate Responsibility report- Our data - GHG emissions - p. 45
Liberty Global Environmental Reporting Criteria 2023
305-3
Other indirect (Scope 3) GHG emissions
2023
Corporate Responsibility report- Our data - GHG emissions - p. 45
Liberty Global Environmental Reporting Criteria 2023
305-4
GHG emissions intensity
2023
Corporate Responsibility report- Our data - GHG emissions - p. 45
Liberty Global Environmental Reporting Criteria 2023
305-5
Reduction of GHG emissions
2023
Corporate Responsibility report- Our data - GHG emissions- p. 45
Liberty Global Environmental Reporting Criteria 2023
5
Disclosure number and standard
Location
GRI 306: Effluents and Waste 2016
306-1 Waste generation and significant waste-related impacts
2023
Corporate Responsibility report- Planet - Reducing our environmental impact - p. 24 -25
2023
Corporate Responsibility report- Our data - Waste and water - p. 46
306-2 Management of significant waste-related impacts
2023
Corporate Responsibility report- Planet - Reducing our environmental impact - p. 24 -25
2023
Corporate Responsibility report- Our data - Waste and water - p. 46
306-3 Waste generated
2023
Corporate Responsibility report- Planet - Reducing our environmental impact - p. 24 -25
2023
Corporate Responsibility report- Our data - Waste and water - p. 46
306-4 Waste diverted from disposal
2023 Corporate Responsibility report- Our data - Waste and water - p. 46
306-5 Waste directed to disposal
2023
Corporate Responsibility report- Our data - Waste and water - p. 46
GRI 401: Employment 2016
401-1 New employee hires and employee turnover
2023
Corporate Responsibility report- Our data - Total workforce and breakdown by employee category- p. 41 - 42
GRI 403: Occupational Health and Safety 2018
403-9Work-related injuries
2023
Corporate Responsibility report- Our data - Total workforce and breakdown by employee category - p. 40
403-10Work-related ill health
2023
Corporate Responsibility report- Our data - Total workforce and breakdown by employee category - p. 40
GRI 404: Training and Education 2016
404-1 Average hours of training per year per employee
2023
Corporate Responsibility report- Our data - Total workforce and breakdown by employee category - p. 40
404-3 Percentage of employees receiving regular performance
2023
Corporate Responsibility report- Our data - Total workforce and breakdown by employee category - p. 42
and career development reviews
6
