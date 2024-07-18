Liberty Global Ltd. is an international fixed-mobile convergence (FMC) communications company. The Company is engaged in providing connectivity and entertainment services to its residential and business customers. It delivers next-generation products through advanced fiber and 5G networks and provides connections across Europe. The Companyâs businesses operate under some of the consumer brands, including Sunrise in Switzerland, Telenet in Belgium, Virgin Media in Ireland, UPC in Slovakia, Virgin Media-O2 in the United Kingdom, and VodafoneZiggo in the Netherlands. The Company, through its global investment arm, Liberty Global Ventures, has a portfolio of more than 75 companies and funds across the content, technology, and infrastructure industries, including stakes in companies like ITV, Televisa Univision, Plume, AtlasEdge and the Formula E racing series. Its products and services include Wi-Fi and Internet services, video, mobile and telephony services.

Sector Integrated Telecommunications Services