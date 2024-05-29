MAY 2024

Modern Slavery Act Statement

Liberty Global maintains our commitment to respecting human rights, including the prohibition of slavery and human trafficking in our supply chains and operations. We embolden any individual who has concerns about unethical behaviour across our business or operations to speak up and to do so without fear of retaliation.

Below you will find our updated 2024 Modern Slavery Act Statement in compliance with our obligations under the requirements of Section 54 of the UK Modern Slavery Act 2015.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global is a world leader in converged broadband, video and mobile communications services. We deliver next-generation products through advanced fiber and 5G networks, and currently provide over 85 million connections1 across Europe and the United Kingdom.

Our businesses operate under some of the best-known consumer brands, including Sunrise in Switzerland, Telenet in Belgium, Virgin Media in Ireland, UPC in Slovakia, Virgin Media-O2 in the U.K., VodafoneZiggo in The Netherlands.

Through our substantial scale and commitment to innovation, we are building Tomorrow's Connections Today, investing in the infrastructure and platforms that empower our customers to make the most of the digital revolution, while deploying the advanced technologies that nations and economies need to thrive.

Liberty Global's consolidated businesses generate annual revenue of more than $7 billion, while the VMO2 JV and VodafoneZiggo JV generate combined annual revenue of more than $18 billion.2

Liberty Global Ventures, our global investment arm, has a portfolio of more than 75 companies across content, technology and infrastructure industries, including stakes in companies like ITV, Televisa Univision, Plume, AtlasEdge and the Formula E racing series.

Policies

Employees

We provide a workplace that is positive, creative and rewarding, giving all employees the opportunity to reach their full potential and contribute to our Group's success. We promote an open culture centered around Belonging, where everyone is valued and respected. We will not tolerate harassment of any kind in our workplace. We promote an open culture, where people are encouraged to ask questions if they are unsure and to raise concerns if they believe our Code of Conduct or any other company policy has been violated. We also have a number of policies and procedures in place to prevent and manage human rights-related violations in the workplace, including our Code of Conduct and our anti-discrimination, harassment and bullying policy.