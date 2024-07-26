Forward-LookingStatements + Disclaimer This presentation contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements with respect to our strategies, future growth prospects and opportunities; expectations regarding our, our affiliates' and our joint ventures' financial performance, including revenue, Rebased Revenue, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Less P&E Additions, Adjusted EBITDAaL, Adjusted Free Cash Flow and Distributable Cash Flow, as well as the 2024 financial guidance (as updated) provided by us, our operating companies and our joint ventures, including the foreign exchange rates used to calculate such guidance; our value creation initiatives, including our intention to spin off our Swiss operating company to our shareholders, including the structure, timing, dividend policy, the number of shares to be outstanding at the time of the spin-off, the amount and sources of capital we are willing to commit to de-levering that business, expectations with respect to where it will be listed and the anticipated timing and location of a capital markets day for the transaction, the separation of our U.K. operating company into a network company and a service company, including the expected timing of such transaction and the benefits to be derived therefrom, the pace of the build out of fiber in the U.K. by our joint ventures; the anticipated costs and benefits to be derived from a deal between our VMO2 joint venture and Vodafone in the U.K.; any agreement between our Belgian joint venture, Wyre, and Proximus, including the timing, costs and benefits to be derived therefrom; Virgin Media Ireland's expected timing of its fiber rollout project, as well as its agreements with Sky and Vodafone, including the costs and benefits to be derived therefrom; the new CEO of VodafoneZiggo; the number of homes connectable to fiber across our footprint in upcoming years; expectations with respect to our and our joint ventures' fiber and 5G upgrades and coverage, including the timing, cost and benefits to be derived therefrom; expectations with respect to the amount of distributions to be received from our joint ventures; our Ventures strategy and focus, including guidance and expectations with respect to the acquisition and disposal of our equity interests in venture investments and non-core assets, as well as our expected increase in ownership in Formula E; the anticipated benefits to be derived from exclusive licensing rights to UEFA soccer in the Netherlands; expectations with respect to what products our operating companies and joint ventures will offer their customers; our share buyback program, including our intention to repurchase up to 10% of our outstanding shares during 2024 and expectations with respect to our anticipated number of shares to be outstanding at the end of 2024; the strength of our, our affiliates' and our joint ventures' respective balance sheets (including cash and liquidity positions); the
- Sunrise spin-off on track for
Q4'24
- CMD scheduled for September 9, 2024 (Zurich)
- CHF240m dividend in 2025 confirmed
- Agreement with Vodafone for spectrum & mobile network sharing
- Fiber homes @ 5m(5) and ramping
- NetCo on track for H1 2025
- MOU with Proximus for fiber network sharing in BE
- Successful 5G spectrum auction in NL
- Stephen van Rooyen hired as new CEO at VodafoneZiggo
- ~$650m(4) of asset sales since 10/23; more planned
- Increasing stake in Formula E to 65%
- Digital infrastructure remains in focus
- Balance sheet Long-term,fixed-rate profile; No material maturities until 2028(1)
- Cash balance A3M sale proceeds support ~$3.5B(2) of Q2 consolidated cash and deleveraging at Sunrise
- Buyback ~5% of shares acquired YTD(3); 10% planned for 2024; 350m shares outstanding by FYE
- Q2 FMC highlights Improving fixed ARPU trends across the group; Headwinds in postpaid mobile partially offset by growth in flanker brands; FMC network strategies on track
- 2024 Guidance Updated VMO2 revenue guidance due to weakness in low-margin handset sales; On track with all other 2024 guidance metrics including VMO2 Adj. EBITDA
4
Broadband Net Adds (k)
Postpaid Net Adds (k)
38
22
32
5
25
6
20
0
29
25
26
33
23
(3)
(7)
% change
Q2'23
Q3'23
Q4'23
Q1'24
Q2'24
Fixed ARPU(8)
-5.1%
-2.0%
-1.6%
-1.0%
-0.8%
Postpaid
-4.3%
-4.2%
-5.2%
-4.0%
-4.4%
Mobile ARPU(8)
(6)
91
41
50
29
19 10
(15)
5
(12)
(2)
(75)
(17)
(118)
(69)
(131)
% change
Q2'23
Q3'23
Q4'23
Q1'24
Q2'24
Fixed ARPU(8)
-4.0%
-1.9%
-0.6%-0.2% 3.1%
Postpaid
6.1%
2.4%
4.3%
5.8%
-1.4%
Mobile ARPU(8)
2
(5)
(5)
(5)
(6)
(1)
(14)
(3)
(1)
(5)
(5)
(7)
(11)
(4)
(18)
Q2'23 Q3'23 Q4'23 Q1'24 Q2'24
2.3%
4.6%
4.1%
3.7%
4.8%
2.6%
0.8%
0.0%
-0.3%
-1.1%
(6)(7)
7
14
38
29
40
22
(31)
(34)
(27)
(24)
(23)
(1)
(18)
(5)
(41)
Q2'23 Q3'23 Q4'23 Q1'24 Q2'24
0.3% 4.4% 4.7% 3.8% 4.4%
0.8% 0.1% 5.4% 4.5% 4.1%
▪
driven
by churn reduction and dual brand strategy
▪
supported by
2023 price rise and lower UPC migration impact
▪
by main/flanker brand acquisition mix
▪
but strong start to FMC
launch in the south during June
▪
ahead of potential 4th
entrant later this year
▪
on the back of 2023 price
rises; additional 3.5% price rise from mid-June 2024
▪
no change to volume
trends but capturing price rise through ARPU growth
▪
local government contract
losses
▪
one-app for all customers
▪
boosting fixed ARPU
against the backdrop of a competitive market
▪
symptomatic of wider market competition
as premium segment remains muted; mobile ARPU impacted by
lower price rise YoY and acquisition mix
▪
especially in
mobile vs 2023
5
▪
Up and running with sector
leading penetration of 50% supported by
long term OBEL wholesale agreement
▪
Wyre and Proximus
to split fiber build in 2m medium-dense areas, with reciprocal wholesale access; Proximus to also utilise Wyre HFC network in 0.7m low density areas
▪
VMO2's existing 16m homes
of which ~4m currently fiber (100% by 2028)
▪
Perimeter established;
finalizing business arrangements; targeting financing Q4'24 and launch H1'25
- 5-7m additional fiber homes by 2028 (~1.3m today)
- ~40% of network upgraded to
full fiber; 100% of our 1m footprint to be upgraded by 2025
- Agreements with Sky and Vodafone; early customer acquisition encouraging
- Access to ~0.7m premises through deals with SIRO and NBI
▪
value of digital 'infra' assets
▪
to monetize assets and
accelerate build-out programs
▪
from both wholesale
access and improved B2B and B2C offerings
▪
of networks
and operating platforms
▪
and digital-first business
model
▪
at the forefront of
differentiation
▪
to drive new revenue
streams
▪
for in-market
consolidation of B2B and B2C service providers
TIM / KKR
Telenor / KKR
Telefonica /
Vauban
Polski
Światłowód /
InfraVia
Orange / EDF,
CNP, others
Tele
Columbus /
Morgan Stanley
FiberCop /
KKR
Altice Portugal
- Morgan Stanley
KCOM /
Macquarie
Target / Acquirer
Median: ~18x
6
- since October '23 against our $0.5B-$1.0B target by year-end 2024
▪
and expected to generate an
additional $100-$150m by year-end
▪
like AtlasEdge and
Formula E
▪
spread cross four key pillars:
(9)
- LG stake increasing from
- 16 races per season across 10 countries on 4 continents
▪
~400m fans(10) around the world; untapped media potential
▪
~19% in 2023 to $270m
▪
30% faster than a current F1
car 0-60mph; GEN4 in
development
▪
Porsche,
Jaguar, McLaren, Maserati,
Mahindra, Nissan, DS and
Cupra
▪
Andretti,
Penske, Lola
7
(6)(12)
(6)
REVENUE GROWTH
REVENUE GROWTH
REVENUE GROWTH
REVENUE GROWTH
(%, REBASED)
(%, REBASED)
(%, REPORTED)
(%, REBASED)
Excl. nexfibre construction
4.5%
7.1%
2.5%
1.8%
6.2%
1.3%
5.2%
3.7%
1.0%
0.5%
1.3%
(0.5%) (1.4%)
1.2%
1.6%
1.5%
1.0%
0.0%
(0.2%)
(2.9%)
0.1%
(0.2%)
(0.3%)
(4.3%)
(0.5%)
(4.1%)
(0.2%)
(1.0%) (0.8%)
(0.9%)
Q2'23 Q3'23 Q4'23 FY'23 Q1'24 Q2'24
Q2'23 Q3'23 Q4'23
FY'23
Q1'24 Q2'24
Q2'23 Q3'23 Q4'23 FY'23 Q1'24 Q2'24
Q2'23
Q3'23 Q4'23
FY'23
Q1'24
Q2'24
ADJ. EBITDA incl. CTC GROWTH
ADJ. EBITDA GROWTH
ADJ. EBITDA incl. CTC GROWTH
ADJ. EBITDA GROWTH
(%, REBASED)
(%, REBASED)
(%, REPORTED)
(%, REBASED)
5.6%
Incl. $2m
5.0%
9.0%
Incl. $13m
of CTC
of CTC
8.8%
8.2%
0.2%
5.1%
4.9%
0.4%
0.9%
4.4%
(1.2%)
6.8%
(2.6%) (3.0%)
4.5%
(0.1%)
3.5%
2.8%
(0.2%)
(1.0%)
(2.0%)
(0.4%)
(3.6%) (4.1%)
(3.2%)
(3.4%)
(9.2%)
(1.5%)
(4.8%)
Q2'23 Q3'23 Q4'23 FY'23 Q1'24 Q2'24
Q2'23 Q3'23 Q4'23 FY'23 Q1'24 Q2'24
Q2'23 Q3'23 Q4'23 FY'23 Q1'24 Q2'24
Q2'23 Q3'23
Q4'23 FY'23 Q1'24 Q2'24
8
Sunrise Adj FCF
CHF113m
CHF360-400m
Telenet Adj FCF
€138m
€50-€75m
Central Adj EBITDA less P&E
($69m)
($200)-(250m)
VMO2 cash distributions to S/H
-
~£850m
VZ cash distributions to S/H
€25m
Up to €300m
(9)
$3.4B
(0.4)
(0.1)
$3.0B
0.1
Driven by
Increase in EC
/ ITV offset by
investments
A3M Sale
Tech
into unicorns
Q1 24 FMV
Disposals
Investments
FMV Adjustment
Q2 24 FMV
(14)
0.0
$3.2B 0.3
$7 equity price based on Av. Analyst EV CHF8.4B; $5 deleveraging injection from LG
Remaining
FMC Equity
Value
$12 Sunrise
equity +
deleveraging
A3M
Dividends H2proceeds loaded
Opening
Adjusted FCF JV Dividends
Ventures
Buybacks
Closing
Consol. Cash(2)
& Other
Consol. Cash (2)
$5 per share
$12
$25
used to
$7
$19
delever CH
$13
$7
$5
$7
$26
5
$2
$12
$12
$5
Cash(15)
Listed
Unlisted
Sunrise(18)
Current SP
Av Analyst
Stakes(16)
Ventures(17)
SP
9
$14.7B
$11.8B
$7.9B
$6.8B
$3.7B
$0.8B
2024
2025
2026
2027
2028
2029
2030
2031
2032
Credit Facilities
Sec. Notes
Unsec. Notes
▪
; long-term fixed rate debt profile ~5 years(1), FX matched
▪ Blended,
cost of debt of ~3% LG consolidated, VZ ~4% and VMO2 ~5%
- No near-term maturities; debt re-pricing primarily 2028 and beyond due to extensive swap portfolio
▪
Sunrise deleveraging ahead of spin to target initial leverage range of
3.5-4.5x: CHF1.5bn capital injection to be funded by corporate cash balance, Sunrise FCF in 2024
and A3M proceeds
CONSOLIDATED
CASH
BALANCE
10
