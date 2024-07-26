Q2 2024 Fixed Income Release
Denver, Colorado July 25, 2024: Liberty Global Ltd. ("Liberty Global") (NASDAQ: LBTYA, LBTYB, LBTYK) is today providing selected, preliminary unaudited financial and operating information for its fixed- income borrowing groups for the three months ("Q2") ended June 30, 2024 as compared to the results for the same period in the prior year (unless otherwise noted). The financial and operating information contained herein is preliminary and subject to change. We expect to issue the June 30, 2024 unaudited financial statements for each of our fixed-income borrowing groups prior to the end of August 2024. Convenience translations provided herein are calculated as of June 30, 2024.
VM Ireland Reports Preliminary Q2 2024 Results
Expanded market reach through off-net program, adding 254,000 NBI premises
Fiber upgrade program continues, with nearly 40% of our premises upgraded to full fiber at the end of Q2
Delivered strong B2B revenue performance driven by our entry into Wholesale access
VM Ireland is the leading connected entertainment fixed-line and broadband business in Ireland, delivering connectivity services to 397,400 fixed-line customers and mobile services to 135,600 subscribers at June 30, 2024.
Tony Hanway, CEO of VM Ireland, commented:
"We made significant progress on our strategic priorities during the second quarter. Our recently- announced partnership with National Broadband Ireland (NBI) enables us to offer our superfast broadband and digital TV services to over 254k premises, bringing the total addressable number of premises for our services to ~1.4 million. On our fully owned network, we continue to expand our fiber upgrade program, and at the end of the quarter we had upgraded nearly 40% of our premises to full fiber capability. We are delighted by the progress we are making selling FTTH services to our own customers and the growing partnerships with our Wholesale access seeker partners. Our overall financial performance continues to be impacted by the growth investments we're making as we unleash the Virgin Media brand and service to more homes and businesses across Ireland."
Operating and strategic highlights:
- Announced a network deal with NBI whereby we will offer a full range of superfast broadband and digital TV services to over 254,000 currently enabled NBI premises
- Continued to deliver on our full fiber upgrade project, with nearly 40% of premises upgraded to full fiber at the end of Q2
- Q2 mobile postpaid net adds of 1,400 continued to improve sequentially, with mobile ARPU growth supported by our strategic focus on higher ARPU FMC bundles, away from low value SIMs
- Fixed customer net losses of 4,100 in Q2 were impacted by elevated churn
- Fixed price rise became effective in May
Financial highlights:
- Q2 revenue of €111.5 million decreased 1.9% YoY, as lower fixed revenue was only partially offset by strong growth in B2B wholesale revenue
- Q2 residential fixed revenue of €71.9 million decreased 3.9% YoY
- Fixed subscription revenue decreased 3.9% YoY, primarily driven by lower customer volumes
- Q2 residential mobile revenue of €9.9 million decreased 2.0% YoY
- Mobile subscription revenue decreased 1.3% YoY, as lower customer volumes were only partially offset by mobile ARPU growth
- Mobile non-subscription revenue decreased 4.8% YoY, primarily due to higher handset revenue
- Q2 B2B revenue of €10.5 million increased 15.4% YoY, driven by our entry into Wholesale access
- Q2 net earnings decreased 32.3% YoY to €10.9 million, primarily driven by higher interest expense, partially offset by an increase in realized and unrealized gains on derivative instruments
- Q2 Adjusted EBITDA of €42.5 million decreased 2.1% YoY, primarily driven by (i) the aforementioned revenue decrease, (ii) an increase in labor costs and (iii) the phasing of marketing costs
- Q2 property and equipment ("P&E") additions of €38.7 million were down 18.2% YoY, primarily due to phasing
- P&E additions as a percentage of revenue decreased to 34.7% in Q2 2024, as compared to 41.6% in the prior year period
- Q2 Adjusted EBITDA less P&E Additions of €3.8 million represents an increase of 197.4% YoY
- At June 30, 2024, our fully-swappedthird-party debt borrowing cost was 3.9% and the average tenor of our third-party debt was 5.0 years
- At June 30, 2024, and subject to the completion of our corresponding compliance reporting requirements, the ratios of Net Senior Debt and Net Total Debt to Annualized EBITDA (last two quarters annualized) were both 5.28x, each as calculated in accordance with our most restrictive covenants and reflecting the exclusion of the Credit Facility Excluded Amounts as defined in our respective credit agreements
- If we were to not reflect the exclusion of the Credit Facility Excluded Amounts, the ratio of Total Net Debt to Annualized EBITDA would have been 5.59x at June 30, 2024
- At June 30, 2024, we had €100.0 million of undrawn commitments available. When our Q2 compliance reporting requirements have been completed and assuming no change from June 30, 2024 borrowing levels, we anticipate the full €100.0 million of borrowing capacity will continue to be available
Operating Statistics Summary
As of and for the
three months ended
June 30,
2024
2023
Footprint
Homes Passed
993,900
970,200
Fixed-Line Customer Relationships
Fixed-LineCustomer Relationships
397,400
411,800
Q2 Organic1 Fixed-Line Customer Relationship net losses
(4,100)
(6,800)
Q2 Monthly ARPU per Fixed-Line Customer Relationship
€
62.04
€
61.68
Mobile Subscribers
Total Mobile subscribers
135,600
139,800
Total Organic Mobile net additions (losses)
1,400
(3,200)
Q2 Monthly ARPU per Mobile Subscriber:
Including interconnect revenue
€
21.42
€
20.65
Excluding interconnect revenue
€
20.13
€
19.09
Selected Financial Results, Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation, Property and Equipment Additions
The following table reflects preliminary unaudited selected financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023:
Three months ended
Six months ended
June 30,
Increase/
June 30,
Increase/
2024
2023
(decrease)
2024
2023
(decrease)
in millions, except % amounts
Revenue
Residential fixed revenue:
Subscription
€
71.3
€
74.2
(3.9%)
€
143.3
€
149.3
(4.0%)
|Non-subscription
0.6
0.6
-%
1.1
1.2
(8.3%)
Total residential fixed revenue
71.9
74.8
(3.9%)
144.4
150.5
(4.1%)
Residential mobile revenue:
Subscription
7.9
8.0
(1.3%)
15.9
15.7
1.3%
|Non-subscription
2.0
2.1
(4.8%)
3.9
4.5
(13.3%)
Total residential mobile revenue
9.9
10.1
(2.0%)
19.8
20.2
(2.0%)
B2B revenue:
Subscription
3.1
2.8
10.7%
6.2
5.7
8.8%
|Non-subscription
7.4
6.3
17.5%
13.9
12.7
9.4%
Total B2B revenue
10.5
9.1
15.4%
20.1
18.4
9.2%
Other revenue
19.2
19.7
(2.5%)
40.5
39.3
3.1%
Total revenue
€
111.5
€
113.7
(1.9%)
€
224.8
€
228.4
(1.6%)
Adjusted EBITDA
€
42.5
€
43.4
(2.1%)
€
79.3
€
82.1
(3.4%)
Adjusted EBITDA less P&E Additions
€
3.8
€
(3.9)
197.4%
€
4.3
€
3.9
10.3%
The following table provides a reconciliation of net earnings to Adjusted EBITDA for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023:
Three months ended
Six months ended
June 30,
June 30,
2024
2023
2024
2023
in millions, except % amounts
Net earnings
€
10.9
€
16.1
€
16.4
€
12.6
Income tax expense
0.5
1.2
2.3
0.4
Other income, net
(0.2)
(0.2)
(0.1)
(0.6)
Foreign currency transaction gains, net
(0.1)
(0.1)
(0.1)
(0.1)
Realized and unrealized gains on derivative instruments, net
(11.5)
(9.8)
(23.6)
(0.6)
Interest expense
18.1
15.3
36.0
27.9
Operating income
17.7
22.5
30.9
39.6
Impairment, restructuring and other operating items, net
(0.1)
(0.5)
-
(0.5)
Depreciation and amortization
22.3
17.7
43.9
34.8
Related-partyfees and allocations, net
1.0
1.9
1.4
4.9
Share-basedcompensation expense
1.6
1.8
3.1
3.3
Adjusted EBITDA
€
42.5
€
43.4
€
79.3
€
82.1
Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenue
38.1%
38.2%
35.3%
35.9%
The following table details the categories of our property and equipment additions and reconciles those additions to the capital expenditures that we present in our consolidated statements of cash flows:
Three months ended
Six months ended
June 30,
June 30,
2024
2023
2024
2023
in millions, except % amounts
Customer premises equipment (CPE)
€
11.6
€
12.6
€
22.0
€
20.9
New build and upgrade
16.8
13.7
31.2
24.0
Capacity
0.6
0.5
1.1
1.3
Baseline
-
10.5
2.3
14.2
Product and enablers
9.7
10.0
18.4
17.8
Property and equipment additions
38.7
47.3
75.0
78.2
Changes in current liabilities related to capital expenditures (including
(4.2)
(1.8)
(1.4)
(1.1)
related-partyamounts)
Total capital expenditures2
€
34.5
€
45.5
€
73.6
€
77.1
Property and equipment additions as a percentage of revenue
34.7%
41.6%
33.4%
34.2%
Adjusted EBITDA less P&E Additions
Adjusted EBITDA
€
42.5
€
43.4
€
79.3
€
82.1
Property and equipment additions
(38.7)
(47.3)
(75.0)
(78.2)
Total
€
3.8
€
(3.9)
€
4.3
€
3.9
Third-Party Debt and Cash and Cash Equivalents
The following table details the borrowing currency and euro equivalent of the nominal amounts of VM Ireland's consolidated third-party debt and cash and cash equivalents:
June 30,
March 31,
2024
2024
Borrowing
€ equivalent
currency
in millions
Credit Facilities:
Term Loan B1 (EURIBOR + 3.5%(i)) due 2029
€
900.0 €
900.0
€
900.0
€100.0 million Revolving Facility (EURIBOR + 2.75%(i)) due 2027
-
-
Total third-partydebt
900.0
900.0
Deferred financing costs and discounts, net
(4.4)
(4.6)
Total carrying amount of third-partydebt
895.6
895.4
Less: cash and cash equivalents
1.0
1.3
Net carrying amount of third-partydebt
€
894.6
€
894.1
______________________
- Rates are subject to adjustment based on the achievement or otherwise of certain ESG metrics.
Covenant Debt Information
The following table details the euro equivalents of the reconciliation from VM Ireland's consolidated third- party debt to the total covenant amount of third-party gross and net debt. The euro equivalents presented below are based on exchange rates that were in effect as of June 30, 2024 and March 31, 2024. These amounts are presented for illustrative purposes only and will likely differ from the actual cash payments or receipts in future periods.
June 30,
March 31,
2024
2024
in millions
Total third-partydebt
€
900.0
€
900.0
Credit Facility excluded amount
(50.0)
(50.0)
Total covenant amount of third-partygross debt
850.0
850.0
Cash and cash equivalents
(1.0)
(1.3)
Total covenant amount of third-partynet debt
€
849.0
€
848.7
Sunrise Holding Reports Preliminary Q2 2024 Results
Delivered another quarter of positive broadband net adds and an acceleration in mobile postpaid growth
Swiss revenue and Adjusted EBITDA performance supported by the July 2023 price rise and continued growth in mobile subscription and B2B
Spin-off on track for Q4 this year; CMD to be held in Zurich on September 9
Sunrise Holding Group ("Sunrise Holding") provides market-leading converged broadband services through next-generation networks and innovative technology platforms. The information in this release relates to our operations in Switzerland, through "Sunrise", and Slovakia, through "UPC Slovakia" (within "Central and Other"). At June 30, 2024, our operations connected 1.6 million customers subscribing to 3.7 million internet, video and fixed-line telephony services and served 2.9 million mobile subscribers.
André Krause, CEO of Sunrise, commented:
"In Q2 we strengthened our commercial momentum and reduced the churn rate significantly. As a result, we achieved net customer growth in broadband for the second quarter in a row, while continuing to drive growth in mobile postpaid and closing the first half of the year with a strong operational result. We remain on track with our financial results and fully confirm our 2024 guidance. The price increase effect will no longer be visible in the second half of the year. However, we expect positive effects from cost optimization and increased customer loyalty. Preparations for the spin-off are progressing according to plan and we are looking forward to the Capital Markets Day on September 9."
Operating and strategic highlights:
Sunrise delivers strong broadband net adds and a solid financial performance
- Growth in mobile postpaid3 accelerated in Q2, achieving 32,900 net adds, due to an improved main brand performance and reduced churn
- Second consecutive quarter of positive broadband net adds in Q2 at 5,000, as growth was supported by reduced churn on the main brand
- Fixed Customer Relationships were broadly stable in Q2, with a decrease of 1,000
- FMC penetration across the broadband base at Sunrise continues to grow steadily, reaching 59%, an increase of 0.9% YoY
- Sunrise Q2 Customer ARPU of CHF 62.23 decreased 0.8% YoY as a result of the competitive environment, partially offset by the benefit of the July 2023 price rise
- Announced a Capital Markets Day to be held on September 9 in Zurich
- Sunrise announced that from August it will more than double the speed on its HFC network; from 1 Gig to 2.5 Gig, allowing customers to benefit from even higher performance
- Following the Q1 announcement of the Migros deal, in Q2 Sunrise Business concluded a new contract with SBB and secured contracts with various new and existing customers, including Swiss Post for landline and mobile services
10
