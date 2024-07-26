Denver, Colorado July 25, 2024: Liberty Global Ltd. ("Liberty Global") (NASDAQ: LBTYA, LBTYB, LBTYK) is today providing selected, preliminary unaudited financial and operating information for its fixed- income borrowing groups for the three months ("Q2") ended June 30, 2024 as compared to the results for the same period in the prior year (unless otherwise noted). The financial and operating information contained herein is preliminary and subject to change. We expect to issue the June 30, 2024 unaudited financial statements for each of our fixed-income borrowing groups prior to the end of August 2024. Convenience translations provided herein are calculated as of June 30, 2024.

VM Ireland Reports Preliminary Q2 2024 Results

Expanded market reach through off-net program, adding 254,000 NBI premises

Fiber upgrade program continues, with nearly 40% of our premises upgraded to full fiber at the end of Q2

Delivered strong B2B revenue performance driven by our entry into Wholesale access

VM Ireland is the leading connected entertainment fixed-line and broadband business in Ireland, delivering connectivity services to 397,400 fixed-line customers and mobile services to 135,600 subscribers at June 30, 2024.

Tony Hanway, CEO of VM Ireland, commented:

"We made significant progress on our strategic priorities during the second quarter. Our recently- announced partnership with National Broadband Ireland (NBI) enables us to offer our superfast broadband and digital TV services to over 254k premises, bringing the total addressable number of premises for our services to ~1.4 million. On our fully owned network, we continue to expand our fiber upgrade program, and at the end of the quarter we had upgraded nearly 40% of our premises to full fiber capability. We are delighted by the progress we are making selling FTTH services to our own customers and the growing partnerships with our Wholesale access seeker partners. Our overall financial performance continues to be impacted by the growth investments we're making as we unleash the Virgin Media brand and service to more homes and businesses across Ireland."

Operating and strategic highlights:

Announced a network deal with NBI whereby we will offer a full range of superfast broadband and digital TV services to over 254,000 currently enabled NBI premises

Continued to deliver on our full fiber upgrade project, with nearly 40% of premises upgraded to full fiber at the end of Q2

Q2 mobile postpaid net adds of 1,400 continued to improve sequentially, with mobile ARPU growth supported by our strategic focus on higher ARPU FMC bundles, away from low value SIMs

Fixed customer net losses of 4,100 in Q2 were impacted by elevated churn

Fixed price rise became effective in May

