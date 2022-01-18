Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Liberty Global plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LBTYA   GB00B8W67662

LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC

(LBTYA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

LIBERTY GLOBAL : SCHEDULES INVESTOR CALL FOR FULL-YEAR 2021 RESULTS - Form 8-K

01/18/2022 | 05:32pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
LIBERTY GLOBAL SCHEDULES INVESTOR CALL FOR FULL-YEAR 2021 RESULTS

Denver, Colorado - January 18, 2022

Liberty Global plc ("Liberty Global" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: LBTYA, LBTYB and LBTYK) today announced plans to release its full-year 2021 results on Thursday, February 17, 2022. You are invited to participate in its Investor Call, which will begin the following day at 09:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) on Friday, February 18, 2022. During the call, management will discuss the Company's results, and may provide other forward-looking information. Please dial in using the information provided below at least 15 minutes prior to the start of the call.

Domestic 866-559-5387 Conference Passcode 829667
International +1 516-575-8528
In addition to the dial-in teleconference, a summary investor presentation and listen-only webcast will be available within the Investor Relations section of www.libertyglobal.com. The webcast will be archived in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website for at least 75 days.

ABOUT LIBERTY GLOBAL

Liberty Global (NASDAQ: LBTYA, LBTYB and LBTYK) is a world leader in converged broadband, video and mobile communications services. We deliver next-generation products through advanced fiber and 5G networks that connect over 85 million subscribers across Europe and the United Kingdom. Our businesses operate under some of the best-known consumer brands, including Virgin Media-O2 in the UK, VodafoneZiggo in the Netherlands, Telenet in Belgium, Sunrise UPC in Switzerland, Virgin Media in Ireland and UPC in Eastern Europe. Through our substantial scale and commitment to innovation, we are building Tomorrow's Connections Today, investing in the infrastructure and platforms that empower our customers to make the most of the digital revolution, while deploying the advanced technologies that nations and economies need to thrive.

Our consolidated businesses generate annual revenue of more than $7 billion, while our joint-ventures in the UK and the Netherlands generate combined annual revenue of more than $17 billion.




Liberty Global Ventures, our global investment arm, has a portfolio of more than 75 companies and funds across content, technology and infrastructure, including strategic stakes in companies like Plume, ITV, Lions Gate, Univision and the Formula E racing series.

Revenue figures above are provided based upon 2020 results and on a combined Virgin Media and O2 UK basis. For more information, please visit www.libertyglobal.com.

For more information:

Investor Relations: Corporate Communications:
Michael Bishop +44 20 8483 6246 Molly Bruce +1 303 220 4202
Matt Beake +44 20 8483 6428

Disclaimer

Liberty Global plc published this content on 18 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 January 2022 22:31:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC
05:28pLIBERTY GLOBAL PLC : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K..
AQ
04:02pLiberty Global Schedules Investor Call for Full-year 2021 Results
BU
01/13LIBERTY GLOBAL : VodafoneZiggo brings 2.1 billion of innovative sustainability bonds to m..
PU
01/10UK's Virgin Media O2 customers will not face roaming charges
RE
01/05LIBERTY GLOBAL : VodafoneZiggo Sustainable Finance Framework
PU
01/05LIBERTY GLOBAL : VodafoneZiggo Sustainable Finance Framework Second Party Opinion
PU
2021Deal or no deal, insurance rates soar to cover M&A boom
RE
2021INSIDER SELL : Liberty Global
MT
2021LIBERTY GLOBAL : Networks Germany rolls out fibre to the home networksThousands of German ..
PU
2021LIBERTY GLOBAL : Virgin Media O2 completes gigabit upgrade in UKVirgin Media O2 has today ..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 10 578 M - -
Net income 2021 12 466 M - -
Net Debt 2021 12 267 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 1,26x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 15 491 M 15 491 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,62x
EV / Sales 2022 3,51x
Nbr of Employees 23 000
Free-Float 92,6%
Chart LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC
Duration : Period :
Liberty Global plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 28,30 $
Average target price 39,45 $
Spread / Average Target 39,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael Thomas Fries President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Charles Henry Rowland Bracken Co-Chief Financial Officer
John Carl Malone Director
Enrique Rodríguez Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Paul Alan Gould Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC2.02%15 491
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS2.54%223 657
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED8.12%138 332
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-6.79%108 953
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION4.22%101 555
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG-2.07%86 287