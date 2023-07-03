Todas as datas estão definidas como DD/MM/AAAA
AVISO AOS ACIONISTAS
NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS
ENCERRAMENTO DO PROGRAMA DE BDR NÃO
DELISTING OF UNSPONSORED LEVEL 1 BDR
PATROCINADO
PROGRAM
O Banco B3 S.A., na qualidade de atual depositário e emissor do Programa de BDR Não Patrocinado Nível I (BDR NP N1) da Liberty Global PLC (Empresa), código ISIN BRL1BTBDR016, informa que foi anunciada pela Empresa a reestruturação da companhia e transferência de sua sede fiscal para de Londres para Bermuda. Tendo dito, todas classes de ações-lastro do Programa de BDR Nível I da Empresa deixarão de existir, e serão automaticamente convertidos em uma proporção 1:1 em novas ações da Nova Empresa. Espera-se que as mudanças supracitadas se tornem efetivas em novembro de 2023. https://www.libertyglobal.com/redomiciliation/
O Banco B3, após análise dos acontecimentos informados, decidiu iniciar o processo de encerramento do programa mediante a conclusão do tratamento das posições remanescentes do programa de BDR NP N1.
O detentor que desejar seguir com uma opção diferente da tomada, deverá cancelar sua posição de BDR até o dia 04/08/2023 e atuar diretamente
Banco B3 S.A, as Depositary and Issuer of the Unsponsored Level 1 BDR Program (BDR Program) of Liberty Global PLC (Company), ISIN BRL1BTBDR016, hereby informs that, according to the link below, it was announced the restructuring and a new domiciliation of the Company from London to Bermuda. Being that said, all the classes of the Company's underlying shares of the Unsponsored Level 1 BDR Program will be ceased and automatically converted on a 1:1 ratio into New Company's Shares. These changes are expected to become effective in November 2023.
https://www.libertyglobal.com/redomiciliation/
After analyzing the events described above, Banco B3 decided to initialize the delisting process of the Unsponsored Level 1 BDR Program, through the closing of remaining BDR Positions.
The BDR shareholder that wishes to continue with an option other than that taken by Banco B3, must request its BDRs cancelation until 04/08/2023, and
em sua conta de custódia no mercado perform through its Custody Account overseas. americano.
INFORMAÇÃO PÚBLICA - PUBLIC INFORMATION
Todas as datas estão definidas como DD/MM/AAAA
Kindly be aware that date format is DD/MM/YYYY
Segue detalhamento do tratamento sobre as
Find below further details on the treatment over
posições de BDR:
the BDR Positions
A venda das ações lastro será em data única a ser
Banco B3 will sell the underlying securities through
definida pelo Banco B3 S.A., e os recursos
its US Custodian in a single date yet to be defined
provenientes serão convertidos em Reais e
and the proceeds of this sale, after Income Tax
transferidos pela B3, observando, para tanto, os
deductions (if applicable), will be converted in Reais,
procedimentos para a distribuição de dinheiro
transferred to B3, and the payment will be made
detalhado no Descritivo Operacional do referido
equivalently to entitled BDR shareholders,
Programa.
considering the detailed information on the cash
O depositário emissor, Banco B3 S.A., através de
payments available on the Operational Description
seu custodiante no exterior envidará esforços para
of this BDR Program.
promover a venda das ações nos EUA, à valor de
Banco B3 as depositary and Issuer of this
mercado, sendo o valor da venda creditado
Unsponsored Level 1 BDR Program will make
proporcionalmente a cada detentor de BDR do
efforts to sell the underlying shares at market price.
programa.
O Banco B3 após a venda dos ativos divulgará um novo comunicado, informando a data de repasse dos recursos, bem como o fator final convertido em BRL por posição de BDR.
Vale ressaltar que a partir do dia 07/08/2023 os BDR's deste programa deixarão de ser negociados na B3, bem como os livros para ordens de solicitações de cancelamento e emissão estarão fechados definitivamente.
After selling the securities, Banco B3 will publish a new notice to the market, informing the payment date as well as the BRL Final Rate per
BDR
Please mind that from 07/08/2023 the BDR Program will be permanently halted for negotiations at B3 Exchange and the books will be definitely closed for issuances and cancelations.
O Banco B3 após a data de pagamento do evento,
Banco B3, after the Payment Date, will initialize the
iniciará o processo de descontinuidade do
process of delisting of Company's Unsponsored
programa de BDR Nível I Não Patrocinado da
Level 1 BDR Program alongside with B3 and CVM.
Companhia junto à B3 e CVM.
INFORMAÇÃO PÚBLICA - PUBLIC INFORMATION
