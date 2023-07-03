Banco B3 S.A, as Depositary and Issuer of the Unsponsored Level 1 BDR Program (BDR Program) of Liberty Global PLC (Company), ISIN BRL1BTBDR024, hereby informs that, according to the link below, it was announced the restructuring and a new domiciliation of the Company from London to Bermuda. Being that said, all the classes of the Company's underlying shares of the Unsponsored Level 1 BDR Program will be ceased and automatically converted on a 1:1 ratio into New Company's Shares. These changes are expected to become effective in November 2023.

https://www.libertyglobal.com/redomiciliation/

After analyzing the events described above, Banco B3 decided to initialize the delisting process of the Unsponsored Level 1 BDR Program, through the closing of remaining BDR Positions.

The BDR shareholder that wishes to continue with an option other than that taken by Banco B3, must request its BDRs cancelation until 04/08/2023, and