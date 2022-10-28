Liberty Global : Egg appoints Julie Agnew as Chief Executive OfficerEgg, the clean energy brand launched by Liberty Global Ventures, has appointed Julie Agnew as its new Chief Executive...

Egg, the clean energy brand launched by Liberty Global Ventures, has appointed Julie Agnew as its new Chief Executive Officer, with Luke Milner taking up the role of CFO.

Launched in February this year by Liberty Global Ventures, the investment arm of Liberty Global, Egg offers consumers and businesses a range of de-carbonising technology solutions including at-home electric vehicle charging, solar power and battery storage. Egg aims to make the potentially complex world of clean energy simpler for consumers, for example by offering electric vehicle charging - including dedicated customer support and maintenance - on a monthly subscription basis.

Julie Agnew has enjoyed an extensive career in the TMT sector, driving growth for businesses and delivering major infrastructure projects in the UK. Prior to joining Liberty Global Energy Ventures, Agnew spent 20 years at Virgin Media, latterly as the Executive Director of Construction & Delivery, extending the reach of Virgin Media's ultrafast broadband network in the UK.

Julie Agnew, Chief Executive Officer, Egg comments: "The renewable energy sector is a fast-paced, dynamic and often complex market. Egg aims to simplify the situation for customers, providing a whole ecosystem of de-carbonising products from solar power and battery storage to electric vehicle charging. Driven by quality products and exceptional customer service, we aim to build long-lasting relationships with our customers in an industry which, up to now, has typically operated on a more transactional basis. I look forward to leading the talented team at Egg during its exciting next phase of growth."