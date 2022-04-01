Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Liberty Global plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LBTYA   GB00B8W67662

LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC

(LBTYA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Liberty Global : Gender Pay Gap Filing - Liberty Global Europe LimitedDOWNLOAD PDF

04/01/2022 | 04:33am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Submission to the UK Government Gender pay gap service

Reporting as LIBERTY GLOBAL EUROPE LIMITED

Snapshot date 05 April 2021, 2021-22 Reporting year

Liberty Global is a world leader in converged broadband, video and mobile communications and an active investor in cutting-edge infrastructure, content, and technology ventures.

Liberty Global Europe Limited is headquartered in London with other locations across the UK. It employs 275 people in finance, legal, regulatory, people, communications, corporate development, strategy and business support roles.

Averaging pay of all men and women leads to larger pay gap

This is the first year that the Liberty Global Europe Limited is submitting data for the UK's Gender Pay Gap. The gap may be higher than the market average, but a major factor in this result is that Liberty Global Europe Limited has more men than women in senior positions. Because the official reporting on this form requires averaging all pay of all women and all men regardless of level, the disclosed gender pay gap may be substantially higher than the Company's internal data where pay gaps are considered by level and by department. Liberty Global is taking concrete steps to identify and reduce pay gaps between men and women.

What we are doing to close the gender pay gap

In 2021, we embarked on a detailed equity assessment (incorporating our gender pay gap) to study root causes and the actions needed to drive an equitable and inclusive culture for all our people. While representation is certainly a key challenge for us, removing bias in our policies, programs and guidelines to support our culture change is our immediate focus area.

Liberty Global Europe Limited is committed to driving diversity at all job levels, as well as creating an inclusive environment where everyone has the opportunity to progress their careers. We are working to identify and reduce potential biases in the workplace - across in our policies and practices for performance evaluation, compensation, promotion and recruitment.

Actions to support our journey to better diversity include improvements to hiring practices, widening our pool of candidates, and removing potential biases from the recruiting process. In addition, we are implementing training for hiring managers, diverse interview panels and use of AI (Artificial Intelligence) tools to improve our job descriptions, adverts and other communications to help eliminate bias in recruitment processes. We also are working to improve diversity in career progression, through targeted succession planning and mentoring.

Actions to support creating a more inclusive culture include employee education, empowering our Employee Resource Groups, collaborating with employees, and encouraging time off to volunteer.

Percentage of men and women in each hourly pay quarter

Men

Women

Upper hourly pay quarter

74.2%

25.8%

Upper middle hourly pay quarter

66.7%

33.3%

Lower middle hourly pay quarter

59.7%

40.3%

Lower hourly pay quarter

49.2%

50.8%

Mean and Median gender pay gap using hourly pay*

Mean gender pay gap using hourly pay

Median gender pay gap using hourly pay

26.1% 25%

Percentage of men and women who received bonus pay**

Men

Women

87.4% 80%

Mean and Median gender pay gap using bonus pay*

Mean gender pay gap using bonus pay 54.5%

Median gender pay gap using bonus pay 36.5%

Neil Foulger

Managing Director, Liberty Global plc

Date: 31 March 2022

*Note: These results are based upon raw numbers of men and women without regard to job level.

**Note: All employees participate in the bonus plan, although eligibility for payment depends on an employee's start date. Proportionately more women than men joined the company after the cut-off date.

Disclaimer

Liberty Global plc published this content on 01 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 April 2022 08:32:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC
04:33aLIBERTY GLOBAL : Gender Pay Gap Filing - Liberty Global Europe LimitedDOWNLOAD PDF
PU
04:33aLIBERTY GLOBAL : Gender Pay Gap Filing - Liberty Global SSC Limited DOWNLOAD PDF
PU
03/30LIBERTY GLOBAL : Launches Accelerated Job Applications Process for UkraniansWe want to pla..
PU
03/29LIBERTY GLOBAL : SCHEDULES INVESTOR CALL FOR FIRST QUARTER 2022 RESULTS - Form 8-K
PU
03/29LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K..
AQ
03/29Liberty Global Schedules Investor Call for First Quarter 2022 Results
BU
03/24Liberty Global Upgraded to Outperform From Neutral by Credit Suisse, Price Target Raise..
MT
03/22LIBERTY GLOBAL : TO PRESENT AT THE NEW STREET RESEARCH FIBER TO THE FUTURE - GLOBAL INFRAS..
PU
03/22LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K..
AQ
03/22Liberty Global to Present at the New Street Research Fiber to the Future – Global..
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 7 553 M - -
Net income 2022 160 M - -
Net Debt 2022 11 417 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 353x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 13 482 M 13 482 M -
EV / Sales 2022 3,30x
EV / Sales 2023 3,28x
Nbr of Employees 11 200
Free-Float 92,2%
Chart LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC
Duration : Period :
Liberty Global plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 25,51 $
Average target price 39,26 $
Spread / Average Target 53,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael Thomas Fries Vice Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Charles Henry Rowland Bracken Co-Chief Financial Officer
John Carl Malone Director
Enrique Rodríguez Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Paul Alan Gould Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC-8.04%13 482
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-0.67%213 837
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED15.71%147 702
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-16.33%104 463
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION12.54%103 386
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG3.88%93 518