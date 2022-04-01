Liberty Global : Gender Pay Gap Filing - Liberty Global Europe LimitedDOWNLOAD PDF

Submission to the UK Government Gender pay gap service

Reporting as LIBERTY GLOBAL EUROPE LIMITED

Snapshot date 05 April 2021, 2021-22 Reporting year

Liberty Global is a world leader in converged broadband, video and mobile communications and an active investor in cutting-edge infrastructure, content, and technology ventures.

Liberty Global Europe Limited is headquartered in London with other locations across the UK. It employs 275 people in finance, legal, regulatory, people, communications, corporate development, strategy and business support roles.

Averaging pay of all men and women leads to larger pay gap

This is the first year that the Liberty Global Europe Limited is submitting data for the UK's Gender Pay Gap. The gap may be higher than the market average, but a major factor in this result is that Liberty Global Europe Limited has more men than women in senior positions. Because the official reporting on this form requires averaging all pay of all women and all men regardless of level, the disclosed gender pay gap may be substantially higher than the Company's internal data where pay gaps are considered by level and by department. Liberty Global is taking concrete steps to identify and reduce pay gaps between men and women.

What we are doing to close the gender pay gap

In 2021, we embarked on a detailed equity assessment (incorporating our gender pay gap) to study root causes and the actions needed to drive an equitable and inclusive culture for all our people. While representation is certainly a key challenge for us, removing bias in our policies, programs and guidelines to support our culture change is our immediate focus area.

Liberty Global Europe Limited is committed to driving diversity at all job levels, as well as creating an inclusive environment where everyone has the opportunity to progress their careers. We are working to identify and reduce potential biases in the workplace - across in our policies and practices for performance evaluation, compensation, promotion and recruitment.

Actions to support our journey to better diversity include improvements to hiring practices, widening our pool of candidates, and removing potential biases from the recruiting process. In addition, we are implementing training for hiring managers, diverse interview panels and use of AI (Artificial Intelligence) tools to improve our job descriptions, adverts and other communications to help eliminate bias in recruitment processes. We also are working to improve diversity in career progression, through targeted succession planning and mentoring.

Actions to support creating a more inclusive culture include employee education, empowering our Employee Resource Groups, collaborating with employees, and encouraging time off to volunteer.

Percentage of men and women in each hourly pay quarter

Men Women Upper hourly pay quarter 74.2% 25.8% Upper middle hourly pay quarter 66.7% 33.3% Lower middle hourly pay quarter 59.7% 40.3% Lower hourly pay quarter 49.2% 50.8%

Mean and Median gender pay gap using hourly pay*

Mean gender pay gap using hourly pay

Median gender pay gap using hourly pay

26.1% 25%

Percentage of men and women who received bonus pay**

Men

Women

87.4% 80%

Mean and Median gender pay gap using bonus pay*

Mean gender pay gap using bonus pay 54.5%

Median gender pay gap using bonus pay 36.5%

Neil Foulger

Managing Director, Liberty Global plc

Date: 31 March 2022

*Note: These results are based upon raw numbers of men and women without regard to job level.

**Note: All employees participate in the bonus plan, although eligibility for payment depends on an employee's start date. Proportionately more women than men joined the company after the cut-off date.