Liberty Global : Gender Pay Gap Filing - Liberty Global SSC Limited DOWNLOAD PDF

Submission to the UK Government Gender pay gap service

Reporting as LIBERTY GLOBAL SSC Limited (SSC)

Snapshot date 05 April 2021, 2021-22 Reporting year

Liberty Global is a world leader in converged broadband, video and mobile communications and an active investor in cutting-edge infrastructure, content, and technology ventures.

Liberty Global SSC Limited (SSC) is predominantly located in Bradford, with some office locations around the UK. It employs 560 people providing systems, people, finance, legal support, and administrative services to Liberty Global and its operating companies.

Averaging pay of all men and women leads to larger pay gap

This is the first year that the SSC is submitting data for the UK's Gender Pay Gap. We believe that a major factor in our gap is that the SSC has more men than women at senior positions, exacerbated by a difference in approach to pay between our operations teams who are not bonus eligible, and our leadership team who are bonus eligible. Because the official reporting on this form requires averaging all pay of all women and all men regardless of level, the disclosed gender pay gap may be substantially higher than the Company's internal data where pay gaps are considered by level and by department. Liberty Global is taking concrete steps to identify and reduce pay gaps between men and women.

What we are doing to close the gender pay gap

In 2021, we embarked on a detailed equity assessment (incorporating our gender pay gap) to study root causes and the actions needed to drive an equitable and inclusive culture for all our people. While representation is certainly a key challenge for us, removing bias in our policies, programs and guidelines to support our culture change is our immediate focus area.

SSC is committed to driving diversity at all job levels, as well as creating an inclusive environment where everyone has the opportunity to progress their careers. We are working to identify and reduce potential biases in the workplace - across in our policies and practices for performance evaluation, compensation, promotion and recruitment.

Actions to support our journey to better diversity include improvements to hiring practices, widening our pool of candidates, and removing potential biases from the recruiting process. In addition, we are implementing training for hiring managers, diverse interview panels and use of AI (Artificial Intelligence) tools to improve our job descriptions, adverts and other communications to help eliminate bias in recruitment processes. We also are working to improve diversity in career progression, through targeted succession planning and mentoring.

Actions to support creating a more inclusive culture include employee education, empowering our Employee Resource Groups, collaborating with employees, and encouraging time off to volunteer.

Percentage of men and women in each hourly pay quarter

Men Women Upper hourly pay quarter 61.7% 38.3% Upper middle hourly pay quarter 51.7% 48.3% Lower middle hourly pay quarter 36.2% 63.8% Lower hourly pay quarter 47.4% 52.6%

Mean and Median gender pay gap using hourly pay*

Mean gender pay gap using hourly pay 12.5%

Median gender pay gap using hourly pay 17.5%

Percentage of men and women who received bonus pay

Men 31.4%

Women 28.1%

Mean and Median gender pay gap using bonus pay*

Mean gender pay gap using bonus pay 30.5%

Median gender pay gap using bonus pay 13.4%

Neil Foulger

Managing Director, Liberty Global plc

Date: 31 March 2022

*Note: These results are based upon raw numbers of men and women without regard to job level.