Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Liberty Global plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LBTYA   GB00B8W67662

LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC

(LBTYA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  05/02 06:08:45 pm BST
22.65 USD   -0.48%
05:37pLIBERTY GLOBAL : KPMG Independent Limited Assurance Statement 2021DOWNLOAD PDF
PU
05:36pLIBERTY GLOBAL : U.K. Companies Act Annual Report 2021
PU
04/28LIBERTY GLOBAL : Continued growth of our FMC customer base, reaching 772,400 subscribers at the end of Q1 2022, while reduced market flux impacted our net adds performance in the quarter - Form 8-K
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Liberty Global : KPMG Independent Limited Assurance Statement 2021DOWNLOAD PDF

05/02/2022 | 05:37pm BST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Independent Limited Assurance Report to Liberty Global plc

KPMG LLP ('KPMG' or 'we') were engaged by Liberty Global plc ('Liberty Global') to provide limited assurance over the Selected Information described below for the year ended 31 December 2021.

Qualified conclusion

Based on the work we have performed and the evidence we have obtained, except for the possible effects of the matter described in the Basis for qualified conclusion section of our report, nothing has come to our attention that causes us to believe that the Selected Information has not been properly prepared, in all material respects, in accordance with the Reporting Criteria.

This conclusion is to be read in the context of the remainder of this report, in particular the inherent limitations explained below and this report's intended use.

Basis for qualified conclusion

With respect to the hourly rate of 24 Euros that has been used by the Directors to calculate the cost of employee volunteering hours of $0.7 million included within $12.4 million amount of Total Group Community Investments, we have been unable to obtain evidence to support the basis of the calculation of this estimate. This calculation uses historical data, for which supporting evidence has not been retained and which we have been unable to gain sufficient, appropriate evidence through performance of alternative procedures. Any adjustments on this hourly rate being used would have a consequential effect on the total $12.4 million amount of Total Group Community Investment disclosed within Liberty Global's Selected Information for the year ended 31 December 2021.

Selected Information

The scope of our work includes only the information included within the Community Investment and Environmental sections ('the Report') of the Liberty Global Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 31 December 2021 marked with the symbol * ('the Selected Information') and as included in appendix 1.

We have not performed any work, and do not express any conclusion, over any other information that may be included in the Report or displayed on Liberty Global's website for the current year or for previous periods unless otherwise indicated.

Reporting Criteria

The Reporting Criteria we used to form our judgements are Liberty Global's Community Investment Reporting Criteria 2021 and Environmental Reporting Criteria 2021 - as set out athttps://www.libertyglobal.com/responsibility/reporting-and-performance/ ('the Reporting Criteria'). The Selected Information needs to be read together with the Reporting Criteria.

Inherent limitations

The nature of non-financial information; the absence of a significant body of established practice on which to draw; and the methods and precision used to determine non-financial information, allow for different, but acceptable evaluation and measurement techniques and can result in materially different measurements, affecting comparability between entities and over time.

The Selected Information has been measured applying the Reporting Criteria which has been developed solely for the purpose of providing this non-financial information. As such the Selected Information may not be suitable for another purpose.

Directors' responsibilities

The Directors of Liberty Global are responsible for:

  • designing, implementing and maintaining internal controls relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Selected Information that is free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error;

  • selecting and/or developing objective Reporting Criteria;

  • measuring and reporting the Selected Information in accordance with the Reporting Criteria; and

  • the contents and statements contained within the Report and the Reporting Criteria.

Our responsibilities

Our responsibility is to plan and perform our work to obtain limited assurance about whether the Selected Information has been prepared in accordance with the Reporting Criteria and to report to Liberty Global in the form of an independent limited assurance conclusion based on the work performed and the evidence obtained.

Assurance standards applied

We performed our work in accordance with International Standard on Assurance Engagements (UK) 3000 - 'Assurance Engagements other than Audits or Reviews of Historical Financial Information' ('ISAE (UK) 3000') and in accordance with International Standard on Assurance Engagements 3410 -

'Assurance Engagements on Greenhouse Gas Statements' ('ISAE 3410'), issued by the International Auditing and Assurance Standards Board.

Independence, professional standards and quality control

We comply with the International Ethics Standards Board for Accountants'

International Code of Ethics for Professional Accountants (including International Independence Standards) ("IESBA Code") and we apply International Standard on Quality Control (UK) 1, 'Quality Control for Firms that Perform Audits and Reviews of Financial Statements, and Other Assurance and Related Services Engagements'. Accordingly, we maintain a comprehensive system of quality control including documented policies and procedures regarding compliance with ethical requirements and professional standards (including independence, and other requirements founded on fundamental principles of integrity, objectivity, professional competence and due care, confidentiality and professional behaviour) as well as applicable legal and regulatory requirements.

Summary of work performed

Considering the level of assurance and our assessment of the risk of material misstatement of the Selected Information, whether due to fraud or error, our work included, but was not restricted to:

  • assessing the appropriateness of the Reporting Criteria for the Selected Information;

  • conducting interviews with Liberty Global management to obtain an understanding of the key processes, systems and controls in place over the preparation of the Selected Information;

  • carrying out site visits at four locations and remotely met with three locations.

  • selected limited substantive testing in relation to the above locations, including agreeing a sample of the Selected Information to corresponding source documentation;

  • considering the appropriateness of the carbon conversion factor calculations and other unit conversion factor calculations used with reference to widely recognised and established conversion factors;

  • testing the mathematical accuracy of formulae used for a sample of the carbon conversion factor calculations and other unit conversion factor calculations;

  • recalculating the calculation of the intensity metric, dividing total emissions by terabytes of data, as provided by the Business Analysis and Insights team at Liberty Global;

  • performing analytical procedures over the aggregated Selected Information, including a comparison to the prior period's amounts having due regard to changes in business volume and the business portfolio; and

  • reading the Report and narrative accompanying the Selected Information in the Report with regard to the Reporting Criteria, and for consistency with our findings.

The work performed in a limited assurance engagement varies in nature and timing from, and is less in extent than for, a reasonable assurance engagement. Consequently, the level of assurance obtained in a limited assurance engagement is substantially lower than the assurance that would have been obtained had a reasonable assurance engagement been performed.

This report's intended use

This assurance report is made solely to Liberty Global in accordance with the terms of the engagement contract between us. Those terms permit disclosure to other parties, solely for the purpose of Liberty Global showing that it has obtained an independent assurance report in connection with the Selected Information.

We have not considered the interest of any other party in the Selected Information. To the fullest extent permitted by law, we accept no responsibility and deny any liability to any party other than Liberty Global for our work, for this assurance report or for the conclusions we have reached.

KPMG LLP Chartered Accountants London

29 April 2022

The maintenance and integrity of Liberty Global's website is the responsibility of the Directors of Liberty Global; the work carried out by us does not involve consideration of these matters and, accordingly, we accept no responsibility for any changes that may have occurred to the reported Selected Information, Reporting Criteria or Report presented on Liberty Global's website since the date of our report.

Appendix 1 - Selected Information

KPI

Assured Value

Gigawatt hours of energy consumption

1,165.64

Scope 1 GHG emissions (tCO2e)

14,200

Scope 2 GHG emissions (market based) (tCO2e)

38,000

Scope 2 GHG emissions (location based) (tCO2e)

81,200

Tonnes of Scope 3 GHG emissions (includes the categories of joint ventures, business air and land

37,000

travel, water and waste; recycled CPE and service vehicles) (tCO2e)

GHG intensity ratio: Tonnes of Scope 1 and 2 (market based) GHG emissions / Terabytes of data

0.001

Total Group Community Investments ($ million USD)

12.4

Disclaimer

Liberty Global plc published this content on 02 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 May 2022 16:36:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC
05:37pLIBERTY GLOBAL : KPMG Independent Limited Assurance Statement 2021DOWNLOAD PDF
PU
05:36pLIBERTY GLOBAL : U.K. Companies Act Annual Report 2021
PU
04/28LIBERTY GLOBAL : Continued growth of our FMC customer base, reaching 772,400 subscribers a..
PU
04/28LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K..
AQ
04/25Berenberg Bank Adjusts Liberty Global's Price Target to $30 From $33, Maintains Hold Ra..
MT
04/19UBS Adjusts Liberty Global Price Target to $32 From $33, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
04/13Liberty Global Rules Out Sunrise UPC's IPO in Near Future
MT
04/08Deutsche Telekom and others to cut wholesale roaming fees for Ukrainian peers
RE
04/04LIBERTY GLOBAL : COMPLETES SALE OF UPC POLAND TO ILIAD'S POLISH MOBILE SUBSIDIARY PLAY - F..
PU
04/04LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 7 418 M - 5 931 M
Net income 2022 128 M - 102 M
Net Debt 2022 10 669 M - 8 530 M
P/E ratio 2022 -211x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 11 942 M 11 942 M 9 548 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,05x
EV / Sales 2023 3,07x
Nbr of Employees 11 200
Free-Float 92,2%
Chart LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC
Duration : Period :
Liberty Global plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 22,76 $
Average target price 37,40 $
Spread / Average Target 64,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael Thomas Fries Vice Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Charles Henry Rowland Bracken Co-Chief Financial Officer
John Carl Malone Director
Enrique Rodríguez Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Paul Alan Gould Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC-17.95%11 942
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-10.89%194 444
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED11.97%142 658
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION22.13%104 968
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG7.79%92 061
EMIRATES TELECOMMUNICATIONS GROUP COMPANY PJSC10.41%82 871