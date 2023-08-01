Liberty Global maintains our commitment to respecting human rights, including the elimination of slavery and human trafficking in our supply chains and operations. We embolden any individual who has concerns about unethical behaviour across our business or operations to speak up and to do so without fear of retaliation.

Below you will find our updated 2023 Modern Slavery Act Statement in compliance with our obligations under the UK's Modern Slavery Act 2015.

Liberty Global is a world leader in converged broadband, video and mobile communications services. We deliver next-generation products through advanced fiber and 5G networks, and currently provide over 86 million connections1 across Europe and the United Kingdom.

Our businesses operate under some of the best-known consumer brands, including Virgin Media- O2 in the U.K., VodafoneZiggo in The Netherlands, Telenet in Belgium, Sunrise in Switzerland, Virgin Media in Ireland and UPC in Slovakia.

Our consolidated businesses generate annual revenue of more than $7 billion, while the VMO2 JV and VodafoneZiggo JV generate combined annual revenue of more than $17 billion.2

Through our substantial scale and commitment to innovation, we are building Tomorrow's Connections Today, investing in the infrastructure and platforms that empower our customers to make the most of the digital revolution, while deploying the advanced technologies that nations and economies need to thrive.

Liberty Global Ventures, our global investment arm, has a portfolio of more than 75 companies across content, technology and infrastructure, including strategic stakes in companies like Vodafone, ITV, Televisa Univision, Plume, AtlasEdge and the Formula E racing series.

Employees

We provide a workplace that is positive, creative and rewarding, giving all employees the opportunity to reach their full potential and contribute to our Group's success. We will not tolerate harassment of any kind in our workplace. We promote an open culture, where people are encouraged to ask questions if they are unsure and to raise concerns if they believe our Code of Conduct has been violated.

Employees who become aware of or suspect any conduct that they believe violates any applicable law, rule, regulation, company policy or other provision of the Code of Conduct, are required to report