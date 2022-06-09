Log in
LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC

06/09/2022
23.05 USD   -2.87%
Liberty Global Presents at the Bank of America C-Suite TMT Conference

06/09/2022 | 04:02pm EDT
Liberty Global plc (“Liberty Global” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: LBTYA, LBTYB and LBTYK) will be presenting at the Bank of America C-Suite TMT Conference on Tuesday, June 21, 2022 at 8:50 a.m. BST. Liberty Global may make observations concerning its historical operating performance and outlook. The presentation will be webcast live at www.libertyglobal.com. We intend to archive the webcast under the Investor Relations section of our website for approximately 30 days.

ABOUT LIBERTY GLOBAL

Liberty Global (NASDAQ: LBTYA, LBTYB and LBTYK) is a world leader in converged broadband, video and mobile communications services. We deliver next-generation products through advanced fiber and 5G networks, and currently provide over 85 million fixed and mobile connections* across Europe and the United Kingdom. Our businesses operate under some of the best-known consumer brands, including Virgin Media-O2 in the U.K., VodafoneZiggo in The Netherlands, Telenet in Belgium, Sunrise in Switzerland, Virgin Media in Ireland and UPC in Slovakia. Through our substantial scale and commitment to innovation, we are building Tomorrow’s Connections Today, investing in the infrastructure and platforms that empower our customers to make the most of the digital revolution, while deploying the advanced technologies that nations and economies need to thrive.

Our consolidated businesses generate annual revenue of more than $7.5 billion, while the VodafoneZiggo JV and the VMO2 JV generate combined annual revenue of more than $19 billion.**

Liberty Global Ventures, our global investment arm, has a portfolio of more than 75 companies and funds across content, technology and infrastructure, including strategic stakes in companies like ITV, Televisa Univision, Plume, Lionsgate and the Formula E racing series.

* Represents aggregate consolidated and 50% owned non-consolidated fixed and mobile subscribers. Includes wholesale mobile subscribers of the VMO2 JV and B2B fixed subscribers of the VodafoneZiggo JV.

** Revenue figures above are provided based on full year 2021 Liberty Global consolidated results (excluding revenue from the U.K. JV Entities) and the combined as reported full year 2021 results for the VodafoneZiggo JV and estimated U.S. GAAP full year 2021 results for the VMO2 JV. For more information, please visit www.libertyglobal.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 7 261 M - -
Net income 2022 254 M - -
Net Debt 2022 10 354 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 47,8x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 12 329 M 12 329 M -
EV / Sales 2022 3,12x
EV / Sales 2023 3,10x
Nbr of Employees 11 200
Free-Float 91,9%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 23,73 $
Average target price 36,68 $
Spread / Average Target 54,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael Thomas Fries Vice Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Charles Henry Rowland Bracken Co-Chief Financial Officer
John Carl Malone Director
Enrique Rodríguez Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Paul Alan Gould Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC-12.58%12 329
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-0.60%216 492
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED7.16%136 526
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION25.46%104 541
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG14.60%99 727
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-25.16%78 426