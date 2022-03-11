Log in
    LBTYA   GB00B8W67662

LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC

(LBTYA)
Liberty Global : Regulation FD Disclosure - Form 8-K

03/11/2022 | 05:31pm EST
lbtya-20220311

UNITED STATES
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549
FORM 8-K
CURRENT REPORT
PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934
Date of report (Date of earliest event reported): March 11, 2022
Liberty Global plc
(Exact Name of Registrant as Specified in Charter)
England and Wales 001-35961 98-1112770
(State or other jurisdiction
of incorporation) 		(Commission File Number) (IRS Employer
Identification #)
Griffin House, 161 Hammersmith Rd, London, United Kingdom
W6 8BS
(Address of Principal Executive Office)
+44.208.483.6449 or 303.220.6600
(Registrant's telephone number, including area code)
Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:
Title of each class Trading Symbol(s) Name of each exchange on which registered
Class A ordinary shares LBTYA Nasdaq Global Select Market
Class B ordinary shares LBTYB Nasdaq Global Select Market
Class C ordinary shares LBTYK Nasdaq Global Select Market
Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions:
Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)
Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)
Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))
Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§240.12b-2 of this chapter).
Emerging growth company
If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act.



Item 7.01 REGULATION FD DISCLOSURES

Liberty Global plc (Liberty Global) owns a 50% noncontrolling interest in VodafoneZiggo Group B.V. (VodafoneZiggo). VodafoneZiggo is a leading Dutch company that provides fixed, mobile and integrated communication and entertainment services to consumers and businesses. On March 11, 2022, the financial report of VodafoneZiggo for the year ended December 31, 2021 was made available under the investor relations section of the Liberty Global website (www.libertyglobal.com). This Current Report on Form 8-K is being furnished pursuant to Item 7.01 and shall not be deemed to be "filed" for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or otherwise subject to liabilities of that Section.


Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits.

Exhibit No. Exhibit Name

101.SCH Inline XBRL Taxonomy Extension Schema Document
101.DEF Inline XBRL Taxonomy Extension Definition Linkbase Document
101.LAB Inline XBRL Taxonomy Extension Label Linkbase Document
101.PRE Inline XBRL Taxonomy Extension Presentation Linkbase Document
104 Cover Page Interactive Data File (formatted as Inline XBRL and contained in Exhibit 101)



SIGNATURE
Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.
LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC
By: /s/ RANDY L. LAZZELL
Randy L. Lazzell
Vice President
Date: March 11, 2022



Disclaimer

Liberty Global plc published this content on 11 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 March 2022 22:29:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
