Liberty Global : Regulation FD Disclosure - Form 8-K

lbtya-20220311
FORM 8-K
CURRENT REPORT
PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934
Date of report (Date of earliest event reported): March 11, 2022
Liberty Global plc
Item 7.01 REGULATION FD DISCLOSURES
Liberty Global plc (Liberty Global) owns a 50% noncontrolling interest in VodafoneZiggo Group B.V. (VodafoneZiggo). VodafoneZiggo is a leading Dutch company that provides fixed, mobile and integrated communication and entertainment services to consumers and businesses. On March 11, 2022, the financial report of VodafoneZiggo for the year ended December 31, 2021 was made available under the investor relations section of the Liberty Global website (www.libertyglobal.com). This Current Report on Form 8-K is being furnished pursuant to Item 7.01 and shall not be deemed to be "filed" for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or otherwise subject to liabilities of that Section.
