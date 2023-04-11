Liberty Global : Sunrise first to launch Mobile Private Network over 5GSunrise has become the first mobile network operator in Switzerland to introduce a dedicated Mobile Private Network over 5G,...

Sunrise has become the first mobile network operator in Switzerland to introduce a dedicated Mobile Private Network over 5G, providing companies with private, wholly self-sufficient networks on their own business premises. Sunrise is working with leading technology partner, Nokia to deliver the dedicated MPN solution.

The Customized on-site networks offer real-time responsiveness, guaranteed bandwidths and secure data flow within a company's own communication networks and are therefore of high interest to manufacturers, healthcare suppliers, logistics and construction companies.

Robert Redeleanu, Chief Business Officer at Sunrise said: "Our customers will benefit from our core competencies in planning, building and running a world-leading mobile network offering the highest possible standards of security."

"By fully connecting employees, equipment, processes and applications, this MPN solution from Sunrise Business paves the way for companies to continue their transformation towards their next level of digital business." He said.

Dedicated Mobile Private Networks (MPNs) ensure that critical operational data never leaves the company's own infrastructure, ensuring the highest possible level of security in communication between employees, equipment and the various company locations.

This is made possible by mobile communications systems installed on the company premises. They provide all the advantages of the 5G mobile standard: high speeds at the fiber-optic level and low-latency data transmission. This enables uninterrupted real-time communication as well as impressive Internet-of-Things (IoT) capacities of up to 1 million connected devices per square kilometer. In addition, Sunrise also offers customers dedicated service management and guaranteed service level agreements (SLAs).

Sunrise has already begun implementing Mobile Private Networks for several companies, with a proof of concept currently underway at Syngenta. MPNs will form the basis for new applications in smart factories, for example. Other areas where MPNs can be used include logistics, manufacturing, healthcare and construction.

The collaboration with Nokia is part of a broader series of mobile innovation pilots Liberty Global (parent company of Sunrise) is participating in across its markets in the UK and Europe.

