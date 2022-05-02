Liberty Global : U.K. Companies Act Annual Report 2021

U.K. Companies Act Annual Report

December 31, 2021

Registered Number 8379990

Registered Office

Liberty Global plc

Griffin House, 161 Hammersmith Rd, London

W68BS

United Kingdom

LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC 2021 U.K. COMPANIES ACT ANNUAL REPORT TABLE OF CONTENTS Page Number Group Strategic Report ...................................................................................................................................................... 1 Group Directors' Report .................................................................................................................................................... 56 Statement of Directors' Responsibilities in Respect of the 2021 U.K. Companies Act Annual Report ........................... 67 Consolidated Financial Statements and Supplementary Data ........................................................................................... 76 Parent Company Only Financial Statements and Footnotes ............................................................................................. 170 Appendix A-1 - Proxy Statement for the 2022 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of Liberty Global plc, including the Liberty Global plc U.K. Statutory Directors' Remuneration Report as Appendix A thereto * ............... A-1 _______________ * The appendix included in the version of this U.K. Companies Act Annual Report that was filed with Companies House.

Liberty Global plc's Proxy Statement for the 2022 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders has also been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and a copy can be obtained, without charge, from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's website atwww.sec.govor from our website at www.libertyglobal.com.

GROUP STRATEGIC REPORT

The following discussion and analysis, which should be read in conjunction with the consolidated financial statements, is intended to assist in providing an understanding of our results of operations and financial condition and is organized as follows:

• Overview. This section provides a general description of our business and recent events.

• Results of Operations. This section provides an analysis of our results of operations for the years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020.

• Liquidity and Capital Resources. This section provides an analysis of our corporate and subsidiary liquidity and consolidated statements of cash flows.

• Critical Accounting Policies, Judgments and Estimates. This section discusses those material accounting policies that involve uncertainties and require significant judgment in their application.

• Quantitative and Qualitative Disclosures about Market Risk. This section provides discussion and analysis of the foreign currency, interest rate and other market risk that our company faces.

• Risk Factors. This section provides discussion and analysis of risks the company faces, including competition, technology, operating in overseas markets, financial and other risks.

Unless otherwise indicated, convenience translations into U.S. dollars are calculated, and operational data is presented, as of December 31, 2021.

Certain of the capitalized terms used throughout this annual report are defined in the notes to the consolidated financial statements for year ended December 31, 2021 included herein (the Consolidated Financial Statements). In the following text, the terms "we," "our," "our company" and "us" may refer, as the context requires, to Liberty Global or collectively to Liberty Global and its subsidiaries.

Overview

General

Liberty Global is a public limited company organized under the laws of England and Wales.

We are an international provider of broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony and mobile communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. Our operations comprise businesses that provide residential and B2B communications services in (i) Switzerland and Slovakia through UPC Holding, (ii) Belgium through Telenet and (iii) Ireland through VM Ireland. In addition, we own 50% noncontrolling interests in (a) the VodafoneZiggo JV, which provides residential and B2B communications services in the Netherlands, and (b) the VMO2 JV, which provides residential and B2B communications services in the U.K.

In addition, through March 31, 2022, we provided residential and B2B communications services in Poland through UPC Holding. On September 22, 2021, we entered into an agreement to sell our operations in Poland, and such transaction closed on April 1, 2022. Accordingly, our operations in Poland are reflected as discontinued operations for all periods presented herein. In the following discussion and analysis, the operating statistics, results of operations, cash flows and financial condition that we present and discuss are those of our continuing operations, unless otherwise indicated. For additional information regarding the sale of UPC Poland, see note 6 to the Consolidated Financial Statements.

Through May 31, 2021, our consolidated operations also provided residential and B2B communications services in the U.K. through Virgin Media. On June 1, 2021, we contributed the U.K. JV Entities to the VMO2 JV and began accounting for our 50% interest in the VMO2 JV as an equity method investment. For additional information, see note 6 to the Consolidated Financial Statements.

Operations

Our company delivers market-leading products through next-generation networks that connect our customers to broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony and mobile services. At December 31, 2021, our continuing operations owned and operated networks that passed 7,477,100 homes and served 4,129,700 fixed-line customers and 5,689,900 mobile subscribers.

1