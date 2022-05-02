Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Liberty Global plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LBTYA   GB00B8W67662

LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC

(LBTYA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  05/02 06:08:53 pm BST
22.66 USD   -0.46%
05:37pLIBERTY GLOBAL : KPMG Independent Limited Assurance Statement 2021DOWNLOAD PDF
PU
05:36pLIBERTY GLOBAL : U.K. Companies Act Annual Report 2021
PU
04/28LIBERTY GLOBAL : Continued growth of our FMC customer base, reaching 772,400 subscribers at the end of Q1 2022, while reduced market flux impacted our net adds performance in the quarter - Form 8-K
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Liberty Global : U.K. Companies Act Annual Report 2021

05/02/2022 | 05:36pm BST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

U.K. Companies Act Annual Report

December 31, 2021

Registered Number 8379990

Registered Office

Liberty Global plc

Griffin House, 161 Hammersmith Rd, London

W68BS

United Kingdom

LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC

2021 U.K. COMPANIES ACT ANNUAL REPORT

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Page

Number

Group Strategic Report ......................................................................................................................................................

1

Group Directors' Report ....................................................................................................................................................

56

Statement of Directors' Responsibilities in Respect of the 2021 U.K. Companies Act Annual Report ...........................

67

Consolidated Financial Statements and Supplementary Data ...........................................................................................

76

Parent Company Only Financial Statements and Footnotes .............................................................................................

170

Appendix A-1 - Proxy Statement for the 2022 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of Liberty Global plc,

including the Liberty Global plc U.K. Statutory Directors' Remuneration Report as Appendix A thereto * ...............

A-1

_______________

* The appendix included in the version of this U.K. Companies Act Annual Report that was filed with Companies House.

Liberty Global plc's Proxy Statement for the 2022 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders has also been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and a copy can be obtained, without charge, from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's website atwww.sec.govor from our website at www.libertyglobal.com.

[THIS PAGE INTENTIONALLY LEFT BLANK]

GROUP STRATEGIC REPORT

The following discussion and analysis, which should be read in conjunction with the consolidated financial statements, is intended to assist in providing an understanding of our results of operations and financial condition and is organized as follows:

  • Overview. This section provides a general description of our business and recent events.

  • Results of Operations. This section provides an analysis of our results of operations for the years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020.

  • Liquidity and Capital Resources. This section provides an analysis of our corporate and subsidiary liquidity and consolidated statements of cash flows.

  • Critical Accounting Policies, Judgments and Estimates. This section discusses those material accounting policies that involve uncertainties and require significant judgment in their application.

  • Quantitative and Qualitative Disclosures about Market Risk. This section provides discussion and analysis of the foreign currency, interest rate and other market risk that our company faces.

  • Risk Factors. This section provides discussion and analysis of risks the company faces, including competition, technology, operating in overseas markets, financial and other risks.

Unless otherwise indicated, convenience translations into U.S. dollars are calculated, and operational data is presented, as of December 31, 2021.

Certain of the capitalized terms used throughout this annual report are defined in the notes to the consolidated financial statements for year ended December 31, 2021 included herein (the Consolidated Financial Statements). In the following text, the terms "we," "our," "our company" and "us" may refer, as the context requires, to Liberty Global or collectively to Liberty Global and its subsidiaries.

Overview

General

Liberty Global is a public limited company organized under the laws of England and Wales.

We are an international provider of broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony and mobile communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. Our operations comprise businesses that provide residential and B2B communications services in (i) Switzerland and Slovakia through UPC Holding, (ii) Belgium through Telenet and (iii) Ireland through VM Ireland. In addition, we own 50% noncontrolling interests in (a) the VodafoneZiggo JV, which provides residential and B2B communications services in the Netherlands, and (b) the VMO2 JV, which provides residential and B2B communications services in the U.K.

In addition, through March 31, 2022, we provided residential and B2B communications services in Poland through UPC Holding. On September 22, 2021, we entered into an agreement to sell our operations in Poland, and such transaction closed on April 1, 2022. Accordingly, our operations in Poland are reflected as discontinued operations for all periods presented herein. In the following discussion and analysis, the operating statistics, results of operations, cash flows and financial condition that we present and discuss are those of our continuing operations, unless otherwise indicated. For additional information regarding the sale of UPC Poland, see note 6 to the Consolidated Financial Statements.

Through May 31, 2021, our consolidated operations also provided residential and B2B communications services in the U.K. through Virgin Media. On June 1, 2021, we contributed the U.K. JV Entities to the VMO2 JV and began accounting for our 50% interest in the VMO2 JV as an equity method investment. For additional information, see note 6 to the Consolidated Financial Statements.

Operations

Our company delivers market-leading products through next-generation networks that connect our customers to broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony and mobile services. At December 31, 2021, our continuing operations owned and operated networks that passed 7,477,100 homes and served 4,129,700 fixed-line customers and 5,689,900 mobile subscribers.

1

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Liberty Global plc published this content on 02 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 May 2022 16:36:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC
05:37pLIBERTY GLOBAL : KPMG Independent Limited Assurance Statement 2021DOWNLOAD PDF
PU
05:36pLIBERTY GLOBAL : U.K. Companies Act Annual Report 2021
PU
04/28LIBERTY GLOBAL : Continued growth of our FMC customer base, reaching 772,400 subscribers a..
PU
04/28LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K..
AQ
04/25Berenberg Bank Adjusts Liberty Global's Price Target to $30 From $33, Maintains Hold Ra..
MT
04/19UBS Adjusts Liberty Global Price Target to $32 From $33, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
04/13Liberty Global Rules Out Sunrise UPC's IPO in Near Future
MT
04/08Deutsche Telekom and others to cut wholesale roaming fees for Ukrainian peers
RE
04/04LIBERTY GLOBAL : COMPLETES SALE OF UPC POLAND TO ILIAD'S POLISH MOBILE SUBSIDIARY PLAY - F..
PU
04/04LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 7 418 M - 5 931 M
Net income 2022 128 M - 102 M
Net Debt 2022 10 669 M - 8 530 M
P/E ratio 2022 -211x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 11 942 M 11 942 M 9 548 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,05x
EV / Sales 2023 3,07x
Nbr of Employees 11 200
Free-Float 92,2%
Chart LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC
Duration : Period :
Liberty Global plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 22,76 $
Average target price 37,40 $
Spread / Average Target 64,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael Thomas Fries Vice Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Charles Henry Rowland Bracken Co-Chief Financial Officer
John Carl Malone Director
Enrique Rodríguez Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Paul Alan Gould Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC-17.95%11 942
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-10.89%194 444
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED11.97%142 658
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION22.13%104 968
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG7.79%92 061
EMIRATES TELECOMMUNICATIONS GROUP COMPANY PJSC10.41%82 871