Liberty Global : U.K. Companies Act Annual Report 2022

TABLE OF CONTENTS
Page
Number
Group Strategic Report
1
Group Directors' Report
55
Statement of Directors' Responsibilities in Respect of the 2022 U.K. Companies Act Annual Report
66
Consolidated Financial Statements:
Consolidated Statements of Financial Position
74
Consolidated Statements of Profit or Loss
76
Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income or Loss
77
Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity
78
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
80
Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements
83
Parent Company Only Financial Statements and Footnotes
170
Appendix A-1 - Proxy Statement for the 2023 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of Liberty Global plc,
A-1
including the Liberty Global plc U.K. Statutory Directors' Remuneration Report as Appendix A thereto *
The appendix included in the version of this U.K. Companies Act Annual Report that was filed with Companies House. Liberty Global plc's Proxy Statement for the 2023 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders has also been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and a copy can be obtained, without charge, from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's website atwww.sec.gov or from our website at www.libertyglobal.com.
GROUP STRATEGIC REPORT
The following discussion and analysis, which should be read in conjunction with the consolidated financial statements, is intended to assist in providing an understanding of our results of operations and financial condition and is organized as follows:
Overview. This section provides a general description of our business and recent events.
Results of Operations. This section provides an analysis of our results of operations for the years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021.
Liquidity and Capital Resources. This section provides an analysis of our corporate and subsidiary liquidity and consolidated statements of cash flows.
Critical Accounting Policies, Judgments and Estimates. This section discusses those material accounting policies that involve uncertainties and require significant judgment in their application.
Quantitative and Qualitative Disclosures about Market Risk.This section provides discussion and analysis of the foreign currency, interest rate and other market risk that our company faces.
Risk Factors. This section provides discussion and analysis of risks the company faces, including competition, technology, operating in overseas markets, financial and other risks.
Certain of the capitalized terms used throughout this annual report are defined in the notes to the consolidated financial statements for year ended December 31, 2022 included herein (the Consolidated Financial Statements). In the following text, the terms "we," "our," "our company" and "us" may refer, as the context requires, to Liberty Global or collectively to Liberty Global and its subsidiaries.
Unless otherwise indicated, convenience translations into U.S. dollars are calculated, and operational data is presented, as of December 31, 2022.
Overview
General
Liberty Global is a public limited company organized under the laws of England and Wales.
We are an international provider of broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony and mobile communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. Our operations comprise businesses that provide residential and B2B communications services in (i) Switzerland and Slovakia through UPC Holding, (ii) Belgium through Telenet and (iii) Ireland through VM Ireland. In addition, we own 50% noncontrolling interests in (a) the VMO2 JV, which provides residential and B2B communications services in the U.K., and (b) the VodafoneZiggo JV, which provides residential and B2B communications services in the Netherlands.
Through March 31, 2022, we provided residential and B2B communications services in Poland through UPC Holding. On April 1, 2022, we completed the sale of our operations in Poland. Accordingly, our operations in Poland are reflected as discontinued operations for all applicable periods. In the following discussion and analysis, the operating statistics, results of operations, cash flows and financial condition that we present and discuss are those of our continuing operations, unless otherwise indicated. For additional information regarding the sale of UPC Poland, including with respect to our use of proceeds, see note 6 to the Consolidated Financial Statements.
Through May 31, 2021, our consolidated operations also provided residential and B2B communications services in the U.K. through Virgin Media. On June 1, 2021, we contributed the U.K. JV Entities to the VMO2 JV and began accounting for our 50% interest in the VMO2 JV as an equity method investment. For additional information, see note 6 to the Consolidated Financial Statements.
Operations
Our company delivers market-leading products through next-generation networks that connect our customers to broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony and mobile services. At December 31, 2022, our continuing operations owned and operated networks that passed 7,553,400 homes and served 4,083,200 fixed-line customers and 5,850,300 mobile subscribers.
Intelligent WiFi and Internet Services
Connectivity is a critical building block for vibrant communities. As highlighted by the COVID-19 pandemic, all aspects of society, including families, businesses, education and healthcare, to name a few, rely heavily on connectivity and the digital services that depend on it. To meet our customers' expectations of seamless connectivity, we are developing a fully digital, cloud-based connectivity ecosystem that we call "ONE Connect," built on top of our fiber-rich fixed broadband network and recently expanded mobile network. ONE Connect is orchestrated by a fully cloud-based digital journey, enabling fast and flexible introduction of new hardware and services, as well as cloud to cloud open API integration, simplifying the on-boarding of new services and devices. The devices used within our ONE Connect ecosystem are connected and protected through our security gateway and VPN, both at home and on the go. At home, our customers can benefit from the gigabit speeds enabled by our "Connect Box" (described below), as well as "Intelligent WiFi", which has optimization functionalities, such as the ability to adapt to the number of people and devices online at any given time in order to improve and extend wireless connectivity reach and speeds. We have completed the rollout of our award-winning Intelligent WiFi across all our markets. In addition, we introduced our first "Smart Home" bundles in select markets, enabling those customers to take their smart home ambitions to the next level, including enhanced entertainment, home automation and home security. Finally, our "Connect App" is the digital touchpoint that allows customers to access and manage all of our services.
Our Connect Box is a next generation Intelligent WiFi and telephony gateway that enables us to maximize the impact of our ultrafast broadband networks by providing reliable wireless connectivity anywhere in the home. This gateway can be self- installed and allows customers to customize their home WiFi service. Our latest versions of the gigabit Connect Box are based on DOCSIS 3.1 technology and WiFi 6, providing even better in-home WiFi service. Our new DOCSIS 3.1 Connect Box runs our "One Firmware" stack, a middleware software system based on the Reference Design Kit for Broadband (RDK-B). RDK- B is an open source initiative with wide participation from operators, device manufacturers and silicon vendors that standardizes core functions used in broadband devices, set-top boxes and internet of things (IoT) solutions. We have extended the One Firmware stack to support our ONE Connect ecosystem. One Firmware runs on system-on-a-chip (SOC) technology from multiple vendors and can run on any SOC that is RDK-B compliant, enabling greater speed and agility for on-boarding of new CPE platforms and ecosystem features, allowing us to build once and port to many. During 2022, we continued the roll out of One Firmware to our legacy DOCSIS 3.0 WiFi 5 GW and our next generation DOCSIS 3.1 WiFi 6 GW. In addition, we completed the porting activity of One Firmware to our new XGSPON and ethernet WiFi 6 gateways. To support the adoption of fiber-to-the-home, cabinet, building or node networks (fiber-to-the-home/-cabinet/-building/-node is referred to herein as FTTx) access in both on-net and off-net scenarios, we plan to add XGS-PON (an updated standard for passive optical networks that supports higher-speed 10 Gbps symmetrical data transfers) and Ethernet-based Connect Boxes with WiFi 6, providing speeds up to 10 Gbps that run our One Firmware and support our ONE Connect ecosystem. Our Connect Box is available in all our markets, and during 2022, approximately 12 million of our customers have a Connect Box. In addition to our core markets, we distribute our Connect Box to other markets in Europe, Latin America and the Caribbean. Robust wireless connectivity is increasingly important with our customers spending more and more time using bandwidth-heavy services on multiple devices. We also offer our Connect App that, among other things, allows our customers to optimize their WiFi coverage and manage their connected devices. In addition, we provide Intelligent WiFi mesh boosters, which increase speed, reliability and coverage by adapting to the environment at home.
Internet speed is of crucial importance to our customers, as they spend more time streaming video and other bandwidth- heavy services on multiple devices. Our extensive broadband network enables us to deliver ultra-high-speed internet service across our markets. Our residential subscribers access the internet via cable modems connected to their internet capable devices, or wirelessly via a WiFi gateway device. We offer multiple tiers of broadband internet service up to gigabit speeds that is now available across our entire European footprint. The speed of service depends on the customer location and their service selected.
By leveraging our existing fiber-rich broadband networks, we are in a position to deliver gigabit services by deploying the next generation DOCSIS 3.1 technology. DOCSIS 3.1 technology is an international standard that defines the requirements for data transmission over a cable system. Not only does DOCSIS 3.1 technology improve our internet speeds and reliability, it allows for efficient network growth. Currently, our ultra-high-speed internet service is based primarily on DOCSIS 3.1 technology, and we offer this technology in all of our markets. As of the end of 2022, both the VMO2 JV's and the VodafoneZiggo JV's broadband networks were capable of offering every customer of the VMO2 JV and the VodafoneZiggo JV gigabit internet speeds.
We offer value-added broadband services in certain of our markets for an incremental charge. These services include Intelligent WiFi features, security (e.g., anti-virus,anti-spyware, firewall and spam protection), Smart Home services, and online storage solutions and web spaces. Subscribers to our internet service pay a monthly fee based on the tier of service selected. In addition to the monthly fee, customers pay an activation service fee upon subscribing to an internet service. This
one-time fee may be waived for promotional reasons. We determine pricing for each different tier of internet service through an analysis of speed, market conditions and other factors.
Mobile Services
Mobile services are another key building block for us to provide customers with seamless connectivity. Telenet, the VMO2 JV, the VodafoneZiggo JV and Sunrise offer mobile services as mobile network providers, and VM Ireland offers mobile services as an MVNO over a third-party network through Three (Hutchison).
Pursuant to VM Ireland's agreement with Three (Hutchison) to provide mobile services as an MVNO, Three (Hutchison) leases a third-party's radio access network and owns the core network, including switching, backbone and interconnections. VM Ireland's MVNO arrangement with Three (Hutchison) permits VM Ireland to offer its customers mobile services without needing to build and operate a cellular radio tower network.
In each of our markets, we offer a range of mobile related services. The majority of subscribers take a post-paid service plan, which has an agreed monthly fee for a set duration (typically 1 to 2 years). The monthly fee will vary depending on the country and service package selected. Service packages can have different levels of data allowances, voice minutes and network speed, as well as differing other aspects, such as roaming charges and contract duration. Post-paid services are also offered as a bundle with fixed services, and by taking a "converged" offering, customers typically receive some benefits such as lower total cost or additional features. Post-paid services are offered to both business and retail consumers. In addition, we offer pre-paid mobile services, where the customers pay in advance for a pre-determined amount of airtime or data and which generally have no minimum contract term. In countries where we operate as a mobile service operator, we also offer a number of MVNOs, where other mobile providers use our mobile network for their mobile offering.
Video Services
Our video service is, and continues to be, one of the foundations of our product offerings in our markets. Our cable operations offer multiple tiers of digital video programming and audio services, starting with a basic video service. Subscribers to our basic video service pay a fixed monthly fee and receive digital video channels (including a growing number of high definition (HD) and ultra-high definition 4K resolution (4K) channels) and several digital and analog radio channels, as well as an electronic programming guide. We tailor our video services in each country of operation based on programming preferences, culture, demographics and local regulatory requirements.
We also offer a variety of premium channel packages to meet the interests of our subscribers. For an additional monthly charge, a subscriber may upgrade to one of our extended digital tier services and receive an increased number of video and radio channels, including the channels in the basic tier service and additional HD and 4K channels. Our channel offerings include general entertainment, sports, movies, series, documentaries, lifestyles, news, adult, children and ethnic and foreign channels.
Discounts to our monthly service fees are available to any subscriber who selects a bundle of two or more of our services (bundled services): video, internet, fixed-line telephony and, in most of our markets, mobile services. Bundled services consist of double-play for two services, triple-play for three services and, where available, quad-play for four services.
To meet customer demands, we have enhanced our video services with additional relevant content services and features, which increases viewing satisfaction and addresses individual user needs. Our latest next generation product suite is called "Horizon 4", a cloud-based,multi-screen entertainment platform that combines linear television (including recording and replay features), premium video-on-demand ("VoD") offerings, an increasing amount of integrated premium global and local video applications and mobile viewing into one entertainment experience. Horizon 4 comes with a state-of-the-art personal user interface that is intuitively easy to navigate. Content recommendations and favorite channel settings can be customized to individual user profiles. Video playback control, navigation shortcuts and content searches can all be conducted via a voice control button on the remote control, a feature highly appreciated by our customers. Horizon 4 is available in all of our markets on the latest set top boxes and is capable of delivering 4K video content, including high dynamic range. The platform also features a 'Personal Home' page that automatically aggregates content, both linear and VoD, in a streamlined user interface, based on the user's viewing habits. It has achieved significant positive customer feedback, manifesting in high product net promoter score figures. Horizon 4 is marketed under the name "Telenet TV-Box" in Belgium "Sunrise TV" in Switzerland, "Virgin TV360" in the U.K., through the VMO2 JV, and Ireland and "MediaBox Next" in the Netherlands through the VodafoneZiggo JV.