Liberty Global : U.K. Companies Act Annual Report 2022

Intelligent WiFi and Internet Services

Connectivity is a critical building block for vibrant communities. As highlighted by the COVID-19 pandemic, all aspects of society, including families, businesses, education and healthcare, to name a few, rely heavily on connectivity and the digital services that depend on it. To meet our customers' expectations of seamless connectivity, we are developing a fully digital, cloud-based connectivity ecosystem that we call "ONE Connect," built on top of our fiber-rich fixed broadband network and recently expanded mobile network. ONE Connect is orchestrated by a fully cloud-based digital journey, enabling fast and flexible introduction of new hardware and services, as well as cloud to cloud open API integration, simplifying the on-boarding of new services and devices. The devices used within our ONE Connect ecosystem are connected and protected through our security gateway and VPN, both at home and on the go. At home, our customers can benefit from the gigabit speeds enabled by our "Connect Box" (described below), as well as "Intelligent WiFi", which has optimization functionalities, such as the ability to adapt to the number of people and devices online at any given time in order to improve and extend wireless connectivity reach and speeds. We have completed the rollout of our award-winning Intelligent WiFi across all our markets. In addition, we introduced our first "Smart Home" bundles in select markets, enabling those customers to take their smart home ambitions to the next level, including enhanced entertainment, home automation and home security. Finally, our "Connect App" is the digital touchpoint that allows customers to access and manage all of our services.

Our Connect Box is a next generation Intelligent WiFi and telephony gateway that enables us to maximize the impact of our ultrafast broadband networks by providing reliable wireless connectivity anywhere in the home. This gateway can be self- installed and allows customers to customize their home WiFi service. Our latest versions of the gigabit Connect Box are based on DOCSIS 3.1 technology and WiFi 6, providing even better in-home WiFi service. Our new DOCSIS 3.1 Connect Box runs our "One Firmware" stack, a middleware software system based on the Reference Design Kit for Broadband (RDK-B). RDK- B is an open source initiative with wide participation from operators, device manufacturers and silicon vendors that standardizes core functions used in broadband devices, set-top boxes and internet of things (IoT) solutions. We have extended the One Firmware stack to support our ONE Connect ecosystem. One Firmware runs on system-on-a-chip (SOC) technology from multiple vendors and can run on any SOC that is RDK-B compliant, enabling greater speed and agility for on-boarding of new CPE platforms and ecosystem features, allowing us to build once and port to many. During 2022, we continued the roll out of One Firmware to our legacy DOCSIS 3.0 WiFi 5 GW and our next generation DOCSIS 3.1 WiFi 6 GW. In addition, we completed the porting activity of One Firmware to our new XGSPON and ethernet WiFi 6 gateways. To support the adoption of fiber-to-the-home, cabinet, building or node networks (fiber-to-the-home/-cabinet/-building/-node is referred to herein as FTTx) access in both on-net and off-net scenarios, we plan to add XGS-PON (an updated standard for passive optical networks that supports higher-speed 10 Gbps symmetrical data transfers) and Ethernet-based Connect Boxes with WiFi 6, providing speeds up to 10 Gbps that run our One Firmware and support our ONE Connect ecosystem. Our Connect Box is available in all our markets, and during 2022, approximately 12 million of our customers have a Connect Box. In addition to our core markets, we distribute our Connect Box to other markets in Europe, Latin America and the Caribbean. Robust wireless connectivity is increasingly important with our customers spending more and more time using bandwidth-heavy services on multiple devices. We also offer our Connect App that, among other things, allows our customers to optimize their WiFi coverage and manage their connected devices. In addition, we provide Intelligent WiFi mesh boosters, which increase speed, reliability and coverage by adapting to the environment at home.

Internet speed is of crucial importance to our customers, as they spend more time streaming video and other bandwidth- heavy services on multiple devices. Our extensive broadband network enables us to deliver ultra-high-speed internet service across our markets. Our residential subscribers access the internet via cable modems connected to their internet capable devices, or wirelessly via a WiFi gateway device. We offer multiple tiers of broadband internet service up to gigabit speeds that is now available across our entire European footprint. The speed of service depends on the customer location and their service selected.

By leveraging our existing fiber-rich broadband networks, we are in a position to deliver gigabit services by deploying the next generation DOCSIS 3.1 technology. DOCSIS 3.1 technology is an international standard that defines the requirements for data transmission over a cable system. Not only does DOCSIS 3.1 technology improve our internet speeds and reliability, it allows for efficient network growth. Currently, our ultra-high-speed internet service is based primarily on DOCSIS 3.1 technology, and we offer this technology in all of our markets. As of the end of 2022, both the VMO2 JV's and the VodafoneZiggo JV's broadband networks were capable of offering every customer of the VMO2 JV and the VodafoneZiggo JV gigabit internet speeds.

We offer value-added broadband services in certain of our markets for an incremental charge. These services include Intelligent WiFi features, security (e.g., anti-virus,anti-spyware, firewall and spam protection), Smart Home services, and online storage solutions and web spaces. Subscribers to our internet service pay a monthly fee based on the tier of service selected. In addition to the monthly fee, customers pay an activation service fee upon subscribing to an internet service. This