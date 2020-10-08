Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Liberty Global plc    LBTYA   GB00B8W67662

LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC

(LBTYA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Liberty Global : UK Regulator Requests Transfer of Virgin Media-O2 Deal Review From European Commission -- Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/08/2020 | 07:03am EDT

By Adria Calatayud

The U.K.'s Competition and Markets Authority said Thursday that it has requested the European Union's antitrust authority to transfer to the CMA a review of the merger between the British units of Liberty Global PLC and Telefonica SA.

The U.K. regulator said the review of the combination between Liberty Global's Virgin Media and Telefonica's O2 should be transferred given its potential impact on competition in several retail and wholesale telecommunication markets in the U.K.

The European Commission--the EU's antitrust authority--on Sept. 30 received notification of the proposed deal and is currently inviting comments from interested third parties.

"Ultimately, this is a decision for the EC, but as the merger will only impact UK consumers--and any effects would only be felt after the end of the transition period--it is only right for the CMA to request it back," CMA Chief Executive Andrea Coscelli said.

The CMA said the initial deadline for the European Commission to respond to its request is Nov. 19.

"We can confirm that the Commission has received a referral request from the U.K.'s Competition Authority on the assessment of the Liberty Global/Telefonica transaction and we are assessing it," a Commission spokeswoman said.

John Malone's Liberty Global and Spain's Telefonica agreed to combine their U.K. businesses in May, creating a telecom giant worth nearly $39 billion.

Write to Adria Calatayud at adria.calatayud@dowjones.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC 0.96% 20.99 Delayed Quote.-7.70%
TELEFONICA S.A. 3.34% 3.25 Delayed Quote.-49.48%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC
07:03aLIBERTY GLOBAL : UK Regulator Requests Transfer of Virgin Media-O2 Deal Review F..
DJ
06:42aLIBERTY GLOBAL : UK Regulator Requests Transfer of Virgin Media-O2 Deal Review F..
DJ
06:13aUK regulator seeks to review O2-Virgin deal
RE
10/06LIBERTY GLOBAL : 4,000 jobs created in Virgin Media O2 merger4,000 jobs and up t..
PU
10/01LIBERTY GLOBAL : Schedules Investor Call for Third Quarter 2020 Results
BU
10/01LIBERTY GLOBAL : Virgin Media Ireland launch new Virgin TV 360 set top boxVirgin..
PU
09/30EU regulators set November 5 deadline for $38 billion Liberty, Telefonica dea..
RE
09/28LIBERTY GLOBAL : UPC Holding B.V. Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements &n..
PU
09/28LIBERTY GLOBAL : UPC Holding B.V. Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements - ..
PU
08/27Salt weighs lawsuit against Sunrise over Liberty Global's $7.4 billion offer
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 11 458 M - -
Net income 2020 408 M - -
Net Debt 2020 19 678 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 45,6x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 12 284 M 12 284 M -
EV / Sales 2020 2,79x
EV / Sales 2021 2,77x
Nbr of Employees 20 200
Free-Float 93,3%
Chart LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC
Duration : Period :
Liberty Global plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 31,13 $
Last Close Price 20,99 $
Spread / Highest target 138%
Spread / Average Target 48,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -6,62%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael Thomas Fries President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John C. Malone Chairman
Charles Henry Rowland Bracken Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Enrique Rodríguez Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Paul Alan Gould Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC-7.70%12 284
LIBERTY BROADBAND CORPORATION15.51%26 409
DISH NETWORK CORPORATION-22.47%14 446
CYFROWY POLSAT S.A.-2.43%4 579
COGECO COMMUNICATIONS INC.-2.87%3 965
MEGACABLE HOLDINGS, S. A. B. DE C. V.-15.93%2 604
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group