    LBTYA   GB00B8W67662

LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC

(LBTYA)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-08-19 pm EDT
20.95 USD   -1.64%
04:20pLIBERTY GLOBAL PLC : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:14pLIBERTY GLOBAL : UPC Holding Group Condensed Combined Financial Statements – June 30, 2022
PU
08/18LIBERTY GLOBAL : Virgin Media Ireland expands footprint to 450,000 SIRO premisesVirgin Media Ireland has announced a network deal with SIRO whereby Virgin Media will offer a full range of...
PU
Liberty Global : UPC Holding Group Condensed Combined Financial Statements – June 30, 2022

08/19/2022 | 04:14pm EDT
The UPC Holding Group

Condensed Combined Financial Statements

June 30, 2022

The UPC Holding Group

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Page

Number

Condensed Combined Balance Sheets as of June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021 (unaudited)...............................

1

Condensed Combined Statements of Operations for the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 and 2021

(unaudited)................................................................................................................................................................

3

Condensed Combined Statements of Comprehensive Earnings (Loss) for the Three and Six Months Ended June

30, 2022 and 2021 (unaudited).................................................................................................................................

4

Condensed Combined Statements of Equity for the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 and 2021

(unaudited)................................................................................................................................................................

5

Condensed Combined Statements of Cash Flows for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 and 2021 (unaudited)...

7

Notes to Condensed Combined Financial Statements (unaudited)...............................................................................

9

MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF

OPERATIONS..........................................................................................................................................................

33

The UPC Holding Group

CONDENSED COMBINED BALANCE SHEETS

(unaudited)

June 30,

December 31,

2022

2021

in millions

ASSETS

Current assets:

Cash and cash equivalents ............................................................................................................

10.2

16.9

Trade receivables, net (note 11)....................................................................................................

371.3

408.7

Derivative instruments (note 5) ....................................................................................................

127.8

152.3

Prepaid expenses...........................................................................................................................

72.1

61.6

Current assets of discontinued operations (note 4).......................................................................

-

814.1

Other current assets (notes 3 and 11)............................................................................................

320.6

281.6

Total current assets...................................................................................................................

902.0

1,735.2

Related-partyreceivables (note 11).................................................................................................

114.5

73.6

Property and equipment, net (notes 7 and 9)...................................................................................

2,625.8

2,585.5

Goodwill (note 7) ............................................................................................................................

6,064.3

5,844.6

Intangible assets subject to amortization, net (note 7).....................................................................

1,694.5

1,807.6

Operating lease right-of-use(ROU) assets (note 9)........................................................................

977.0

979.1

Other assets, net (notes 3, 5 and 11)................................................................................................

733.2

384.5

Total assets ...............................................................................................................................

13,111.3

13,410.1

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed combined financial statements.

1

The UPC Holding Group

CONDENSED COMBINED BALANCE SHEETS - (Continued)

(unaudited)

June 30,

December 31,

2022

2021

in millions

LIABILITIES AND COMBINED EQUITY

Current liabilities:

Accounts payable (note 11) ..........................................................................................................

218.9

245.8

Deferred revenue (note 3) .............................................................................................................

138.1

84.0

Derivative instruments (note 5) ....................................................................................................

151.1

131.8

Current portion of debt and finance lease obligations (notes 8 and 9) .........................................

279.8

273.3

Current operating lease liabilities (note 9)....................................................................................

76.3

71.4

Accrued capital expenditures........................................................................................................

80.7

85.4

Current liabilities of discontinued operations (note 4) .................................................................

-

175.6

Other accrued and current liabilities:

Third-party .................................................................................................................................

432.5

398.5

Related-party(note 11) ..............................................................................................................

33.0

57.8

Total current liabilities ...........................................................................................................

1,410.4

1,523.6

Long-term debt and finance lease obligations (notes 8 and 9) ........................................................

5,724.1

6,306.4

Long-termoperating lease liabilities (note 9)..................................................................................

923.5

921.9

Other long-termliabilities (notes 3, 5, and 11)................................................................................

676.6

838.4

Total liabilities........................................................................................................................

8,734.6

9,590.3

Commitments and contingencies (notes 5, 8, 9, 10 and 12)

Combined equity:

Parent entities:

Contributions and accumulated earnings in excess of distributions ..........................................

3,296.6

2,843.3

Accumulated other comprehensive earnings, net of taxes .........................................................

1,062.9

959.4

Total combined equity attributable to parent entities.............................................................

4,359.5

3,802.7

Noncontrolling interests................................................................................................................

17.2

17.1

Total combined equity ..........................................................................................................

4,376.7

3,819.8

Total liabilities and combined equity................................................................................

13,111.3

13,410.1

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed combined financial statements.

2

The UPC Holding Group

CONDENSED COMBINED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(unaudited)

Three months ended

Six months ended

June 30,

June 30,

2022

2021

2022

2021

in

millions

Revenue (notes 3, 11 and 13).................................................................

730.9

695.9

1,473.6

1,405.0

Operating costs and expenses (exclusive of depreciation and

amortization, shown separately below):

Programming and other direct costs of services (note 11) .................

214.5

221.3

450.3

457.5

Other operating (note 11) ...................................................................

102.0

90.3

203.6

180.8

Selling, general and administrative (SG&A) (note 11)......................

154.4

136.5

295.5

286.8

Related-party fees and allocations, net (note 11) ...............................

36.1

41.6

77.5

80.0

Depreciation and amortization............................................................

241.4

181.6

475.8

409.8

Impairment, restructuring and other operating items, net ..................

10.6

16.7

11.4

35.8

759.0

688.0

1,514.1

1,450.7

Operating income (loss)..................................................................

(28.1)

7.9

(40.5)

(45.7)

Non-operating income (expense):

Interest expense (note 11)....................................................................

(61.3)

(61.9)

(123.2)

(127.7)

Realized and unrealized gains (losses) on derivative instruments,

228.0

(74.0)

424.2

263.9

net (note 5) .......................................................................................

Foreign currency transaction gains (losses), net..................................

(61.6)

78.3

(62.7)

(195.9)

Gains (losses) on debt extinguishment, net (note 8)............................

2.6

(75.1)

2.6

(75.1)

Other income, net (note 11).................................................................

7.4

2.1

16.9

6.8

115.1

(130.6)

257.8

(128.0)

Earnings (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes ....

87.0

(122.7)

217.3

(173.7)

Income tax benefit (expense) (note 10)..................................................

18.1

(1.6)

33.1

18.8

Earnings (loss) from continuing operations ...................................

105.1

(124.3)

250.4

(154.9)

Earnings from discontinued operations, net of taxes (note 4)................

-

7.3

16.3

10.8

Net earnings (loss) .........................................................................

105.1

(117.0)

266.7

(144.1)

Net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests .............................

(0.8)

(0.7)

(1.6)

(1.5)

Net earnings (loss) attributable to parent entities..........................

104.3

(117.7)

265.1

(145.6)

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed combined financial statements.

3

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Liberty Global plc published this content on 19 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 August 2022 20:13:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 7 175 M - -
Net income 2022 864 M - -
Net Debt 2022 10 226 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 9,97x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 10 711 M 10 711 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,92x
EV / Sales 2023 2,92x
Nbr of Employees 11 200
Free-Float 91,6%
Managers and Directors
Michael Thomas Fries Vice Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Charles Henry Rowland Bracken Co-Chief Financial Officer
John Carl Malone Director
Enrique Rodríguez Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Paul Alan Gould Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC-23.22%10 711
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-14.95%185 585
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED11.65%142 287
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION18.67%97 989
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG15.31%94 731
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-29.74%73 225