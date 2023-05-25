Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Liberty Global plc
  News
  Summary
    LBTYA   GB00B8W67662

LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC

(LBTYA)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-05-25 pm EDT
16.12 USD   -3.70%
Liberty Global Plc : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Liberty Global : UPC Holding Group Condensed Combined Financial Statements – March 31, 2023
PU
Liberty Global Schedules Investor Call for Second Quarter 2023 Results
BU
Liberty Global : UPC Holding Group Condensed Combined Financial Statements – March 31, 2023

05/25/2023 | 04:27pm EDT
The UPC Holding Group

Condensed Combined Financial Statements

March 31, 2023

The UPC Holding Group

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Page

Number

Condensed Combined Balance Sheets as of March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022 (unaudited)

1

Condensed Combined Statements of Operations for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 and 2022

(unaudited)

3

Condensed Combined Statements of Comprehensive Earnings (Loss) for the Three Months Ended March 31,

2023 and 2022 (unaudited)

4

Condensed Combined Statements of Equity for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 and 2022 (unaudited)....

5

Condensed Combined Statements of Cash Flows for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 and 2022

(unaudited)

7

Notes to Condensed Combined Financial Statements (unaudited)

9

MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF

OPERATIONS

31

The UPC Holding Group

CONDENSED COMBINED BALANCE SHEETS

(unaudited)

March 31,

December 31,

2023

2022

in millions

ASSETS

Current assets:

Cash and cash equivalents

5.3

2.8

Trade receivables, net (note 11)

375.3

395.8

Derivative instruments (note 5)

247.4

223.0

Prepaid expenses

102.7

106.6

Other current assets (notes 3 and 11)

232.3

260.5

Total current assets

963.0

988.7

Related-partyreceivables (note 11)

-

85.8

Property and equipment, net (notes 7 and 9)

2,680.5

2,625.5

Goodwill (note 7)

6,111.5

6,139.5

Intangible assets subject to amortization, net (note 7)

1,440.5

1,532.8

Operating lease right-of-use(ROU) assets (note 9)

936.3

953.4

Other assets, net (notes 3, 5 and 11)

668.0

746.9

Total assets

12,799.8

13,072.6

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed combined financial statements.

1

The UPC Holding Group

CONDENSED COMBINED BALANCE SHEETS - (Continued)

(unaudited)

March 31,

December 31,

2023

2022

in millions

LIABILITIES AND COMBINED EQUITY

Current liabilities:

Accounts payable (note 11)

183.7

227.6

Derivative instruments (note 5)

111.6

204.0

Current portion of debt and finance lease obligations (notes 8 and 9)

248.3

270.7

Current operating lease liabilities (note 9)

75.0

76.8

Accrued capital expenditures

95.3

94.3

Other accrued and current liabilities:

Third-party(note 3)

557.7

502.9

Related-party(note 11)

55.8

67.7

Total current liabilities

1,327.4

1,444.0

Long-term debt and finance lease obligations (notes 8 and 9):

Third-party

5,588.6

5,640.6

Related-party(note 11)

44.0

-

Derivative instruments (note 5)

382.7

397.8

Long-termoperating lease liabilities (note 9)

884.7

909.7

Other long-termliabilities (notes 3 and 11)

352.1

365.9

Total liabilities

8,579.5

8,758.0

Commitments and contingencies (notes 5, 8, 9, 10 and 12)

Combined equity:

Parent entities:

Contributions and accumulated earnings in excess of distributions

3,107.8

3,187.7

Accumulated other comprehensive earnings, net of taxes

1,093.8

1,109.1

Total combined equity attributable to parent entities

4,201.6

4,296.8

Noncontrolling interests

18.7

17.8

Total combined equity

4,220.3

4,314.6

Total liabilities and combined equity

12,799.8

13,072.6

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed combined financial statements.

2

The UPC Holding Group

CONDENSED COMBINED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(unaudited)

Three months ended

March 31,

2023

2022

in millions

Revenue (notes 3, 11 and 13)

764.5

742.7

Operating costs and expenses (exclusive of depreciation and amortization, shown separately

below):

Programming and other direct costs of services (notes 9 and 11)

247.8

235.8

Other operating (notes 9 and 11)

122.5

101.6

Selling, general and administrative (SG&A) (notes 9 and 11)

149.6

141.1

Related-partyfees and allocations, net (note 11)

19.6

41.4

Depreciation and amortization

240.6

234.4

Impairment, restructuring and other operating items, net (note 9)

0.4

0.8

780.5

755.1

Operating loss

(16.0)

(12.4)

Non-operating income (expense):

Interest expense (note 11)

(87.1)

(61.9)

Realized and unrealized gains (losses) on derivative instruments, net (note 5)

(3.0)

196.2

Foreign currency transaction gains (losses), net

15.6

(1.1)

Other income, net (note 11)

3.7

9.5

(70.8)

142.7

Earnings (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes

(86.8)

130.3

Income tax benefit (note 10)

18.6

15.0

Earnings (loss) from continuing operations

(68.2)

145.3

Earnings from discontinued operations, net of taxes (note 4)

-

16.3

Net earnings (loss)

(68.2)

161.6

Net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests

(1.0)

(0.8)

Net earnings (loss) attributable to parent entities

(69.2)

160.8

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed combined financial statements.

3

Disclaimer

Liberty Global plc published this content on 25 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 May 2023 20:26:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
