|
Liberty Global : UPC Holding Group Condensed Combined Financial Statements – March 31, 2023
Condensed Combined Financial Statements
March 31, 2023
|
The UPC Holding Group
|
|
TABLE OF CONTENTS
|
|
|
Page
|
|
Number
|
Condensed Combined Balance Sheets as of March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022 (unaudited)
|
1
|
Condensed Combined Statements of Operations for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 and 2022
|
|
(unaudited)
|
3
|
Condensed Combined Statements of Comprehensive Earnings (Loss) for the Three Months Ended March 31,
|
|
2023 and 2022 (unaudited)
|
4
|
Condensed Combined Statements of Equity for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 and 2022 (unaudited)....
|
5
|
Condensed Combined Statements of Cash Flows for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 and 2022
|
|
(unaudited)
|
7
|
Notes to Condensed Combined Financial Statements (unaudited)
|
9
|
MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF
|
|
OPERATIONS
|
31
The UPC Holding Group
CONDENSED COMBINED BALANCE SHEETS
(unaudited)
|
|
|
March 31,
|
|
December 31,
|
|
|
2023
|
|
|
2022
|
|
|
in millions
|
|
ASSETS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current assets:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
€
|
5.3
|
|
€
|
2.8
|
Trade receivables, net (note 11)
|
|
375.3
|
|
|
395.8
|
Derivative instruments (note 5)
|
|
247.4
|
|
|
223.0
|
Prepaid expenses
|
|
102.7
|
|
|
106.6
|
Other current assets (notes 3 and 11)
|
|
232.3
|
|
|
260.5
|
Total current assets
|
|
963.0
|
|
|
988.7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Related-partyreceivables (note 11)
|
|
-
|
|
|
85.8
|
Property and equipment, net (notes 7 and 9)
|
|
2,680.5
|
|
|
2,625.5
|
Goodwill (note 7)
|
|
6,111.5
|
|
|
6,139.5
|
Intangible assets subject to amortization, net (note 7)
|
|
1,440.5
|
|
|
1,532.8
|
Operating lease right-of-use(ROU) assets (note 9)
|
|
936.3
|
|
|
953.4
|
Other assets, net (notes 3, 5 and 11)
|
|
668.0
|
|
|
746.9
|
Total assets
|
€
|
12,799.8
|
|
€
|
13,072.6
|
|
|
|
|
|
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed combined financial statements.
The UPC Holding Group
CONDENSED COMBINED BALANCE SHEETS - (Continued)
(unaudited)
|
|
|
March 31,
|
|
December 31,
|
|
|
2023
|
|
|
2022
|
|
|
in millions
|
|
LIABILITIES AND COMBINED EQUITY
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accounts payable (note 11)
|
€
|
183.7
|
|
€
|
227.6
|
Derivative instruments (note 5)
|
|
111.6
|
|
|
204.0
|
Current portion of debt and finance lease obligations (notes 8 and 9)
|
|
248.3
|
|
|
270.7
|
Current operating lease liabilities (note 9)
|
|
75.0
|
|
|
76.8
|
Accrued capital expenditures
|
|
95.3
|
|
|
94.3
|
Other accrued and current liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Third-party(note 3)
|
|
557.7
|
|
|
502.9
|
Related-party(note 11)
|
|
55.8
|
|
|
67.7
|
Total current liabilities
|
|
1,327.4
|
|
|
1,444.0
|
Long-term debt and finance lease obligations (notes 8 and 9):
|
|
|
|
|
|
Third-party
|
|
5,588.6
|
|
|
5,640.6
|
Related-party(note 11)
|
|
44.0
|
|
|
-
|
Derivative instruments (note 5)
|
|
382.7
|
|
|
397.8
|
Long-termoperating lease liabilities (note 9)
|
|
884.7
|
|
|
909.7
|
Other long-termliabilities (notes 3 and 11)
|
|
352.1
|
|
|
365.9
|
Total liabilities
|
|
8,579.5
|
|
|
8,758.0
|
Commitments and contingencies (notes 5, 8, 9, 10 and 12)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Combined equity:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Parent entities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Contributions and accumulated earnings in excess of distributions
|
|
3,107.8
|
|
|
3,187.7
|
Accumulated other comprehensive earnings, net of taxes
|
|
1,093.8
|
|
|
1,109.1
|
Total combined equity attributable to parent entities
|
|
4,201.6
|
|
|
4,296.8
|
Noncontrolling interests
|
|
18.7
|
|
|
17.8
|
Total combined equity
|
|
4,220.3
|
|
|
4,314.6
|
Total liabilities and combined equity
|
€
|
12,799.8
|
|
€
|
13,072.6
|
|
|
|
|
|
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed combined financial statements.
The UPC Holding Group
CONDENSED COMBINED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(unaudited)
Three months ended
March 31,
|
|
|
2023
|
|
|
2022
|
|
|
in millions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revenue (notes 3, 11 and 13)
|
€
|
764.5
|
|
€
|
742.7
|
Operating costs and expenses (exclusive of depreciation and amortization, shown separately
|
|
|
|
|
|
below):
|
|
|
|
|
|
Programming and other direct costs of services (notes 9 and 11)
|
|
247.8
|
|
|
235.8
|
Other operating (notes 9 and 11)
|
|
122.5
|
|
|
101.6
|
Selling, general and administrative (SG&A) (notes 9 and 11)
|
|
149.6
|
|
|
141.1
|
Related-partyfees and allocations, net (note 11)
|
|
19.6
|
|
|
41.4
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
240.6
|
|
|
234.4
|
Impairment, restructuring and other operating items, net (note 9)
|
|
0.4
|
|
|
0.8
|
|
|
780.5
|
|
|
755.1
|
Operating loss
|
|
(16.0)
|
|
|
(12.4)
|
Non-operating income (expense):
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest expense (note 11)
|
|
(87.1)
|
|
|
(61.9)
|
Realized and unrealized gains (losses) on derivative instruments, net (note 5)
|
|
(3.0)
|
|
|
196.2
|
Foreign currency transaction gains (losses), net
|
|
15.6
|
|
|
(1.1)
|
Other income, net (note 11)
|
|
3.7
|
|
|
9.5
|
|
|
(70.8)
|
|
|
142.7
|
Earnings (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes
|
|
(86.8)
|
|
|
130.3
|
Income tax benefit (note 10)
|
|
18.6
|
|
|
15.0
|
Earnings (loss) from continuing operations
|
|
(68.2)
|
|
|
145.3
|
Earnings from discontinued operations, net of taxes (note 4)
|
|
-
|
|
|
16.3
|
Net earnings (loss)
|
|
(68.2)
|
|
|
161.6
|
Net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests
|
|
(1.0)
|
|
|
(0.8)
|
Net earnings (loss) attributable to parent entities
|
€
|
(69.2)
|
|
€
|
160.8
|
|
|
|
|
|
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed combined financial statements.
Disclaimer
Liberty Global plc published this content on 25 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 May 2023 20:26:03 UTC.
© Publicnow 2023
|
|All news about LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC
|
|
|
|Analyst Recommendations on LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC
|
|
|
|
|Sales 2023
|
7 513 M
-
-
|Net income 2023
|
-660 M
-
-
|Net Debt 2023
|
11 050 M
-
-
|P/E ratio 2023
|-13,5x
|Yield 2023
|-
|
|Capitalization
|
7 658 M
7 658 M
-
|EV / Sales 2023
|2,49x
|EV / Sales 2024
|2,25x
|Nbr of Employees
|10 100
|Free-Float
|94,2%
|
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Technical analysis trends LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bearish
|Bearish
|Neutral
Income Statement Evolution
|
|Mean consensus
|BUY
|Number of Analysts
|18
|Last Close Price
|16,74 $
|Average target price
|29,03 $
|Spread / Average Target
|73,4%