Liberty Global : UPC Holding Group Condensed Combined Financial Statements – September 30, 2021

The UPC Holding Group

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Page

Number

Condensed Combined Balance Sheets as of September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020 (unaudited)..................... 1

Condensed Combined Statements of Operations for the Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 and

2020 (unaudited)....................................................................................................................................................... 3

Condensed Combined Statements of Comprehensive Earnings (Loss) for the Three and Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2021 and 2020 (unaudited)............................................................................................................... 4

Condensed Combined Statements of Equity for the Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 and 2020

(unaudited)................................................................................................................................................................ 5

Condensed Combined Statements of Cash Flows for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 and 2020

(unaudited)................................................................................................................................................................ 7

Notes to Condensed Combined Financial Statements (unaudited)............................................................................... 9

MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF