Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Liberty Global plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LBTYA   GB00B8W67662

LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC

(LBTYA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Liberty Global : UPC Holding Group Condensed Combined Financial Statements – September 30, 2021

11/19/2021 | 04:14pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The UPC Holding Group

Condensed Combined Financial Statements

September 30, 2021

The UPC Holding Group

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Page

Number

Condensed Combined Balance Sheets as of September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020 (unaudited).....................

1

Condensed Combined Statements of Operations for the Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 and

2020 (unaudited).......................................................................................................................................................

3

Condensed Combined Statements of Comprehensive Earnings (Loss) for the Three and Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2021 and 2020 (unaudited)...............................................................................................................

4

Condensed Combined Statements of Equity for the Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 and 2020

(unaudited)................................................................................................................................................................

5

Condensed Combined Statements of Cash Flows for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 and 2020

(unaudited)................................................................................................................................................................

7

Notes to Condensed Combined Financial Statements (unaudited)...............................................................................

9

MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF

OPERATIONS..........................................................................................................................................................

36

The UPC Holding Group

CONDENSED COMBINED BALANCE SHEETS

(unaudited)

September 30,

December 31,

2021

2020

in millions

ASSETS

Current assets:

Cash and cash equivalents ...........................................................................................................

35.3

25.7

Trade receivables, net (note 11)...................................................................................................

430.4

551.2

Related-partyreceivables (note 11) .............................................................................................

15.8

17.3

Derivative instruments (note 5) ...................................................................................................

65.4

74.7

Current assets of discontinued operations (note 4) ......................................................................

785.7

802.7

Other current assets (note 3) ........................................................................................................

169.5

134.6

Total current assets..................................................................................................................

1,502.1

1,606.2

Property and equipment, net (notes 7 and 9) ..................................................................................

2,470.4

2,439.3

Goodwill (note 7)............................................................................................................................

5,613.4

5,631.8

Intangible assets subject to amortization, net (note 7)....................................................................

1,821.4

2,070.2

Derivative instruments (note 5) ......................................................................................................

225.1

283.7

Operating lease right-of-use(ROU) assets (note 9).......................................................................

940.4

989.2

Other assets, net (notes 3, 7, 9 and 11) ...........................................................................................

264.4

282.9

Total assets ..............................................................................................................................

12,837.2

13,303.3

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed combined financial statements.

1

The UPC Holding Group

CONDENSED COMBINED BALANCE SHEETS - (Continued)

(unaudited)

September 30,

December 31,

2021

2020

in millions

LIABILITIES AND COMBINED EQUITY

Current liabilities:

Accounts payable (note 11) .........................................................................................................

224.6

174.7

Deferred revenue (note 3) ............................................................................................................

111.6

195.3

Derivative instruments (note 5) ...................................................................................................

82.6

76.4

Current portion of debt and finance lease obligations (notes 8 and 9) ........................................

360.4

279.3

Current operating lease liabilities (note 9)...................................................................................

109.2

102.3

Current liabilities of discontinued operations (note 4) ................................................................

194.4

189.1

Other accrued and current liabilities:

Third-party ................................................................................................................................

398.8

462.4

Related-party(note 11)..............................................................................................................

8.9

69.8

Total current liabilities ..........................................................................................................

1,490.5

1,549.3

Long-term debt and finance lease obligations (notes 8 and 9):

Third-party ..................................................................................................................................

6,244.6

6,002.0

Related-party(note 11) ...............................................................................................................

1.7

67.6

Derivative instruments (note 5) ......................................................................................................

226.8

605.3

Long-termoperating lease liabilities (note 9).................................................................................

827.0

868.7

Other long-termliabilities (notes 3 and 11)....................................................................................

476.3

535.7

Total liabilities.......................................................................................................................

9,266.9

9,628.6

Commitments and contingencies (notes 5, 8, 10 and 12)

Combined equity:

Parent entities:

Contributions and accumulated earnings in excess of distributions .........................................

2,747.5

2,842.5

Accumulated other comprehensive earnings, net of taxes ........................................................

807.1

815.0

Total combined equity attributable to parent entities............................................................

3,554.6

3,657.5

Noncontrolling interests...............................................................................................................

15.7

17.2

Total combined equity .........................................................................................................

3,570.3

3,674.7

Total liabilities and combined equity ...............................................................................

12,837.2

13,303.3

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed combined financial statements.

2

The UPC Holding Group

CONDENSED COMBINED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(unaudited)

Three months ended

Nine months ended

September 30,

September 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020

in millions

Revenue (notes 3, 11 and 13).......................................................................

715.2

280.1

2,120.2

861.9

Operating costs and expenses (exclusive of depreciation and

amortization, shown separately below):

Programming and other direct costs of services (note 11) .......................

218.1

56.5

675.6

188.0

Other operating (note 11) .........................................................................

88.7

41.5

269.5

130.2

Selling, general and administrative (SG&A) (note 11)............................

129.2

52.5

416.0

154.5

Related-party fees and allocations, net (note 11) .....................................

39.5

57.3

119.5

144.9

Depreciation and amortization..................................................................

223.7

65.9

633.5

199.2

Impairment, restructuring and other operating items, net ........................

(4.0)

(0.1)

31.8

11.1

695.2

273.6

2,145.9

827.9

Operating income (loss)........................................................................

20.0

6.5

(25.7)

34.0

Non-operating income (expense):

Interest expense (note 11)..........................................................................

(62.3)

(34.6)

(191.3)

(112.6)

Realized and unrealized gains (losses) on derivative instruments, net

69.8

(145.5)

333.7

(106.5)

(note 5)...................................................................................................

Foreign currency transaction gains (losses), net........................................

7.5

43.2

(188.4)

36.3

Losses on debt extinguishment, net (note 8) .............................................

-

-

(75.1)

(33.4)

Other income, net (note 11).......................................................................

8.2

7.5

16.3

16.2

23.2

(129.4)

(104.8)

(200.0)

Earnings (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes ..........

43.2

(122.9)

(130.5)

(166.0)

Income tax benefit (expense) (note 10)........................................................

25.1

8.9

43.9

(0.5)

Earnings (loss) from continuing operations .........................................

68.3

(114.0)

(86.6)

(166.5)

Earnings (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes (note 4)............

(9.3)

(2.0)

1.5

(7.7)

Net earnings (loss) ...............................................................................

59.0

(116.0)

(85.1)

(174.2)

Net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests ...................................

(0.7)

(0.7)

(2.2)

(2.3)

Net earnings (loss) attributable to parent entities................................

58.3

(116.7)

(87.3)

(176.5)

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed combined financial statements.

3

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Liberty Global plc published this content on 19 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 November 2021 21:13:16 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC
04:14pLIBERTY GLOBAL : UPC Holding Group Condensed Combined Financial Statements – Septemb..
PU
11/18LIBERTY GLOBAL : Ventures portfolio company Lacework raises $1.3 billionLiberty Global Ven..
PU
11/16LIBERTY GLOBAL : Presents at the Morgan Stanley European Technology, Media & Telecom Confe..
PU
11/16Berkshire Hathaway Dumps Merck, Increases Holdings of Chevron
MT
11/16LIBERTY GLOBAL : Harnessing technology to build a greener world with schoolsWe share a vis..
PU
11/16LIBERTY GLOBAL : Harnessing technology to build a greener world with schoolsWe have been w..
PU
11/15Royalty Pharma, Floor & Decor Shares Climb as Berkshire Hathaway Buys Stakes
DJ
11/15LIBERTY GLOBAL : Virgin Media O2 rolls out The National Databank across the UK to tackle d..
PU
11/11Virgin Media O2 unveils first van in its upcoming all-electric fleet and a commitment t..
PU
11/10LIBERTY GLOBAL TO PRESENT AT THE MORGAN STANLEY EUROPEAN TECHNOLOGY, MEDIA & TELECOM CO..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 10 600 M - -
Net income 2021 12 144 M - -
Net Debt 2021 14 572 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 1,25x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 15 284 M 15 284 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,82x
EV / Sales 2022 3,62x
Nbr of Employees 23 000
Free-Float 92,6%
Chart LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC
Duration : Period :
Liberty Global plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 28,11 $
Average target price 39,24 $
Spread / Average Target 39,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael Thomas Fries President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Charles Henry Rowland Bracken Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
John Carl Malone Chairman
Enrique Rodríguez Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Paul Alan Gould Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC16.06%15 284
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-11.95%212 142
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED7.13%124 484
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.4.46%122 972
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION20.36%93 281
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG11.76%89 971