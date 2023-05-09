Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Liberty Global plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LBTYA   GB00B8W67662

LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC

(LBTYA)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-05-09 pm EDT
18.70 USD   -1.53%
05:56pLiberty Global : UPC Holding Reports Preliminary Q1 2023 Results
PU
05:56pLiberty Global : Virgin Media Ireland Reports Preliminary Q1 2023 Results
PU
05:01pLiberty Global Swings to Q1 Net Loss, Revenue Rises
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Liberty Global : UPC Holding Reports Preliminary Q1 2023 Results

05/09/2023 | 05:56pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Q1 2023 Fixed Income Release

Denver, Colorado May 9, 2023: Liberty Global plc ("Liberty Global") (NASDAQ: LBTYA, LBTYB, LBTYK) is today providing selected, preliminary unaudited financial and operating information for its fixed- income borrowing groups for the three months ("Q1") ended March 31, 2023 as compared to the results for the same period in the prior year (unless otherwise noted). The financial and operating information contained herein is preliminary and subject to change. We expect to issue the March 31, 2023 unaudited financial statements for each of our fixed-income borrowing groups prior to the end of May 2023. Convenience translations provided herein are calculated as of March 31, 2023.

..........................................................................................................Page 2

........................................................................................................Page 10

1

VM Ireland Reports Preliminary Q1 2023 Results

Commercial traction with continued growing demand for top-tier video & connectivity products

Continued momentum in mobile supports revenue growth in Q1

Delivering on network strategy, with full fiber upgrade project passing ~260,000 premises at end Q1

VM Ireland is the leading connected entertainment fixed-line and broadband business in Ireland, delivering connectivity services to 418,600 fixed-line customers and mobile services to 143,000 subscribers at March 31, 2023.

Tony Hanway, CEO of VM Ireland, commented:

"2023 is a milestone year for the company as our key growth initiatives come to life. We are excited to reach more customers via partner fiber networks, we are live with wholesale trials, and we will begin to sell full fiber to new and existing customers on our footprint, supported by our commitment to deliver over 1 million full fiber homes by 2025. Demand for our highest speed tiers and best in class TV360 entertainment product remains robust, and in Q1 we launched new mobile bundles providing greater value to our converged customers. As anticipated, energy cost headwinds weighed on our financial performance in Q1 and will continue to do so throughout 2023, however we remain committed to being the number one choice for converged connectivity and entertainment in the Irish market and are excited to bring our products and services to more of the country in 2023."

Operating and strategic highlights:

  • Continue to deliver on our full fiber upgrade project, passing ~260,000 premises at end Q1, with build costs in line with expectations
  • Launched new converged bundles in Q1, with two-thirds of new sales now FMC. Mobile trends softened, with net losses of 800 in Q1, as we pivot to FMC bundles from low value SIMs
  • We had a net loss of 2,500 fixed customers in Q1, a modest improvement over last quarter
  • Customers continue to be attracted to higher speeds, with over 20% of broadband sales at 1GB and over 90% at 500Mb and 1GB combined
  • Demand for our top-tier video products continues to grow this quarter, with over 45% of our base taking TV360 products, offsetting losses in lower tier and legacy products
  • Officially opened the WYLDE Academy, Ireland's first esports academy, positioning Virgin Media at the forefront of gaming in Ireland

2

Financial highlights:

  • Q1 revenue of €114.7 million increased 0.7% YoY, primarily driven by growth in mobile
  • Q1 residential fixed revenue of €75.7 million decreased 1.8% YoY
    • Fixed subscription revenue decreased 1.7% YoY, as growth in ARPU following targeted price rises in Q3 was more than offset by lower volumes
  • Q1 residential mobile revenue increased 7.4% YoY
    • Mobile subscription revenue increased 8.5%, primarily driven by organic1 customer growth underpinned by competitive offers in the marketplace
    • Mobile non-subscription revenue increased 4.3% YoY, primarily due to an increase in low margin handset sales
  • Q1 B2B revenue decreased 2.1% YoY, primarily due to increased churn and the timing of installations, partially offset by an increase in ARPU
  • Q1 net earnings decreased 106% YoY to (€3.5 million), primarily driven by an increase in realized and unrealized losses on derivative instruments
  • Q1 Adjusted EBITDA decreased 14.8% YoY on a reported basis and 8.0% on a rebased2 basis, driven by (i) an increase in energy costs and (ii) higher IT & Systems costs related to FTTH, Off-net and Wholesale programs
  • Q1 property and equipment ("P&E") additions of €30.9 million were up 30.4% YoY, primarily due to
    1. higher new build and upgrade activity and (ii) increased spend on product and enablers
    • P&E additions as a percentage of revenue increased to 26.9% in Q1 2023, as compared to 20.8% in the prior year period
  • Q1 Adjusted EBITDA less P&E Additions of €7.8 million represents a decrease of 64.1% YoY on a reported basis and 51.0% on a rebased basis
  • At March 31, 2023, our fully-swappedthird-party debt borrowing cost was 3.8% and the average tenor of our third-party debt was 6.3 years
  • At March 31, 2023, and subject to the completion of our corresponding compliance reporting requirements, the ratios of Net Senior Debt and Net Total Debt to Annualized EBITDA (last two quarters annualized) were both 4.84x, each as calculated in accordance with our most restrictive covenants and reflecting the exclusion of the Credit Facility Excluded Amounts as defined in our respective credit agreements
    • If we were to not reflect the exclusion of the Credit Facility Excluded Amounts, the ratio of Total Net Debt to Annualized EBITDA would have been 5.12x at March 31, 2023
  • At March 31, 2023, we had €100.0 million of undrawn commitments available. When our Q1 compliance reporting requirements have been completed and assuming no change from March 31, 2023 borrowing levels, we anticipate the full €100.0 million of borrowing capacity will continue to be available

3

Operating Statistics Summary

As of and for the

three months ended

March 31,

2023

2022

Footprint

Homes Passed

967,500

956,300

Fixed-Line Customer Relationships

Fixed-LineCustomer Relationships

418,600

430,400

Q1 Organic1 Fixed-Line Customer Relationship net losses

(2,500)

(1,400)

Q1 Monthly ARPU per Fixed-Line Customer Relationship

61.70

61.02

Mobile Subscribers

Total Mobile subscribers

143,000

131,600

Total Organic Mobile net additions (losses)

(800)

2,200

Q1 Monthly ARPU per Mobile Subscriber:

Including interconnect revenue

19.66

19.87

Excluding interconnect revenue

18.11

17.94

4

Selected Financial Results, Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation, Property and Equipment Additions

The following table reflects preliminary unaudited selected financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022:

Three months ended

March 31,

Increase/(decrease)

2023

2022

Reported

Rebased

in millions, except % amounts

Revenue

Residential fixed revenue:

Subscription

75.1

76.4

(1.7%)

(1.7%)

Non-subscription

0.6

0.7

(14.3%)

(14.3%)

Total residential fixed revenue

75.7

77.1

(1.8%)

(1.8%)

Residential mobile revenue:

Subscription

7.7

7.1

8.5%

8.5%

Non-subscription

2.4

2.3

4.3%

4.3%

Total residential mobile revenue

10.1

9.4

7.4%

7.4%

B2B revenue:

Subscription

2.9

2.7

7.4%

7.4%

Non-subscription

6.4

6.8

(5.9%)

(5.9%)

Total B2B revenue

9.3

9.5

(2.1%)

(2.1%)

Other revenue

19.6

17.9

9.5%

9.5%

Total revenue

114.7

113.9

0.7%

0.7%

Adjusted EBITDA

38.7

45.4

(14.8%)

(8.0%)

Adjusted EBITDA less P&E Additions

7.8

21.7

(64.1%)

(51.0%)

5

Disclaimer

Liberty Global plc published this content on 09 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 May 2023 21:53:43 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC
05:56pLiberty Global : UPC Holding Reports Preliminary Q1 2023 Results
PU
05:56pLiberty Global : Virgin Media Ireland Reports Preliminary Q1 2023 Results
PU
05:01pLiberty Global Swings to Q1 Net Loss, Revenue Rises
MT
04:47pLiberty Global : Q1 2023 Fixed Income Release
PU
04:42pLiberty Global Reports Q1 2023 Results
BU
04:28pLiberty Global Plc : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K..
AQ
04:24pEarnings Flash (LBTYA) LIBERTY GLOBAL Posts Q1 Revenue $1.87B
MT
05/05Liberty Global : U.K. Companies Act Annual Report 2022
PU
05/05Liberty Global : Virgin Media Ireland Consolidated Financial Statements – December 3..
PU
05/05Liberty Global Plc : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 7 336 M - -
Net income 2023 -309 M - -
Net Debt 2023 8 672 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -23,9x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 8 743 M 8 743 M -
EV / Sales 2023 2,37x
EV / Sales 2024 2,34x
Nbr of Employees 10 100
Free-Float 92,0%
Chart LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC
Duration : Period :
Liberty Global plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 18,70 $
Average target price 29,32 $
Spread / Average Target 56,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael Thomas Fries Vice Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Charles Henry Rowland Bracken Co-Chief Financial Officer
John Carl Malone Director
Enrique Rodríguez Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Paul Alan Gould Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC-1.22%8 743
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED34.59%189 657
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-3.98%159 037
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG14.28%116 702
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION11.06%105 657
CHINA TELECOM CORPORATION LIMITED46.91%85 330
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer