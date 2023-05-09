Liberty Global : UPC Holding Reports Preliminary Q1 2023 Results

Denver, Colorado May 9, 2023: Liberty Global plc ("Liberty Global") (NASDAQ: LBTYA, LBTYB, LBTYK) is today providing selected, preliminary unaudited financial and operating information for its fixed- income borrowing groups for the three months ("Q1") ended March 31, 2023 as compared to the results for the same period in the prior year (unless otherwise noted). The financial and operating information contained herein is preliminary and subject to change. We expect to issue the March 31, 2023 unaudited financial statements for each of our fixed-income borrowing groups prior to the end of May 2023. Convenience translations provided herein are calculated as of March 31, 2023.

VM Ireland Reports Preliminary Q1 2023 Results

Commercial traction with continued growing demand for top-tier video & connectivity products

Continued momentum in mobile supports revenue growth in Q1

Delivering on network strategy, with full fiber upgrade project passing ~260,000 premises at end Q1

VM Ireland is the leading connected entertainment fixed-line and broadband business in Ireland, delivering connectivity services to 418,600 fixed-line customers and mobile services to 143,000 subscribers at March 31, 2023.

Tony Hanway, CEO of VM Ireland, commented:

"2023 is a milestone year for the company as our key growth initiatives come to life. We are excited to reach more customers via partner fiber networks, we are live with wholesale trials, and we will begin to sell full fiber to new and existing customers on our footprint, supported by our commitment to deliver over 1 million full fiber homes by 2025. Demand for our highest speed tiers and best in class TV360 entertainment product remains robust, and in Q1 we launched new mobile bundles providing greater value to our converged customers. As anticipated, energy cost headwinds weighed on our financial performance in Q1 and will continue to do so throughout 2023, however we remain committed to being the number one choice for converged connectivity and entertainment in the Irish market and are excited to bring our products and services to more of the country in 2023."

Operating and strategic highlights:

Continue to deliver on our full fiber upgrade project, passing ~260,000 premises at end Q1, with build costs in line with expectations

Launched new converged bundles in Q1, with two-thirds of new sales now FMC. Mobile trends softened, with net losses of 800 in Q1, as we pivot to FMC bundles from low value SIMs

two-thirds of new sales now FMC. Mobile trends softened, with net losses of 800 in Q1, as we pivot to FMC bundles from low value SIMs We had a net loss of 2,500 fixed customers in Q1, a modest improvement over last quarter

Customers continue to be attracted to higher speeds, with over 20% of broadband sales at 1GB and over 90% at 500Mb and 1GB combined

Demand for our top-tier video products continues to grow this quarter, with over 45% of our base taking TV360 products, offsetting losses in lower tier and legacy products

top-tier video products continues to grow this quarter, with over 45% of our base taking TV360 products, offsetting losses in lower tier and legacy products Officially opened the WYLDE Academy, Ireland's first esports academy, positioning Virgin Media at the forefront of gaming in Ireland

