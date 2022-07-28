Liberty Global : UPC Holding Reports Preliminary Q2 2022 Results
07/28/2022 | 05:20pm EDT
Q2 2022 Fixed Income Release
Denver, ColoradoJuly 28, 2022: Liberty Global plc ("Liberty Global") (NASDAQ: LBTYA, LBTYB,
LBTYK) is today providing selected, preliminary unaudited financial and operating information for its fixed-incomeborrowing groups for the three months ("Q2") ended June 30, 2022 as compared to the
results for the same period in the prior year (unless otherwise noted). The financial and operating information contained herein is preliminary and subject to change. We expect to issue the June 30, 2022 unaudited financial statements for each of our fixed-income borrowing groups prior to the end of August
2022, at which time they will be posted to the investor relations section of our website (www.libertyglobal.com) under the "Fixed Income" heading. Convenience translations provided herein are
Sustained commercial momentum in mobile, growth in TV, and cost control underpins solid Q2 financial performance
Demand for top-tier video & connectivity products continues with TV360 now surpassing the 100k customer mark
Full fiber upgrade accelerates, with ~100,000 premises passed YTD
VM Ireland is the leading connected entertainment fixed-line and broadband business in Ireland, delivering connectivity services to 426k fixed-line customers and mobile services to 134k subscribers at June 30, 2022.
Tony Hanway, CEO of VM Ireland, commented:
"After a positive start to the year, we maintain our focus on being the number one choice for converged connectivity and entertainment in the Irish market. Disciplined programming spend and consistent momentum in mobile and SOHO underpins our performance this quarter. We reiterate our commitment to
connectivity leadership and position our business for long term sustainable growth by making solid progress on our full fiber (FTTP) upgrade plan."
Operating highlights:
We continue to deliver on our full fiber upgrade project in line with plan, having passed ~100,000 premises YTD
Maintained commercial traction in mobile, generating 2,700 net adds in Q2, as we organically1 grow our base and provide great value for our customers
Fixed customer net adds softened this quarter in line with seasonal trends (annual price rise was communicated in Q2)
Continued recovery in B2B post-pandemic, with particular strength in SOHO
Maintained focus on high-speed upsell, with 30% of our base adopting 1GB and 500Mb speeds as our fastest tiers lead amongst our broadband offerings
Demand for our top-tier video products continues to grow this quarter, as our TV360 base reaches over 100k customers
Virgin Media Television confirmed as leading Irish sports hub, after successfully securing rights to UEFA Nations League, European Qualifiers to UEFA EURO 2024 and European Qualifiers to 2026 FIFA World Cup
Launched our Connecting 4 Good manifesto, demonstrating how we're connecting for the good of communities, the environment, and our employees
2
Financial highlights:
Q2 revenue of€114.1 million increased 2.5% YoY, predominantly driven by growth in mobile, TV advertising and B2B subscription revenue
Q2 residential fixed revenue remained unchanged YoY
Fixed subscription revenue remained largely unchanged YoY
Q2 residential mobile revenue increased 9.2% YoY
Mobile subscription revenue increased 12.5%, as a result of organic customer growth underpinned by promotional activity and an increase in ARPU
Mobile non-subscription revenue remained unchanged YoY
Q2 B2B revenue increased 2.3% YoY, primarily due to the continued recovery of market demand post-COVID and higher installation fees, with particular strength in SOHO
Q2 net earnings increased to€45.6 million, primarily driven by (i) an increase in realized and unrealized gains on derivative instruments and (ii) an increase in Adjusted EBITDA, as further described below
Q2 Adjusted EBITDA increased 8.9%, driven by the aforementioned revenue increase and continued cost savings across our programming portfolio
Q2property and equipment ("P&E") additions of €22.3 million were up 11.5% YoY, primarily due to increased spend on (i) new build and upgrade activity and (ii) product and enablers, partially offset by a decrease in customer premises equipment
P&E additions as a percentage of revenue increased to 19.5% in Q2 2022, compared to 18.0% in the prior year period
Q2 Adjusted EBITDA less P&E Additions of€26.5 million represents an increase of 6.9% YoY, as the increase in P&E additions was offset by a larger increase in Adjusted EBITDA
At June 30, 2022, our fully-swappedthird-party debt borrowing cost was 3.9% and the average tenor of our third-party debt was 7.0 years
At June 30, 2022, and subject to the completion of our corresponding compliance reporting requirements, the ratios of Net Senior Debt and Net Total Debt to Annualized EBITDA (last two quarters annualized) were both 4.48x, each as calculated in accordance with our most restrictive covenants, and reflecting the exclusion of the Credit Facility Excluded Amounts as defined in our respective credit agreements
Were we to not reflect the exclusion of the Credit Facility Excluded Amounts, the ratio of Total Net Debt to Annualized EBITDA would have been 4.75x at June 30, 2022
At June 30, 2022, we had maximum undrawn commitments of€100.0 million. When our Q2
compliance reporting requirements have been completed and assuming no change from June 30, 2022 borrowing levels, we anticipate the full €100.0 million of borrowing capacity will be available, with €98.2 million available to upstream