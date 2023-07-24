Denver, Colorado July 24, 2023: Liberty Global plc ("Liberty Global") (NASDAQ: LBTYA, LBTYB, LBTYK) is today providing selected, preliminary unaudited financial and operating information for its fixed- income borrowing groups for the three months ("Q2") ended June 30, 2023 as compared to the results for the same period in the prior year (unless otherwise noted). The financial and operating information contained herein is preliminary and subject to change. We expect to issue the June 30, 2023 unaudited financial statements for each of our fixed-income borrowing groups prior to the end of August 2023. Convenience translations provided herein are calculated as of June 30, 2023.

VM Ireland Reports Preliminary Q2 2023 Results

Launched rollout of 2 GB full fiber broadband to 345k homes and businesses

Continued to deliver on full fiber upgrade project, passing ~280,000 premises at the end of Q2

Commercial traction with continued growing demand for top-tier video & connectivity products

VM Ireland is the leading connected entertainment fixed-line and broadband business in Ireland, delivering connectivity services to 411,800 fixed-line customers and mobile services to 139,800 subscribers at June 30, 2023.

Tony Hanway, CEO of VM Ireland, commented:

"In Q2, we reinforced our commitment to delivering the very best digital connectivity to consumers and businesses across Ireland by launching the rollout of 2 GB full fiber broadband to 345k homes and businesses. This builds on the 1 GB already offered across the entire network and our commitment to deliver over 1 million full fiber homes by 2025. We maintained stable revenues, supported by continued growth in mobile, but as anticipated, we continue to be impacted by higher energy costs, as well as higher IT costs related to our fiber upgrade program. Despite this increase, as well as the elevated capex levels related to our investment in fiber, wholesale and off-net programs, we remain excited to bring our products and services to more of the country in 2023."

Operating and strategic highlights:

Launched the rollout of 2 GB full fiber broadband to 345k homes and businesses, building on the 1 GB already offered across the entire network

Continued to deliver on our full fiber upgrade project, passing ~280,000 premises at the end of Q2, with build costs in line with expectations

Mobile trends softened, with a net loss of 3,200 in Q2, as we pivot to FMC bundles from low value SIMs

Fixed customer net adds weakened this quarter due to price rise communications and competitive market dynamics, with a net loss of 6,800 in Q2

Customers continue to be attracted to higher speeds, with ~98% of broadband sales at 500Mb or higher and over a quarter at 1 GB

Demand for our top-tier video products continued to grow this quarter, with over half of our base taking TV360 products, offsetting the loss in lower tier and legacy products

