Q2 2023 Fixed Income Release
Denver, Colorado July 24, 2023: Liberty Global plc ("Liberty Global") (NASDAQ: LBTYA, LBTYB, LBTYK) is today providing selected, preliminary unaudited financial and operating information for its fixed- income borrowing groups for the three months ("Q2") ended June 30, 2023 as compared to the results for the same period in the prior year (unless otherwise noted). The financial and operating information contained herein is preliminary and subject to change. We expect to issue the June 30, 2023 unaudited financial statements for each of our fixed-income borrowing groups prior to the end of August 2023. Convenience translations provided herein are calculated as of June 30, 2023.
VM Ireland Reports Preliminary Q2 2023 Results
Launched rollout of 2 GB full fiber broadband to 345k homes and businesses
Continued to deliver on full fiber upgrade project, passing ~280,000 premises at the end of Q2
Commercial traction with continued growing demand for top-tier video & connectivity products
VM Ireland is the leading connected entertainment fixed-line and broadband business in Ireland, delivering connectivity services to 411,800 fixed-line customers and mobile services to 139,800 subscribers at June 30, 2023.
Tony Hanway, CEO of VM Ireland, commented:
"In Q2, we reinforced our commitment to delivering the very best digital connectivity to consumers and businesses across Ireland by launching the rollout of 2 GB full fiber broadband to 345k homes and businesses. This builds on the 1 GB already offered across the entire network and our commitment to deliver over 1 million full fiber homes by 2025. We maintained stable revenues, supported by continued growth in mobile, but as anticipated, we continue to be impacted by higher energy costs, as well as higher IT costs related to our fiber upgrade program. Despite this increase, as well as the elevated capex levels related to our investment in fiber, wholesale and off-net programs, we remain excited to bring our products and services to more of the country in 2023."
Operating and strategic highlights:
- Launched the rollout of 2 GB full fiber broadband to 345k homes and businesses, building on the 1 GB already offered across the entire network
- Continued to deliver on our full fiber upgrade project, passing ~280,000 premises at the end of Q2, with build costs in line with expectations
- Mobile trends softened, with a net loss of 3,200 in Q2, as we pivot to FMC bundles from low value SIMs
- Fixed customer net adds weakened this quarter due to price rise communications and competitive market dynamics, with a net loss of 6,800 in Q2
- Customers continue to be attracted to higher speeds, with ~98% of broadband sales at 500Mb or higher and over a quarter at 1 GB
- Demand for our top-tier video products continued to grow this quarter, with over half of our base taking TV360 products, offsetting the loss in lower tier and legacy products
Financial highlights:
- Q2 revenue of €113.7 million decreased 0.4% YoY, as growth in mobile was offset by lower fixed revenue
- Q2 residential fixed revenue of €74.8 million decreased 1.7% YoY
- Fixed subscription revenue decreased 1.6% YoY, primarily driven by lower volumes
- Q2 residential mobile revenue increased 6.3% YoY
- Mobile subscription revenue increased 11.1%, primarily driven by organic1 customer growth underpinned by competitive offers in the marketplace
- Mobile non-subscription revenue decreased 8.7% YoY, primarily due to lower interconnect revenue
- Q2 B2B revenue increased 1.1% YoY, primarily due to strength in SOHO
- Q2 net earnings decreased 64.7% YoY to €16.1 million, primarily driven by the net effect of (i) a decrease in realized and unrealized gains on derivative instruments and (ii) an increase in interest expense
- Q2 Adjusted EBITDA decreased 11.1% YoY on a reported basis and 4.4% on a rebased2 basis, driven by (i) an increase in energy costs and (ii) higher IT & Systems costs related to FTTH, Off-net and Wholesale programs
- Q2 property and equipment ("P&E") additions of €47.3 million were up 112.1% YoY, primarily due to
- higher baseline spend and (ii) increased spend on customer premises equipment
- P&E additions as a percentage of revenue increased to 41.6% in Q2 2023, as compared to 19.5% in the prior year period
- Q2 Adjusted EBITDA less P&E Additions of (€3.9 million) represents a decrease of 114.7% YoY on a reported basis and 118.3% on a rebased basis
- At June 30, 2023, our fully-swappedthird-party debt borrowing cost was 3.8% and the average tenor of our third-party debt was 6.0 years
- At June 30, 2023, and subject to the completion of our corresponding compliance reporting requirements, the ratios of Net Senior Debt and Net Total Debt to Annualized EBITDA (last two quarters annualized) were both 4.94x, each as calculated in accordance with our most restrictive covenants and reflecting the exclusion of the Credit Facility Excluded Amounts as defined in our respective credit agreements
- If we were to not reflect the exclusion of the Credit Facility Excluded Amounts, the ratio of Total Net Debt to Annualized EBITDA would have been 5.23x at June 30, 2023
- At June 30, 2023, we had €100.0 million of undrawn commitments available. When our Q2 compliance reporting requirements have been completed and assuming no change from June 30, 2023 borrowing levels, we anticipate the full €100.0 million of borrowing capacity will continue to be available
Operating Statistics Summary
As of and for the
three months ended
June 30,
2023
2022
Footprint
Homes Passed
970,200
958,700
Fixed-Line Customer Relationships
Fixed-LineCustomer Relationships
411,800
425,900
Q2 Organic1 Fixed-Line Customer Relationship net losses
(6,800)
(4,500)
Q2 Monthly ARPU per Fixed-Line Customer Relationship
€
61.68
€
60.62
Mobile Subscribers
Total Mobile subscribers
139,800
134,300
Total Organic Mobile net additions (losses)
(3,200)
2,700
Q2 Monthly ARPU per Mobile Subscriber:
Including interconnect revenue
€
20.65
€
19.79
Excluding interconnect revenue
€
19.09
€
18.04
Selected Financial Results, Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation, Property and Equipment Additions
The following table reflects preliminary unaudited selected financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022:
Three months ended
Six months ended
June 30,
Increase/(decrease)
June 30,
Increase/(decrease)
2023
2022
Reported
Rebased
2023
2022
Reported
Rebased
in millions, except % amounts
Revenue
Residential fixed revenue:
Subscription
€
74.2
€
75.4
(1.6%)
(1.6%)
€
149.3
€
151.8
(1.6%)
(1.6%)
|Non-subscription
0.6
0.7
(14.3%)
(14.3%)
1.2
1.4
(14.3%)
(14.3%)
Total residential fixed revenue
74.8
76.1
(1.7%)
(1.7%)
150.5
153.2
(1.8%)
(1.8%)
Residential mobile revenue:
Subscription
8.0
7.2
11.1%
11.1%
15.7
14.3
9.8%
9.8%
|Non-subscription
2.1
2.3
(8.7%)
(8.7%)
4.5
4.6
(2.2%)
(2.2%)
Total residential mobile revenue ....
10.1
9.5
6.3%
6.3%
20.2
18.9
6.9%
6.9%
B2B revenue:
Subscription
2.8
2.6
7.7%
7.7%
5.7
5.3
7.5%
7.5%
|Non-subscription
6.3
6.4
(1.6%)
(1.6%)
12.7
13.2
(3.8%)
(3.8%)
Total B2B revenue
9.1
9.0
1.1%
1.1%
18.4
18.5
(0.5%)
(0.5%)
Other revenue
19.7
19.5
1.0%
1.0%
39.3
37.4
5.1%
5.1%
Total revenue
€
113.7
€
114.1
(0.4%)
(0.4%)
€
228.4
€
228.0
0.2%
0.2%
Adjusted EBITDA
€
43.4
€
48.8
(11.1%)
(4.4%)
€
82.1
€
94.2
(12.8%)
(6.1%)
Adjusted EBITDA less P&E
€
(3.9)
€
26.5
(114.7%)
(118.3%)
€
3.9
€
48.2
(91.9%)
(89.2%)
Additions
