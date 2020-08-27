Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Liberty Global plc    LBTY.A   GB00B8W67662

LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC

(LBTY.A)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryNewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Liberty Global : Virgin Media Essential Broadband plan launched for those facing financial difficultyVirgin Media has today announced a new essential broadband service targeted specifically at customers facing financial difficulty and uncertainty...

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/27/2020 | 06:03am EDT

Virgin Media has today announced a new essential broadband service targeted specifically at customers facing financial difficulty and uncertainty in these challenging times.

The broadband-only plan, called 'Virgin Media Essential Broadband', will be available to those receiving Universal Credit and will come with a speed of 15 Mbps and a fixed price of £15 per month, with no fixed-term contract length and no price changes while benefit payments are being received. The service will launch in the Autumn.

Available initially for existing Virgin Media customers, they will be able to take the new service by simply filling out an online form and providing proof of their Universal Credit status.

The introduction of this new product is the latest initiative from Virgin Media following previous proactive steps designed to help and support vulnerable customers.

Continued support for vulnerable customers

Last year Virgin Media was the first provider to announce measures that help overcome some of the obstacles that vulnerable customers can face in the marketplace. This included introducing annual package reviews, more flexible bill management through a specialist team and bespoke engineer visits. In 2016, the provider introduced its Talk Protected phone-only plan.

This gave those customers over the age of 65 or those with additional accessibility needs a fixed-price home phone plan, with inclusive evening and weekend calls to UK landlines and mobiles alongside other benefits.

Virgin Media has also taken action during the Covid crisi s to give customers the connectivity, data, entertainment and flexibility needed. This included providing 10GB of mobile data at no extra cost; introducing more kids and entertainment programming; removing data caps on any broadband plans that still had them, and giving customers more flexibility over their services such as the ability to temporarily pause sports subscriptions when live events were suspended.

Jeff Dodds, Chief Operating Officer at Virgin Media, said: 'We know that these are tough times and that there are many people finding it more difficult to make ends meet and facing financial uncertainty. At the same time, the role of broadband in helping people to stay connected has never been clearer. Whether it's keeping in touch with friends and family, finding advice and support or searching for jobs and working remotely - broadband underpins it all.

'With this all in mind, we wanted to make sure that those customers receiving benefit payments were able to access reliable, hassle-free connectivity with enough speed to carry out essential online activities.

'Building on the industry-leading initiatives we've already launched for vulnerable customers, we'll continue to work tirelessly to keep the country connected and support our customers in whatever way we can.'

Matt Warman, Minister for Digital Infrastructure, said: 'Having affordable access to the internet can improve people's quality of life, connecting them with friends and family and giving them a tool to build a brighter future. That is why the government brokered major deals with broadband companies to support those struggling to pay bills right now.

'I want to see continued efforts to protect consumers beyond the pandemic and welcome Virgin Media offering a permanent package giving vulnerable and low-income families the flexibility to continue to benefit from reliable connectivity.'

Universal credit recipients rose during lockdown

The latest official figures show that there were 5.6 million people on Universal Credit at 9 July 2020 - which is an increase of 2% from June 2020. Of those, 42% of claimants were in the 'searching for work' conditionality group, an increase of 6% from March 2020.

The economic pressures of lockdown did see an increase in claimants with 2.4 million starts to Universal Credit between 13 March and 14 May 2020, with young people making up a greater proportion of starts compared to pre-lockdown. However, benefit claims made have reduced to 240,000 in the 4 weeks to 9 July 2020.

Virgin Media's network passes 15.1 million premises which is more than half of the UK.

Disclaimer

Liberty Global plc published this content on 27 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 August 2020 10:02:10 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC
06:03aLIBERTY GLOBAL : Virgin Media Essential Broadband plan launched for those facing..
PU
12:51aLIBERTY GLOBAL : Publishes Offer Prospectus for Sunrise Communications Group Ten..
BU
08/26LIBERTY GLOBAL : Releases 2019 Corporate Responsibility ReportLiberty Global has..
PU
08/26LIBERTY GLOBAL : report 2019
PU
08/24LIBERTY GLOBAL : Unveils Its Smallest, Most Environmentally-Friendly Set Top Box
BU
08/20LIBERTY GLOBAL : Gigabit broadband now available to nearly 1 million homes in Ir..
PU
08/13Swisscom trims 2020 sales guidance, plays down Liberty-Sunrise deal
RE
08/12NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
08/12Liberty Global surprises with $7.4 billion deal to buy Sunrise in latest tele..
RE
08/12NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 11 437 M - -
Net income 2020 176 M - -
Net Debt 2020 19 707 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 118x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 13 603 M 13 603 M -
EV / Sales 2020 2,91x
EV / Sales 2021 2,86x
Nbr of Employees 20 200
Free-Float 93,3%
Chart LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC
Duration : Period :
Liberty Global plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 29,49 $
Last Close Price 23,29 $
Spread / Highest target 57,1%
Spread / Average Target 26,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -22,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael Thomas Fries President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John C. Malone Chairman
Charles Henry Rowland Bracken Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Enrique Rodríguez Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Paul Alan Gould Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC2.42%13 603
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.26.69%125 923
LIBERTY BROADBAND CORPORATION12.62%25 691
DISH NETWORK CORPORATION-2.57%18 155
CABLE ONE, INC.21.10%11 014
CYFROWY POLSAT S.A.2.72%4 909
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group