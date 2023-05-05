Liberty Global : Virgin Media Ireland Consolidated Financial Statements – December 31, 2022

KPMG

Independent Auditor's Report to the Directors on the Audit of the Consolidated

Non-Statutory Financial Statements of VMIE Group Holdings Limited

Opinion

We have audited the consolidated non-statutory financial statements of VMIE Group Holdings Limited and its subsidiaries (the Company), which comprise the Consolidated Balance Sheet as of December 31, 2022, and the related Consolidated Statements of Operations and Other Comprehensive Earnings, Consolidated Statement of Owners' Deficit, and Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended, and the related notes to the consolidated non-statutory financial statements.

In our opinion, the accompanying consolidated non-statutory financial statements present fairly, in all material respects, the financial position of the Company as of December 31, 2022, and the results of its operations and its cash flows for the year then ended in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with auditing standards generally accepted in the United States of America (GAAS). Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the Auditor's Responsibilities for the Audit of the Consolidated Non-Statutory Financial Statements section of our report. We are required to be independent of the Company and to meet our other ethical responsibilities, in accordance with the relevant ethical requirements relating to our audit. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion.

Responsibilities of Management for the Consolidated Non-Statutory Financial Statements

Management is responsible for the preparation and fair presentation of the consolidated non-statutory financial statements in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles, and for the design, implementation, and maintenance of internal control relevant to the preparation and fair presentation of consolidated non-statutory financial statements that are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the consolidated non-statutory financial statements, management is required to evaluate whether there are conditions or events, considered in the aggregate, that raise substantial doubt about the Company's ability to continue as a going concern for one year after the date that the consolidated non-statutory financial statements are available to be issued.

