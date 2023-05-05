Advanced search
    LBTYA   GB00B8W67662

LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC

(LBTYA)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-05-05 pm EDT
18.97 USD   +2.15%
04:59pLiberty Global : Virgin Media Ireland Consolidated Financial Statements – December 31, 2022
PU
04:25pLiberty Global Plc : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05/04UK mobile users spending millions on smartphones they've already paid for, Virgin Media O2 says
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Liberty Global : Virgin Media Ireland Consolidated Financial Statements – December 31, 2022

05/05/2023 | 04:59pm EDT
VMIE GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED

Consolidated Financial Statements

December 31, 2022

VMIE GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Page

Number

Independent Auditors' Report

1

Consolidated Balance Sheets as of December 31, 2022 and 2021

3

Consolidated Statements of Operations and Other Comprehensive Earnings for the Years Ended December 31,

2022 and 2021

4

Consolidated Statements of Owner's Deficit for the Years Ended December 31, 2022 and 2021

5

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows for the Years Ended December 31, 2022 and 2021

6

Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements

7

KPMG

Audit

1 Stokes Place

St. Stephen's Green

Dublin 2

D02 DE03

Ireland

Independent Auditor's Report to the Directors on the Audit of the Consolidated

Non-Statutory Financial Statements of VMIE Group Holdings Limited

Opinion

We have audited the consolidated non-statutory financial statements of VMIE Group Holdings Limited and its subsidiaries (the Company), which comprise the Consolidated Balance Sheet as of December 31, 2022, and the related Consolidated Statements of Operations and Other Comprehensive Earnings, Consolidated Statement of Owners' Deficit, and Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended, and the related notes to the consolidated non-statutory financial statements.

In our opinion, the accompanying consolidated non-statutory financial statements present fairly, in all material respects, the financial position of the Company as of December 31, 2022, and the results of its operations and its cash flows for the year then ended in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with auditing standards generally accepted in the United States of America (GAAS). Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the Auditor's Responsibilities for the Audit of the Consolidated Non-Statutory Financial Statements section of our report. We are required to be independent of the Company and to meet our other ethical responsibilities, in accordance with the relevant ethical requirements relating to our audit. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion.

Responsibilities of Management for the Consolidated Non-Statutory Financial Statements

Management is responsible for the preparation and fair presentation of the consolidated non-statutory financial statements in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles, and for the design, implementation, and maintenance of internal control relevant to the preparation and fair presentation of consolidated non-statutory financial statements that are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the consolidated non-statutory financial statements, management is required to evaluate whether there are conditions or events, considered in the aggregate, that raise substantial doubt about the Company's ability to continue as a going concern for one year after the date that the consolidated non-statutory financial statements are available to be issued.

KPMG, an Irish partnership and a member firm of the KPMG global organisation of independent member firms affiliated with KPMG International Limited, a private English company limited by guarantee.

1

Independent Auditor's Report to the Directors on the Audit of the Consolidated Non-Statutory Financial Statements of VMIE Group Holdings Limited (continued)

Auditor's Responsibilities for the Audit of the Consolidated Non-Statutory Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the consolidated non-statutory financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditor's report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not absolute assurance and therefore is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with GAAS will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control. Misstatements are considered material if there is a substantial likelihood that, individually or in the aggregate, they would influence the judgment made by a reasonable user based on the consolidated non-statutory financial statements.

In performing an audit in accordance with GAAS, we:

  • Exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit.
  • Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the consolidated non-statutory financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, and design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks. Such procedures include examining, on a test basis, evidence regarding the amounts and disclosures in the consolidated non- statutory financial statements.
  • Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances, but not for the purpose of expressing an opinion on the effectiveness of the Company's internal control. Accordingly, no such opinion is expressed.
  • Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of significant accounting estimates made by management, as well as evaluate the overall presentation of the consolidated non-statutory financial statements.
  • Conclude whether, in our judgment, there are conditions or events, considered in the aggregate, that raise substantial doubt about the Company's ability to continue as a going concern for a reasonable period of time.
    We are required to communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit, significant audit findings, and certain internal control - related matters that we identified during the audit.

KPMG

Dublin, Ireland

May 5, 2023

2

VMIE GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

December 31,

2022

2021

in millions

ASSETS

Current assets:

Cash and cash equivalents

0.8

0.4

Trade receivables, net

48.2

45.1

Related-partyreceivables (note 10)

57.5

0.3

Derivative instruments (note 5)

10.6

1.2

Other current assets (note 4)

23.1

27.2

Total current assets

140.2

74.2

Related-partynote receivable (note 10)

-

58.2

Property and equipment, net (note 6)

502.6

436.7

Goodwill (note 6)

242.3

242.3

Derivative instruments (note 5)

135.6

12.1

Other assets, net (notes 6, 8, 9 and 11)

36.6

22.7

Total assets

1,057.3

846.2

LIABILITIES AND OWNER'S DEFICIT

Current liabilities:

Accounts payable (note 10)

68.1

33.0

Deferred revenue (note 4)

13.1

13.2

Accrued capital expenditures

18.7

11.8

Other current liabilities (notes 5, 8 and 10)

97.3

100.7

Total current liabilities

197.2

158.7

Long-termdebt obligations (note 7)

894.5

893.8

Other long-termliabilities (notes 4, 5, 8, 10 and 11)

16.4

19.5

Total liabilities

1,108.1

1,072.0

Commitments and contingencies (notes 5, 7, 8, 9, 11 and 12)

Owner's deficit

(50.8)

(225.8)

Total liabilities and owner's deficit

1,057.3

846.2

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.

3

Disclaimer

Liberty Global plc published this content on 05 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 May 2023 20:58:51 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
