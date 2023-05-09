Liberty Global : Virgin Media Ireland Reports Preliminary Q1 2023 Results
05/09/2023 | 05:56pm EDT
Q1 2023 Fixed Income Release
Denver, Colorado May 9, 2023: Liberty Global plc ("Liberty Global") (NASDAQ: LBTYA, LBTYB, LBTYK) is today providing selected, preliminary unaudited financial and operating information for its fixed- income borrowing groups for the three months ("Q1") ended March 31, 2023 as compared to the results for the same period in the prior year (unless otherwise noted). The financial and operating information contained herein is preliminary and subject to change. We expect to issue the March 31, 2023 unaudited financial statements for each of our fixed-income borrowing groups prior to the end of May 2023. Convenience translations provided herein are calculated as of March 31, 2023.
Commercial traction with continued growing demand for top-tier video & connectivity products
Continued momentum in mobile supports revenue growth in Q1
Delivering on network strategy, with full fiber upgrade project passing ~260,000 premises at end Q1
VM Ireland is the leading connected entertainment fixed-line and broadband business in Ireland, delivering connectivity services to 418,600 fixed-line customers and mobile services to 143,000 subscribers at March 31, 2023.
Tony Hanway, CEO of VM Ireland, commented:
"2023 is a milestone year for the company as our key growth initiatives come to life. We are excited to reach more customers via partner fiber networks, we are live with wholesale trials, and we will begin to sell full fiber to new and existing customers on our footprint, supported by our commitment to deliver over 1 million full fiber homes by 2025. Demand for our highest speed tiers and best in class TV360 entertainment product remains robust, and in Q1 we launched new mobile bundles providing greater value to our converged customers. As anticipated, energy cost headwinds weighed on our financial performance in Q1 and will continue to do so throughout 2023, however we remain committed to being the number one choice for converged connectivity and entertainment in the Irish market and are excited to bring our products and services to more of the country in 2023."
Operating and strategic highlights:
Continue to deliver on our full fiber upgrade project, passing ~260,000 premises at end Q1, with build costs in line with expectations
Launched new converged bundles in Q1, with two-thirds of new sales now FMC. Mobile trends softened, with net losses of 800 in Q1, as we pivot to FMC bundles from low value SIMs
We had a net loss of 2,500 fixed customers in Q1, a modest improvement over last quarter
Customers continue to be attracted to higher speeds, with over 20% of broadband sales at 1GB and over 90% at 500Mb and 1GB combined
Demand for our top-tier video products continues to grow this quarter, with over 45% of our base taking TV360 products, offsetting losses in lower tier and legacy products
Officially opened the WYLDE Academy, Ireland's first esports academy, positioning Virgin Media at the forefront of gaming in Ireland
Financial highlights:
Q1 revenue of €114.7 million increased 0.7% YoY, primarily driven by growth in mobile
Q1 residential fixed revenue of €75.7 million decreased 1.8% YoY
Fixed subscription revenue decreased 1.7% YoY, as growth in ARPU following targeted price rises in Q3 was more than offset by lower volumes
Q1 residential mobile revenue increased 7.4% YoY
Mobile subscription revenue increased 8.5%, primarily driven by organic1 customer growth underpinned by competitive offers in the marketplace
Mobile non-subscription revenue increased 4.3% YoY, primarily due to an increase in low margin handset sales
Q1 B2B revenue decreased 2.1% YoY, primarily due to increased churn and the timing of installations, partially offset by an increase in ARPU
Q1 net earnings decreased 106% YoY to (€3.5 million), primarily driven by an increase in realized and unrealized losses on derivative instruments
Q1 Adjusted EBITDA decreased 14.8% YoY on a reported basis and 8.0% on a rebased2 basis, driven by (i) an increase in energy costs and (ii) higher IT & Systems costs related to FTTH, Off-net and Wholesale programs
Q1 property and equipment ("P&E") additions of €30.9 million were up 30.4% YoY, primarily due to
higher new build and upgrade activity and (ii) increased spend on product and enablers
P&E additions as a percentage of revenue increased to 26.9% in Q1 2023, as compared to 20.8% in the prior year period
Q1 Adjusted EBITDA less P&E Additions of €7.8 million represents a decrease of 64.1% YoY on a reported basis and 51.0% on a rebased basis
At March 31, 2023, our fully-swappedthird-party debt borrowing cost was 3.8% and the average tenor of our third-party debt was 6.3 years
At March 31, 2023, and subject to the completion of our corresponding compliance reporting requirements, the ratios of Net Senior Debt and Net Total Debt to Annualized EBITDA (last two quarters annualized) were both 4.84x, each as calculated in accordance with our most restrictive covenants and reflecting the exclusion of the Credit Facility Excluded Amounts as defined in our respective credit agreements
If we were to not reflect the exclusion of the Credit Facility Excluded Amounts, the ratio of Total Net Debt to Annualized EBITDA would have been 5.12x at March 31, 2023
At March 31, 2023, we had €100.0 million of undrawn commitments available. When our Q1 compliance reporting requirements have been completed and assuming no change from March 31, 2023 borrowing levels, we anticipate the full €100.0 million of borrowing capacity will continue to be available
Operating Statistics Summary
As of and for the
three months ended
March 31,
2023
2022
Footprint
Homes Passed
967,500
956,300
Fixed-Line Customer Relationships
Fixed-LineCustomer Relationships
418,600
430,400
Q1 Organic1 Fixed-Line Customer Relationship net losses
(2,500)
(1,400)
Q1 Monthly ARPU per Fixed-Line Customer Relationship
€
61.70
€
61.02
Mobile Subscribers
Total Mobile subscribers
143,000
131,600
Total Organic Mobile net additions (losses)
(800)
2,200
Q1 Monthly ARPU per Mobile Subscriber:
Including interconnect revenue
€
19.66
€
19.87
Excluding interconnect revenue
€
18.11
€
17.94
Selected Financial Results, Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation, Property and Equipment Additions
