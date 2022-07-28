Liberty Global : Virgin Media Ireland Reports Preliminary Q2 2022 Results

Q2 2022 Fixed Income Release

Denver, Colorado July 28, 2022: Liberty Global plc ("Liberty Global") (NASDAQ: LBTYA, LBTYB,

LBTYK) is today providing selected, preliminary unaudited financial and operating information for its fixed-incomeborrowing groups for the three months ("Q2") ended June 30, 2022 as compared to the

results for the same period in the prior year (unless otherwise noted). The financial and operating information contained herein is preliminary and subject to change. We expect to issue the June 30, 2022 unaudited financial statements for each of our fixed-income borrowing groups prior to the end of August

2022, at which time they will be posted to the investor relations section of our website (www.libertyglobal.com) under the "Fixed Income" heading. Convenience translations provided herein are

calculated as of June 30, 2022.

