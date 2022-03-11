Liberty Global : VodafoneZiggo 2021 Annual Report

BUSINESS OF VODAFONEZIGGO

In this "Business of VodafoneZiggo" section, unless the context otherwise requires, the terms "we," "our," "our company" and "us" may refer, as the context requires, to VodafoneZiggo (or its predecessor, herein referred to as "Former Ziggo") or collectively to VodafoneZiggo (or its predecessor) and its subsidiaries. Unless otherwise indicated, operational and statistical data, including subscriber statistics and product offerings, are as of December 31, 2021.

Introduction

VodafoneZiggo Group B.V. (VodafoneZiggo) provides video, broadband internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers in the Netherlands.

Prior to the closing of the JV Transaction, as defined in note 1 to our consolidated financial statements, VodafoneZiggo was a wholly-owned subsidiary of Liberty Global plc (Liberty Global). On December 31, 2016, upon closing the JV Transaction, VodafoneZiggo became a wholly-owned subsidiary of VodafoneZiggo Group Holding B.V. (VodafoneZiggo Group Holding). VodafoneZiggo Group Holding is a 50:50 joint venture (the VodafoneZiggo JV) between Vodafone Group Plc (Vodafone) and Liberty Global. In connection with the closing of the JV Transaction, Vodafone NL became an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of VodafoneZiggo. Prior to the closing of the JV Transaction, Vodafone NL and its subsidiaries operated Vodafone's mobile business in the Netherlands.

Liberty Global is a world leader in converged broadband, video and mobile communications services. It delivers next- generation products through advanced fiber and 5G networks that connect over 85 million retail and wholesale subscribers across Europe and the United Kingdom. Liberty Global's businesses operates under some of the best-known consumer brands, including Virgin Media-O2 in the UK, VodafoneZiggo in the Netherlands, Telenet in Belgium, Sunrise UPC in Switzerland, Virgin Media in Ireland and UPC in Eastern Europe. Liberty Global, through its global investment arm Liberty Global Ventures, has a portfolio of more than 75 companies and funds across content, technology and infrastructure, including strategic stakes in companies like Plume, ITV, Lions Gate, Univision and the Formula E racing series.

Unique in its scale as the largest pan-European and African technology communications company, Vodafone transforms the way people live and work through its innovation, technology, connectivity, platforms, products and services. Vodafone operates mobile and fixed networks in 21 countries, and partners with mobile networks in 52 more. As of December 31, 2021, Vodafone had over 300 million mobile customers, more than 28 million fixed broadband customers and over 22 million TV customers. Vodafone is a world leader in the Internet of Things ("IoT"), connecting more than 142 million devices and platforms through innovation that aligns with the aspirations of society for cleaner and safer cities, better transport and improved agriculture. Vodafone's digital leadership is also changing how governments deliver healthcare and education, and how businesses, particularly Small and Medium Enterprises, serve customers.

In connection with the JV Transaction, on December 31, 2016, Liberty Global and Vodafone entered into a shareholders agreement (the Shareholders Agreement) with VodafoneZiggo Group Holding in respect of the VodafoneZiggo JV. Each of Liberty Global and Vodafone (each a Shareholder) holds 50% of the issued share capital of VodafoneZiggo Group Holding. The Shareholders Agreement contains customary provisions for the governance of a 50:50 joint venture that result in Liberty Global and Vodafone having joint control over decision making with respect to the VodafoneZiggo JV. We also entered into framework agreements with Vodafone and Liberty Global to provide us access to each of their expertise in the telecommunications media technology business. For additional information on these agreements, see note 11 to our consolidated financial statements.