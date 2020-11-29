Log in
LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC

LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC

(LBTYA)
  Report
Liberty Global : VodafoneZiggo Group B.V. Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements – September 30, 2020

11/29/2020 | 02:37pm EST
VodafoneZiggo Group B.V.

Quarterly Report

September 30, 2020

VodafoneZiggo Group B.V.

Boven Vredenburgpassage 128,

3511 WR Utrecht

The Netherlands

VODAFONEZIGGO GROUP B.V.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Page

Number

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets as of September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019 (unaudited).............

2

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations for the Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020

and 2019 (unaudited).............................................................................................................................................

4

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Owner's Equity for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020

(unaudited).............................................................................................................................................................

5

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 and 2019

(unaudited).............................................................................................................................................................

6

Notes to Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements (unaudited)......................................................................

8

MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF

OPERATIONS...........................................................................................................................................................

29

1

VODAFONEZIGGO GROUP B.V.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(unaudited)

September 30,

December 31,

2020

2019

in millions

ASSETS

Current assets:

Cash and cash equivalents........................................................................................................

180.0

204.3

Trade receivables, net...............................................................................................................

173.5

192.4

Related-partyreceivables (note 10)..........................................................................................

33.0

29.3

Prepaid expenses.......................................................................................................................

42.6

15.6

Inventory held for sale, net.......................................................................................................

31.5

30.6

Derivative instruments (note 4)................................................................................................

57.2

78.1

Contract assets (note 3).............................................................................................................

152.2

166.1

Other current assets, net (note 3)..............................................................................................

92.0

101.5

...............................................................................................................Total current assets

762.0

817.9

Property and equipment, net (note 6 and 8)................................................................................

4,975.4

5,090.5

Goodwill (note 6)........................................................................................................................

7,375.5

7,375.5

Intangible assets subject to amortization, net (note 6)................................................................

5,741.7

5,946.9

Long-termcontract assets (note 3)..............................................................................................

58.0

54.7

Other assets, net (notes 3, 4 and 8)..............................................................................................

614.0

686.5

...........................................................................................................................Total assets

19,526.6

19,972.0

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated financial statements.

2

VODAFONEZIGGO GROUP B.V.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS - (Continued)

(unaudited)

September 30,

December 31,

2020

2019

in millions

LIABILITIES AND OWNER'S EQUITY

Current liabilities:

Accounts payable (note 10)......................................................................................................

257.4

328.1

Accrued and other current liabilities:

Third-party(note 8)................................................................................................................

357.1

362.1

Related-party(note 10)...........................................................................................................

35.6

36.4

Deferred revenue and advance payments from subscribers and others (note 3)......................

207.2

208.1

VAT payable.............................................................................................................................

136.9

131.2

Derivative instruments (note 4)................................................................................................

90.7

73.4

Accrued interest (notes 7 and 10).............................................................................................

85.0

138.5

Current portion of third-party debt and finance lease obligations (notes 7 and 8)...................

1,014.3

1,154.1

.........................................................................................................Total current liabilities

2,184.2

2,431.9

Long-term debt and finance lease obligations (notes 7 and 8):

Third-party................................................................................................................................

9,726.3

9,929.5

Related-party(note 10).............................................................................................................

1,607.9

1,400.0

Deferred income taxes (note 9)...................................................................................................

1,079.3

1,032.3

Other long-termliabilities (notes 3, 4 and 8)..............................................................................

947.1

921.5

.....................................................................................................................Total liabilities

15,544.8

15,715.2

Commitments and contingencies (notes 4, 10 and 11)

Total owner's equity ...................................................................................................................

3,981.8

4,256.8

......................................................................................Total liabilities and owner's equity

19,526.6

19,972.0

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated financial statements.

3

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Liberty Global plc published this content on 24 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 November 2020 19:36:03 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
