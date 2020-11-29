Liberty Global : VodafoneZiggo Group B.V. Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements – September 30, 2020
Quarterly Report
September 30, 2020
VodafoneZiggo Group B.V.
Boven Vredenburgpassage 128,
3511 WR Utrecht
The Netherlands
VODAFONEZIGGO GROUP B.V.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
Page
Number
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets as of September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019 (unaudited)
.............
2
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations for the Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020
and 2019 (unaudited).............................................................................................................................................
4
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Owner's Equity for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020
(unaudited).............................................................................................................................................................
5
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 and 2019
(unaudited).............................................................................................................................................................
6
Notes to Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements (unaudited)......................................................................
8
MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF
OPERATIONS...........................................................................................................................................................
29
VODAFONEZIGGO GROUP B.V.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(unaudited)
September 30,
December 31,
2020
2019
in millions
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents........................................................................................................
€
180.0
€
204.3
Trade receivables, net...............................................................................................................
173.5
192.4
Related-party receivables (note 10)..........................................................................................
33.0
29.3
Prepaid expenses.......................................................................................................................
42.6
15.6
Inventory held for sale, net.......................................................................................................
31.5
30.6
Derivative instruments (note 4)................................................................................................
57.2
78.1
Contract assets (note 3).............................................................................................................
152.2
166.1
Other current assets, net (note 3)..............................................................................................
92.0
101.5
...............................................................................................................
Total current assets
762.0
817.9
Property and equipment, net (note 6 and 8)................................................................................
4,975.4
5,090.5
Goodwill (note 6)........................................................................................................................
7,375.5
7,375.5
Intangible assets subject to amortization, net (note 6)................................................................
5,741.7
5,946.9
Long-term contract assets (note 3)..............................................................................................
58.0
54.7
Other assets, net (notes 3, 4 and 8)..............................................................................................
614.0
686.5
...........................................................................................................................
Total assets
€
19,526.6
€
19,972.0
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated financial statements.
VODAFONEZIGGO GROUP B.V.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS - (Continued)
(unaudited)
September 30,
December 31,
2020
2019
in millions
LIABILITIES AND OWNER'S EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable (note 10)......................................................................................................
€
257.4
€
328.1
Accrued and other current liabilities:
Third-party (note 8)................................................................................................................
357.1
362.1
Related-party (note 10)...........................................................................................................
35.6
36.4
Deferred revenue and advance payments from subscribers and others (note 3)
......................
207.2
208.1
VAT payable.............................................................................................................................
136.9
131.2
Derivative instruments (note 4)................................................................................................
90.7
73.4
Accrued interest (notes 7 and 10).............................................................................................
85.0
138.5
Current portion of third-party debt and finance lease obligations (notes 7 and 8)
...................
1,014.3
1,154.1
.........................................................................................................
Total current liabilities
2,184.2
2,431.9
Long-term debt and finance lease obligations (notes 7 and 8):
Third-party................................................................................................................................
9,726.3
9,929.5
Related-party (note 10).............................................................................................................
1,607.9
1,400.0
Deferred income taxes (note 9)...................................................................................................
1,079.3
1,032.3
Other long-term liabilities (notes 3, 4 and 8)..............................................................................
947.1
921.5
.....................................................................................................................
Total liabilities
15,544.8
15,715.2
Commitments and contingencies (notes 4, 10 and 11)
Total owner's equity ...................................................................................................................
3,981.8
4,256.8
......................................................................................
Total liabilities and owner's equity
€
19,526.6
€
19,972.0
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated financial statements.
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document
here.
