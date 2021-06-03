Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Liberty Global plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LBTYA   GB00B8W67662

LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC

(LBTYA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Liberty Global : to Hold Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

06/03/2021 | 05:46pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Liberty Global plc (“Liberty Global” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: LBTYA, LBTYB and LBTYK) will be holding its 2021 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (“AGM”) on Wednesday, June 16, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. Mountain Time (11:00 a.m. Eastern Time and 4:00 p.m. British Summer Time).

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Company will conduct the meeting with an audio webcast live at https://www.libertyglobal.com/investors/presentations-and-webcasts/. The webcast will be listen-only; if you are a shareholder and would like to ask management a question, please email that question to IR@libertyglobal.com no later than June 10, 2021. Questions should relate to the business of the meeting, as outlined in the Notice of Meeting. During the AGM, management may provide responses to the most frequently-asked, relevant questions. We intend to archive the webcast under the Investor Relations section of our website for approximately 30 days. Should a shareholder desire to attend the meeting in person, please be advised that the Company’s visitation policy may be affected by applicable laws and regulations related to the Covid-19 pandemic and attendance may be limited. The physical location of the meeting will be at 1550 Wewatta Street, Suite 1000, Denver, Colorado, 80202.

ABOUT LIBERTY GLOBAL

Liberty Global (NASDAQ: LBTYA, LBTYB and LBTYK) is a world leader in converged broadband, video and mobile communications services. We deliver next-generation products through advanced fiber and 5G networks that connect 85 million subscribers across Europe and the United Kingdom. Our businesses operate under some of the best-known consumer brands, including Virgin Media-O2 in the UK, VodafoneZiggo in The Netherlands, Telenet in Belgium, Sunrise UPC in Switzerland, Virgin Media in Ireland and UPC in Eastern Europe. Through our substantial scale and commitment to innovation, we are building Tomorrow’s Connections Today, investing in the infrastructure and platforms that empower our customers to make the most of the digital revolution, while deploying the advanced technologies that nations and economies need to thrive.

Liberty Global Ventures, our global investment arm, has a portfolio of more than 50 companies across content, technology and infrastructure, including strategic stakes in companies like Plume, ITV, Lions Gate, Univision, the Formula E racing series and several regional sports networks. For more information, please visit www.libertyglobal.com.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC
05:46pLIBERTY GLOBAL  : to Hold Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
BU
06/01LIBERTY GLOBAL  : American Tower sees newly-bought Telxius masts earning $280 mi..
RE
06/01LIBERTY GLOBAL  : American Tower sees newly-bought Telxius masts earning $280 ml..
RE
06/01STREET COLOR : iHeartMedia Reportedly Targeted by Liberty Global: Dealreporter
MT
06/01BT  : Virgin Media O2 Ready To Compete In Telecom Market, Says CEO
MT
06/01LIBERTY GLOBAL  : Virgin Media O2 launches promising UK investment, fibre and 5G..
PU
06/01TELEFÓNICA S A  : Telefónica Closes JV Deal With Liberty Global
MT
05/28LIBERTY GLOBAL  : Surice UPC's MySports and National League extend media partner..
PU
05/25LIBERTY GLOBAL  : TO PRESENT AT THE EVERCORE ISI INAUGURAL TECHNOLOGY, MEDIA & T..
PU
05/25LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC  : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibit..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 14 640 M - -
Net income 2021 1 283 M - -
Net Debt 2021 27 758 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 13,5x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 15 028 M 15 028 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,92x
EV / Sales 2022 2,80x
Nbr of Employees 23 000
Free-Float 92,9%
Chart LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC
Duration : Period :
Liberty Global plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 36,39 $
Last Close Price 26,59 $
Spread / Highest target 111%
Spread / Average Target 36,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -7,48%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Michael Thomas Fries President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Charles Henry Rowland Bracken Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
John Carl Malone Chairman
Enrique Rodríguez Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Paul Alan Gould Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC9.79%15 028
LIBERTY BROADBAND CORPORATION2.59%30 627
DISH NETWORK CORPORATION40.63%23 999
CYFROWY POLSAT S.A.4.43%5 539
COGECO COMMUNICATIONS INC.19.33%4 621
MEGACABLE HOLDINGS, S. A. B. DE C. V.3.14%3 241