Liberty Global : to Hold Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

Liberty Global plc (“Liberty Global” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: LBTYA, LBTYB and LBTYK) will be holding its 2021 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (“AGM”) on Wednesday, June 16, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. Mountain Time (11:00 a.m. Eastern Time and 4:00 p.m. British Summer Time).

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Company will conduct the meeting with an audio webcast live at https://www.libertyglobal.com/investors/presentations-and-webcasts/. The webcast will be listen-only; if you are a shareholder and would like to ask management a question, please email that question to IR@libertyglobal.com no later than June 10, 2021. Questions should relate to the business of the meeting, as outlined in the Notice of Meeting. During the AGM, management may provide responses to the most frequently-asked, relevant questions. We intend to archive the webcast under the Investor Relations section of our website for approximately 30 days. Should a shareholder desire to attend the meeting in person, please be advised that the Company’s visitation policy may be affected by applicable laws and regulations related to the Covid-19 pandemic and attendance may be limited. The physical location of the meeting will be at 1550 Wewatta Street, Suite 1000, Denver, Colorado, 80202.

ABOUT LIBERTY GLOBAL

Liberty Global (NASDAQ: LBTYA, LBTYB and LBTYK) is a world leader in converged broadband, video and mobile communications services. We deliver next-generation products through advanced fiber and 5G networks that connect 85 million subscribers across Europe and the United Kingdom. Our businesses operate under some of the best-known consumer brands, including Virgin Media-O2 in the UK, VodafoneZiggo in The Netherlands, Telenet in Belgium, Sunrise UPC in Switzerland, Virgin Media in Ireland and UPC in Eastern Europe. Through our substantial scale and commitment to innovation, we are building Tomorrow’s Connections Today, investing in the infrastructure and platforms that empower our customers to make the most of the digital revolution, while deploying the advanced technologies that nations and economies need to thrive.

Liberty Global Ventures, our global investment arm, has a portfolio of more than 50 companies across content, technology and infrastructure, including strategic stakes in companies like Plume, ITV, Lions Gate, Univision, the Formula E racing series and several regional sports networks. For more information, please visit www.libertyglobal.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210603006070/en/