Liberty Global plc announced the addition of Tony Werner to its Board of Directors. For 16 years, Mr. Werner previously served as Chief Technology Officer and then President, Technology, Products and Experience at Comcast Cable, part of Comcast Corporation, a global media and technology company which delivers world-class broadband, wireless, and video through Xfinity and Comcast Business in the US, and Sky in Europe. Through its affiliates, Comcast also produces, distributes, and streams leading entertainment, sports, and news with brands that include NBC, Telemundo, Universal, Peacock, and Sky.

Prior to Comcast, Mr. Werner served as Senior Vice President and Chief Technology Officer for Liberty Global, where he led the company's global strategy for video, voice and data services. He has more than 40 years of engineering and technical management experience, having also held senior management positions with Qwest Communications, Aurora Networks, TeleCommunications Inc., AT&T Broadband, and Rogers Communications. Mr. Werner served as President and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Society of Cable Telecommunications Engineers (SCTE) and the SCTE Foundation from 2015-2017.

He has been inducted into the Broadcasting & Cable Hall of Fame, as well as the Cable Hall of Fame. In 2000, he received the NCTA Vanguard award for Science and Technology and in 2016 he received a Technical Emmy award for Lifetime Achievement.