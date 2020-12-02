Log in
LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC    LBTYA   GB00B8W67662

LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC

(LBTYA)
Liberty Global : to Present at the UBS Global TMT Virtual Conference

12/02/2020
Liberty Global plc (“Liberty Global”) (NASDAQ: LBTYA, LBTYB and LBTYK) will be presenting at the UBS Global TMT Virtual Conference on Monday, December 7, 2020 at 11:10 a.m. Eastern Time. Liberty Global may make observations concerning its historical operating performance and outlook. The presentation will be webcast live at www.libertyglobal.com. We intend to archive the webcast under the Investor Relations section of our website for approximately 30 days.

ABOUT LIBERTY GLOBAL

Liberty Global (NASDAQ: LBTYA, LBTYB and LBTYK) is one of the world’s leading converged video, broadband and communications companies, with operations in seven European countries under the consumer brands Virgin Media, Telenet, UPC, the combined Sunrise UPC, as well as VodafoneZiggo, which is owned through a 50/50 joint venture. Our substantial scale and commitment to innovation enable us to invest in the infrastructure and digital platforms that empower our customers to make the most of the digital revolution.

Liberty Global delivers market-leading products through next-generation networks that connect customers subscribing to 50 million broadband, video, fixed and mobile telephony services across our brands. We also have significant investments in ITV, All3Media, ITI Neovision, LionsGate, the Formula E racing series and several regional sports networks.

For more information, please visit www.libertyglobal.com.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 11 612 M - -
Net income 2020 -164 M - -
Net Debt 2020 21 482 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -63,3x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 13 177 M 13 177 M -
EV / Sales 2020 2,98x
EV / Sales 2021 2,72x
Nbr of Employees 20 200
Free-Float 93,2%
Managers
NameTitle
Michael Thomas Fries President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John C. Malone Chairman
Charles Henry Rowland Bracken Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Enrique Rodríguez Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Paul Alan Gould Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC2.07%13 177
LIBERTY BROADBAND CORPORATION27.90%28 681
DISH NETWORK CORPORATION1.89%19 008
CYFROWY POLSAT S.A.-5.30%4 575
COGECO COMMUNICATIONS INC.-16.95%3 462
MEGACABLE HOLDINGS, S. A. B. DE C. V.-5.05%3 149
