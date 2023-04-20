Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Liberty Global plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LBTYA   GB00B8W67662

LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC

(LBTYA)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-04-19 pm EDT
18.83 USD   -0.69%
12:31aVirgin Media O2 kicks off stake sale in Cornerstone -FT
RE
04/17Pivotal Research Adjusts Price Target on Liberty Global to $30 From $33, Keeps Buy Rating
MT
04/14Liberty Global Plc : Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Virgin Media O2 kicks off stake sale in Cornerstone -FT

04/20/2023 | 12:31am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Reuters) - Virgin Media O2 has kicked off the sale of all or part of its share in Cornerstone, which owns and manages Britain's largest mobile tower network and is likely to be valued at up to 3 billion pounds ($3.73 billion), the Financial Times reported on Thursday.

The group, owned by Liberty Global and Telefonica, has started to sell at least half of its stake in Cornerstone, the report said. ($1 = 0.8046 pounds)

(Reporting by Jyoti Narayan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC -0.69% 18.83 Delayed Quote.0.16%
TELEFÓNICA, S.A. 0.37% 4.111 Delayed Quote.21.45%
All news about LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC
12:31aVirgin Media O2 kicks off stake sale in Cornerstone -FT
RE
04/17Pivotal Research Adjusts Price Target on Liberty Global to $30 From $33, Keeps Buy Rati..
MT
04/14Liberty Global Plc : Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an O..
AQ
04/11Liberty Global : Sunrise first to launch Mobile Private Network over 5GSunrise has become ..
PU
04/04Liberty Global Plc : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K..
AQ
04/04Liberty Global Schedules Investor Call for First Quarter 2023 Results
BU
04/04Telecoms firm Virgin Media suffers widespread outages
RE
03/31Liberty Global : Gender Pay Gap Report 2022DOWNLOAD
PU
03/30Liberty Global Plc : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and E..
AQ
03/30Liberty Global : Community Investment Reporting Criteria
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 7 277 M - -
Net income 2023 -321 M - -
Net Debt 2023 8 651 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -24,5x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 8 841 M 8 841 M -
EV / Sales 2023 2,40x
EV / Sales 2024 2,40x
Nbr of Employees 10 100
Free-Float 91,9%
Chart LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC
Duration : Period :
Liberty Global plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 18,83 $
Average target price 28,97 $
Spread / Average Target 53,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael Thomas Fries Vice Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Charles Henry Rowland Bracken Co-Chief Financial Officer
John Carl Malone Director
Enrique Rodríguez Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Paul Alan Gould Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC0.16%8 917
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED33.14%187 547
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-1.17%163 543
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG20.75%122 436
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION7.66%103 064
CHINA TELECOM CORPORATION LIMITED43.65%87 728
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer