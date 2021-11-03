VodafoneZiggo Reports Preliminary Q3 2021 Results

Sustained Financial Momentum; Full Year Guidance Updated
Utrecht, the Netherlands November 3, 2021: VodafoneZiggo Group B.V. ("VodafoneZiggo"), a leading Dutch company that provides fixed, mobile and integrated communication and entertainment services to consumers and businesses, is today providing select, preliminary unaudited financial1 and operating information for the three months ("Q3") and nine months ("YTD") ended September 30, 2021, as compared to the results for the same periods in the prior year (unless otherwise noted). The financial and operating information contained herein is preliminary and subject to change. We expect to issue our September 30, 2021 unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements prior to the end of November 2021, at which time the report will be posted to our website.
Highlights for Q3 2021:
Robust commercial performance:
Fixed Mobile Convergence ("FMC") gained further traction with 49,000 converged2 SIMs3 and 9,000 converged households added, driving improvements in Net Promoter Scores ("NPS") and reduced churn. FMC households have, on average, 10 points higher NPS and are 50% less inclined to churn compared to non-FMC households in the quarter
Added 67,000 mobile postpaid SIMs, bringing the YTD total to 184,000 net additions
Delivered 3% fixed ARPU4 growth. Total internet RGUs5 of 3.3 million, declining 10,500 or 0.3% in the quarter
Strong financial growth and cash flow generation:
Revenue grew 2% YoY, marking our tenth consecutive quarter of growth, primarily driven by mobile customer base growth, roaming and visitor recovery, and fixed ARPU growth
Net loss remained stable YoY at €21 million, as higher gains on our derivative portfolio fully offset higher foreign currency exchange losses and lower operating income
Adjusted EBITDA6 increased 2% YoY to €490 million, driven by revenue growth and cost discipline. Adjusted EBITDA margin increased 0.3pp YoY to 47.9%
Adjusted EBITDA less P&E Additions7,8 increased 9% YoY to €324 million, driven by lower property and equipment spend and Adjusted EBITDA growth
Continuously improving customer experience:
2.2 million customers received a free modem software upgrade, enabling Mesh WiFi technology to optimize in-home connectivity
New, network integrated, high-end SmartWiFi pods launched to help deliver in total 1 million Mesh WiFi pods to our customers by the end of 2021
Over 60% of our connected households are now upgraded to 1 Gbps internet speeds, including 1.2 million new customer homes added in the third quarter. Nationwide coverage planned for 2022
2021 guidance9 updated:
Around 2% Adjusted EBITDA growth (previously 1%-3% growth)
19%-21%of property and equipment addition as % of revenue (unchanged)
At least €600 million cash distribution (previously €550 - €650 million)
Jeroen Hoencamp, VodafoneZiggo CEO, commented:
"Our customers remain our biggest focus. They expect high-speed and stable connectivity, wherever they are, and regardless of the technology used. That is why we continue to invest in our customers by realizing a Dutch Gigabit society, with our 1 Gigabit national roll-out program, nationwide 5G coverage, new SmartWiFi pods to maximize the in-home customer experience, a dedicated WiFi Crew, and ever faster internet speeds. Our good momentum continued in the third quarter, with strong mobile customer growth, an increase of our FMC penetration, and a broadly stable broadband customer base. As we yet again recorded strong revenue and EBITDA growth, I am confident that we will achieve around 2% EBITDA growth for the year, supporting at least €600 million cash distributions."
Consumer performance for Q3 and YTD 2021:
Total consumer revenue grew 0.5% YoY in Q3 and 1% YTD
Fixed:
Consumer fixed revenue10 remained stable in Q3 and grew 1% YTD
Q3 revenue remained stable as a 3% YoY increase in Consumer fixed ARPU fully offset the impact of a modest decline in our customer base
Implemented an average 2.8% price increase as per July 1 across our customer base
Internet RGUs decreased by 14,000 in Q3, compared to a 13,500 decrease in the previous quarter
In August 2021, 2.2 million customers received a free software modem upgrade, adding new smart WiFi features to enable Mesh WiFi technology and optimize in-home internet coverage, supported by SmartWiFi pods and our SmartWiFi app
New, network integrated, high-end SmartWiFi pods launched in Q3 to complement our existing WiFi pods, with plan to increase the roll-out of SmartWiFi pods from 700,000 to 1 million by the end of the year. Customers with SmartWiFi pods have on average a 10 points higher WiFi NPS than customers without pods
A dedicated 'WiFi Crew' with customer support specialists scaled-up to support our customers in resolving their WiFi issues, reducing churn from internet problem calls by around 20%, compared to total internet churn
1.2 million new customer homes were connected to 1 Gbps speeds in Q3 as part of our DOCSIS 3.1 roll-out, with 63% of our footprint now enabled for Gigabit speeds. We are on track to achieve 80% footprint penetration by the end of 2021, with nationwide coverage planned for 2022
Strong progress on Mediabox Next roll-out, with 1.7 million customers (53% of our enhanced video base) now having the next-generation video platform, including the upgraded Mediabox XL boxes. New content related OTT apps such as Amazon Prime, NPO Plus, Cinetree and Hayu have been integrated into the platform this year and we continue to integrate more apps
1.9 million customers actively use our Ziggo Go TV app on a monthly basis, representing 59% enhanced video base penetration and delivering a positive NPS result of +2 in Q3
In October 2021, we launched our new customer loyalty program 'Priority', in partnership with Ajax, Ziggo Dome, MOJO Concerts and The Park Playground, giving exclusive benefits to all our customers and further strengthening our FMC strategy
Mobile:
Consumer mobile revenue11 grew 2% YoY in Q3 and YTD
Revenue growth momentum continued in Q3 as strong customer base growth was partially offset by a small decrease in ARPU
Consumer postpaid ARPU decreased 1% YoY to €18, primarily driven by (i) differences in phasing of converged discounts compared to the prior-year period, (ii) lower national out-of- bundle revenue, partially offset by (iii) price indexation and (iv) higher roaming revenue
We added 41,000 net mobile postpaid customers in Q3 and 103,000 YTD, benefiting from record low mobile postpaid churn YTD
Business performance for Q3 and YTD 2021:
Total B2B revenue grew 5% YoY in Q3 and 3.5% YTD
Fixed:
B2B fixed revenue12 grew 4% YoY in Q3 and 7% YTD
Revenue growth in Q3 and YTD was primarily driven by growth in our SOHO ("Small Office Home Office") and Small Business customer base, and by an increasing demand for our Unified Communication13 portfolio
Q3 SOHO fixed ARPU increased 2% YoY to €62 and Q3 Small Business fixed ARPU increased 2% YoY to €84
3,500 Internet RGUs and 9,500 new Unified Communication seats13 added in Q3
Launched a revamped Ziggo Business Internet package for SoHo customers with additional benefits: WiFi back-up, a dedicated customer service 'Business Crew' and free access to the Unlimited Learning platform. SmartWiFi pods are now offered in our SoHo product portfolio at no additional cost
Mobile:
B2B mobile revenue14 grew 5% YoY in Q3 and decreased 0.5% YTD
Strong Q3 revenue growth was primarily driven by (i) higher roaming and visitor revenue, (ii) higher handset sales volumes, (iii) customer base growth, partially offset by (iv) continued price pressure in the large corporate segment and (v) lower national out-of-bundle revenue
Q3 B2B postpaid ARPU decreased 9% YoY to €16 driven by pricing pressure in the large corporate segment and lower national out-of-bundle revenue
26,000 net mobile postpaid customers added in Q3, bringing the YTD total to 81,000 net additions
Financial highlights for Q3 and YTD 20211:
Revenue has grown for ten consecutive quarters, with 2% YoY in both Q3 and YTD, primarily driven by mobile customer base growth, roaming and visitor revenue recovery and fixed ARPU growth, more than offsetting the modest decline in mobile postpaid ARPU and fixed customer base
Net loss remained stable YoY at €21 million in Q3, as higher realized and unrealized gains on derivative instruments fully offset higher foreign currency transaction losses and lower operating income
YTD net loss decreased 52% YoY to €47 million, primarily driven by (i) higher realized and unrealized gains on derivative instruments, (ii) changes in income tax expense, partially offset by (iii) higher foreign currency transaction losses and (iv) lower operating income
Adjusted EBITDA grew 2% YoY to €490 million in Q3, primarily driven by strong revenue growth and disciplined cost control
On a YTD basis, Adjusted EBITDA grew 1% YoY to €1,432 million, primarily driven by the aforementioned strong revenue growth and disciplined cost control, partially offset by the positive impact of certain benefits in the prior-year period
Property and equipment additions were 16% of revenue in Q3 and 19% in YTD
Q3 additions were €15 million lower YoY, primarily driven by higher spend on consolidation of IT systems in the prior-year period
Adjusted EBITDA less P&E Additions increased 9% YoY to €324 million in Q3, representing 32% of revenue compared to €297 million or 30% of revenue in the prior-year period, primarily due to the aforementioned decrease in property and equipment additions and increase in Adjusted EBITDA
YTD Adjusted EBITDA less P&E Additions increased 4% YoY to €843 million
During the quarter, we made equity distributions of €175 million to shareholders and €25 million of interest on the Shareholder Notes, bringing the YTD shareholder cash returns total to €475 million
In July 2021, we paid the remaining installment of spectrum license fees to the Dutch government with a total of €212 million, consisting of €208 million of principal and €4 million of interest. The principal payment was fully funded by new shareholder loans
At September 30, 2021, our fully-swappedthird-party debt borrowing cost15 was 4.3% and average tenor of our third-party debt (excluding vendor and handset financing obligations) was 6.9 years
At September 30, 2021, total third-party debt (excluding vendor financing, other debt and lease obligations) was €9.7 billion, which is an increase of €0.2 billion from June 30, 2021 related to the strengthening of the US Dollar. Furthermore, when taking into consideration the projected principal- related cash flows associated with our cross-currency derivative instruments, the total covenant amount of third-party gross debt was €9.1 billion at September 30, 2021, which is unchanged from June 30, 2021. For information concerning the debt balances used in our covenant calculations, see Covenant Debt Information below
At September 30, 2021, and subject to the completion of our corresponding compliance reporting requirements, (i) the ratio of Senior Net Debt to Annualized EBITDA (last two quarters annualized) was 3.52x and (ii) the ratio of Total Net Debt to Annualized EBITDA (last two quarters annualized) was 4.47x, each as calculated in accordance with our most restrictive covenants, and reflecting the Credit Facility Excluded Amount as defined in the respective credit agreements
Vendor and handset financing obligations are not included in the calculation of our leverage covenants. If we were to include these obligations in our leverage ratio calculation, and not reflect the Credit Facility Excluded Amount, the ratio of Total Net Debt to Annualized EBITDA would have been 5.29x at September 30, 2021
At September 30, 2021, we had maximum undrawn Revolving Credit Facility commitments of €800 million. When our Q3 compliance reporting requirements have been completed and assuming no changes from September 30, 2021 borrowing levels, we anticipate that we will continue to have €800 million of our unused Revolving Credit Facility commitments available to be drawn
Operating Statistics Summary
As of and for the three months
ended September 30,
2021
2020
Footprint
Homes Passed16 ..............................................................................................................
Total organic RGU net losses.................................................................................
(85,700)
(63,600)
During Q3 2021, we made changes in our subscriber count methodology associated with certain of our B2B multiple dwelling unit subscribers, which resulted in a non-organic reduction of our Fixed-Line Customer and Basic Video subscriber count of 10,000. Furthermore, we reclassified 23,500 subscribers from Enhanced Video to Basic Video during Q3 2021 on a non-organic basis.
