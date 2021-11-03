VodafoneZiggo Reports Preliminary Q3 2021 Results

Over 60% of our connected households are now upgraded to 1 Gbps internet speeds, including 1.2 million new customer homes added in the third quarter. Nationwide coverage planned for 2022

Net loss remained stable YoY at €21 million, as higher gains on our derivative portfolio fully offset higher foreign currency exchange losses and lower operating income

Revenue grew 2% YoY, marking our tenth consecutive quarter of growth, primarily driven by mobile customer base growth, roaming and visitor recovery, and fixed ARPU growth

Utrecht, the Netherlands November 3, 2021: VodafoneZiggo Group B.V. ("VodafoneZiggo"), a leading Dutch company that provides fixed, mobile and integrated communication and entertainment services to consumers and businesses, is today providing select, preliminary unaudited financial1 and operating information for the three months ("Q3") and nine months ("YTD") ended September 30, 2021, as compared to the results for the same periods in the prior year (unless otherwise noted). The financial and operating information contained herein is preliminary and subject to change. We expect to issue our September 30, 2021 unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements prior to the end of November 2021, at which time the report will be posted to our website.

Jeroen Hoencamp, VodafoneZiggo CEO, commented:

"Our customers remain our biggest focus. They expect high-speed and stable connectivity, wherever they are, and regardless of the technology used. That is why we continue to invest in our customers by realizing a Dutch Gigabit society, with our 1 Gigabit national roll-out program, nationwide 5G coverage, new SmartWiFi pods to maximize the in-home customer experience, a dedicated WiFi Crew, and ever faster internet speeds. Our good momentum continued in the third quarter, with strong mobile customer growth, an increase of our FMC penetration, and a broadly stable broadband customer base. As we yet again recorded strong revenue and EBITDA growth, I am confident that we will achieve around 2% EBITDA growth for the year, supporting at least €600 million cash distributions."

Consumer performance for Q3 and YTD 2021:

Total consumer revenue grew 0.5% YoY in Q3 and 1% YTD

Fixed:

Consumer fixed revenue10 remained stable in Q3 and grew 1% YTD

Q3 revenue remained stable as a 3% YoY increase in Consumer fixed ARPU fully offset the impact of a modest decline in our customer base

Implemented an average 2.8% price increase as per July 1 across our customer base

Internet RGUs decreased by 14,000 in Q3, compared to a 13,500 decrease in the previous quarter

In August 2021, 2.2 million customers received a free software modem upgrade, adding new smart WiFi features to enable Mesh WiFi technology and optimize in-home internet coverage, supported by SmartWiFi pods and our SmartWiFi app

in-home internet coverage, supported by SmartWiFi pods and our SmartWiFi app New, network integrated, high-end SmartWiFi pods launched in Q3 to complement our existing WiFi pods, with plan to increase the roll-out of SmartWiFi pods from 700,000 to 1 million by the end of the year. Customers with SmartWiFi pods have on average a 10 points higher WiFi NPS than customers without pods

high-end SmartWiFi pods launched in Q3 to complement our existing WiFi pods, with plan to increase the roll-out of SmartWiFi pods from 700,000 to 1 million by the end of the year. Customers with SmartWiFi pods have on average a 10 points higher WiFi NPS than customers without pods A dedicated 'WiFi Crew' with customer support specialists scaled-up to support our customers in resolving their WiFi issues, reducing churn from internet problem calls by around 20%, compared to total internet churn

scaled-up to support our customers in resolving their WiFi issues, reducing churn from internet problem calls by around 20%, compared to total internet churn 1.2 million new customer homes were connected to 1 Gbps speeds in Q3 as part of our DOCSIS 3.1 roll-out, with 63% of our footprint now enabled for Gigabit speeds. We are on track to achieve 80% footprint penetration by the end of 2021, with nationwide coverage planned for 2022

roll-out, with 63% of our footprint now enabled for Gigabit speeds. We are on track to achieve 80% footprint penetration by the end of 2021, with nationwide coverage planned for 2022 Strong progress on Mediabox Next roll-out, with 1.7 million customers (53% of our enhanced video base) now having the next-generation video platform, including the upgraded Mediabox XL boxes. New content related OTT apps such as Amazon Prime, NPO Plus, Cinetree and Hayu have been integrated into the platform this year and we continue to integrate more apps

roll-out, with 1.7 million customers (53% of our enhanced video base) now having the next-generation video platform, including the upgraded Mediabox XL boxes. New content related OTT apps such as Amazon Prime, NPO Plus, Cinetree and Hayu have been integrated into the platform this year and we continue to integrate more apps 1.9 million customers actively use our Ziggo Go TV app on a monthly basis, representing 59% enhanced video base penetration and delivering a positive NPS result of +2 in Q3

In October 2021, we launched our new customer loyalty program 'Priority', in partnership with Ajax, Ziggo Dome, MOJO Concerts and The Park Playground, giving exclusive benefits to all our customers and further strengthening our FMC strategy

