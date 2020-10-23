Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Liberty Latin America    LILA   BMG9001E1021

LIBERTY LATIN AMERICA

(LILA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Liberty Latin America : Receives Clearance From U.S. Department of Justice to Acquire AT&T's Wireless and Wireline Operations in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/23/2020 | 03:46pm EDT

Companies Intend to Close Transaction on October 31, 2020

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (“Liberty Latin America” or “LLA”) (NASDAQ: LILA and LILAK, OTC Link: LILAB) confirms that the company has entered into a consent judgment with the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) regarding the previously announced acquisition of AT&T’s wireless and wireline operations in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The DOJ has cleared the transaction subject to the terms of the consent judgment, which includes a requirement that Liberty Latin America divest certain B2B operations that are part of their operations in Puerto Rico. Liberty Latin America expects a preliminary court order in the next few days permitting them to close on their transaction with AT&T.

To meet the conditions in the consent judgment, Liberty Latin America has entered into an agreement to divest part of its B2B operations in Puerto Rico. This divestiture is expected to close promptly, pending appropriate regulatory approval. This approval process is not expected to affect the closing date for Liberty Latin America’s acquisition of the AT&T assets.

Liberty Latin America and AT&T intend to close the transaction on October 31, 2020. Under terms of the agreement, AT&T will retain FirstNet responsibilities and relationships as well as DIRECTV and certain global business customer relationships. The sale does not affect AT&T’s FirstNet commitment. AT&T retains its dedicated FirstNet network core and service capabilities. Post-close, Liberty Latin America will support AT&T’s FirstNet build in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

ABOUT LIBERTY LATIN AMERICA

Liberty Latin America is a leading communications company operating in over 20 countries across Latin America and the Caribbean under the consumer brands VTR, Flow, Liberty, Más Móvil, BTC, UTS and Cabletica. The communications and entertainment services that we offer to our residential and business customers in the region include digital video, broadband internet, telephony and mobile services. Our business products and services include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions with customers ranging from small and medium enterprises to international companies and governmental agencies. In addition, Liberty Latin America operates a sub-sea and terrestrial fiber optic cable network that connects over 40 markets in the region.

Liberty Latin America has three separate classes of common shares, which are traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbols "LILA" (Class A) and "LILAK" (Class C), and on the OTC link under the symbol "LILAB" (Class B).

For more information, please visit www.lla.com.

© Business Wire 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about LIBERTY LATIN AMERICA
03:46pLIBERTY LATIN AMERICA : Receives Clearance From U.S. Department of Justice to Ac..
BU
10/20LIBERTY LATIN AMERICA : Schedules Investor Call for Third Quarter 2020 Results
BU
10/01LIBERTY LATIN AMERICA LTD. : Announces Final Results of Rights Offering
BU
09/28LIBERTY LATIN AMERICA LTD. : Announces Successful Outcome of Subscription Rights..
BU
09/10LIBERTY LATIN AMERICA LTD. : Announces When-Issued Trading and Trading Symbol In..
BU
09/09FACTBOX : LVMH's bid for Tiffany only the latest victim of COVID-19 pandemic
RE
09/09FACTBOX-LVMH's bid for Tiffany only the latest victim of COVID-19 pandemic
RE
09/04LIBERTY LATIN AMERICA LTD. : Announces Terms for Previously Announced Subscripti..
BU
08/12Liberty Global surprises with $7.4 billion deal to buy Sunrise in latest tele..
RE
08/12Liberty Global would consider IPO of Sunrise business in future
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 3 724 M - -
Net income 2020 -568 M - -
Net Debt 2020 7 473 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -3,45x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 2 462 M 2 462 M -
EV / Sales 2020 2,67x
EV / Sales 2021 2,35x
Nbr of Employees 10 000
Free-Float 79,8%
Chart LIBERTY LATIN AMERICA
Duration : Period :
Liberty Latin America Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LIBERTY LATIN AMERICA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 16,33 $
Last Close Price 10,64 $
Spread / Highest target 107%
Spread / Average Target 53,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 3,38%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Balan Nair President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael Thomas Fries Executive Chairman
Betzalel Kenigsztein Chief Operating Officer & Senior Vice President
Christopher Noyes Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Vivek Khemka Chief Technology & Product Officer, Senior VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LIBERTY LATIN AMERICA-44.87%2 462
AT&T INC.-27.64%201 504
T-MOBILE US42.36%138 189
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED-22.29%133 420
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.48.91%126 903
NTT DOCOMO, INC.28.01%119 700
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group