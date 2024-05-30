Liberty Latin America Ltd. (“Liberty Latin America”, “LLA”, or “Company”) (NASDAQ: LILA and LILAK, OTC Link: LILAB) announces the publication of its Environment, Social Impact, and Corporate Governance (ESG) report, showcasing the meaningful strides the Company has made in its commitment to being more sustainable. The report can be found on the company website here.

"Our ESG report reflects our commitment to responsible business practices," said Balan Nair, CEO of Liberty Latin America. "Sustainable operations lead to better business outcomes. We have seen enhancements in operational efficiency, a reduction in costs, and a more engaged and productive workforce. On top of that, operating in this way helps us increase trust, build loyalty, and strengthen relationships with customers, employees, investors, and other stakeholders. By prioritizing sustainable growth, we are not only delivering on our objectives but also creating a more resilient company that generates valuable returns for all stakeholders.”

This year’s ESG report highlights the progress Liberty Latin America has made towards supporting the Company’s purpose to connect communities and change lives, narrowing the digital divide, and consolidating the coverage of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions tracking across the group. This broader scope enables the Company to have a more accurate and comprehensive understanding of its carbon footprint, driving more effective strategies for reducing emissions.

The Company continues to align with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals and utilize the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) framework for the Telecommunications Services industry with reporting on data through December 31, 2023.

For more information on Liberty Latin America's ESG approach, please visit www.lla.com/esg.

