Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Liberty Latin America Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LILA   BMG9001E1021

LIBERTY LATIN AMERICA LTD.

(LILA)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-07-14 pm EDT
6.870 USD   -2.55%
04:20pLIBERTY LATIN AMERICA LTD. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
09:16aLiberty Latin America Releases 2021 ESG Annual Report
BU
07/01Liberty Latin America Subsidiary Completes Acquisition of America Movil's Panama Operations
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

LIBERTY LATIN AMERICA : RELEASES 2021 ESG ANNUAL REPORT - Form 8-K

07/14/2022 | 04:24pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
LIBERTY LATIN AMERICA RELEASES 2021 ESG ANNUAL REPORT

Denver, Colorado - July 14, 2022: Liberty Latin America Ltd. ("Liberty Latin America" or "LLA") (NASDAQ: LILA and LILAK, OTC Link: LILAB) today released its second annual ESG report outlining the Company's commitment to environment, social, and governance ("ESG") practices across its operations in Latin America and the Caribbean. The report expands on the company's inaugural ESG reporting effort, including additional metrics for 2021. It can be found in its entirety on the company website at https://investors.lla.com/esg/.

Balan Nair, CEO of Liberty Latin America, said, "I am excited to share our 2021 ESG report, which demonstrates our commitment to responsible and sustainable practices across our operations in Latin America and the Caribbean. We are pleased to report significant progress with respect to our energy consumption, data privacy and security efforts, and commitment to positive social change. At Liberty Latin America, we believe in leading the way towards a more sustainable future by ensuring our operations help make our world a better place for our employees, our customers, our communities, and our shareholders."

The report was prepared in accordance with the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board ("SASB") for the Telecommunications Services industry with data through December 31, 2021. It shows progress against the SASB standards with respect to energy consumption, data privacy, and security efforts. In addition, this year's report is complemented with the first disclosure of direct (Scope 1 and 2) carbon emissions across Liberty Latin America.

ABOUT LIBERTY LATIN AMERICA

Liberty Latin America is a leading communications company operating in over 20 countries across Latin America and the Caribbean under the consumer brands VTR, Flow, Liberty, Más Móvil and BTC. The communications and entertainment services that we offer to our residential and business customers in the region include digital video, broadband internet, telephony and mobile services. Our business products and services include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions with customers ranging from small and medium enterprises to international companies and governmental agencies. In addition, Liberty Latin America operates a sub-sea and terrestrial fiber optic cable network that connects approximately 40 markets in the region.

Liberty Latin America has three separate classes of common shares, which are traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbols "LILA" (Class A) and "LILAK" (Class C), and on the OTC link under the symbol "LILAB" (Class B).

For more information, please visit www.lla.comor contact:

Investor Relations:Media Relations:
Kunal Patelir@lla.comClaudia Restrepollacommunications@lla.com


Disclaimer

Liberty Latin America Ltd. published this content on 14 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 July 2022 20:23:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about LIBERTY LATIN AMERICA LTD.
04:20pLIBERTY LATIN AMERICA LTD. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (..
AQ
09:16aLiberty Latin America Releases 2021 ESG Annual Report
BU
07/01Liberty Latin America Subsidiary Completes Acquisition of America Movil's Panama Operat..
MT
07/01LIBERTY LATIN AMERICA : CABLE & WIRELESS PANAMÁ COMPLETES THE ACQUISITION OF AMÉRICA MÓVIL..
PU
07/01LIBERTY LATIN AMERICA LTD. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (..
AQ
07/01Cable & Wireless Panamá Completes the Acquisition of América Móvil's Panama Operations
BU
06/24LIBERTY LATIN AMERICA LTD.(NASDAQGS : LILA) added to Russell 2000 Defensive Index
CI
06/24LIBERTY LATIN AMERICA LTD.(NASDAQGS : LILA.K) added to Russell 2000 Defensive Index
CI
06/24LIBERTY LATIN AMERICA LTD.(NASDAQGS : LILA) added to Russell 2000 Value-Defensive Index
CI
06/24LIBERTY LATIN AMERICA LTD.(NASDAQGS : LILA.K) added to Russell 2000 Value-Defensive Index
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on LIBERTY LATIN AMERICA LTD.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 4 966 M - -
Net income 2022 169 M - -
Net Debt 2022 6 851 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 10,5x
Yield 2022 3,40%
Capitalization 1 592 M 1 592 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,70x
EV / Sales 2023 1,67x
Nbr of Employees 11 900
Free-Float 80,8%
Chart LIBERTY LATIN AMERICA LTD.
Duration : Period :
Liberty Latin America Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LIBERTY LATIN AMERICA LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 7,05 $
Average target price 12,90 $
Spread / Average Target 83,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Balan Nair Chief Executive Officer
Christopher Noyes Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Michael Thomas Fries Executive Chairman
Aamir Hussain Senior VP, Chief Technology & Product Officer
Alfonso de Angoitia Noriega Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LIBERTY LATIN AMERICA LTD.-39.54%1 592
T-MOBILE US16.33%169 134
AT&T INC.10.08%146 399
KDDI CORPORATION30.82%70 502
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.-1.77%61 823
AMÉRICA MÓVIL, S.A.B. DE C.V.-8.34%61 149