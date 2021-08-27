Liberty Latin America : Cable & Wireless Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements – June 30, 2021

MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF

Notes to Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements (unaudited)............................................................................

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 and 2020 (unaudited)

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Equity for the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 and 2020

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Loss for the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2021

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations for the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 and 2020

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets as of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020 (unaudited)............................

GLOSSARY OF DEFINED TERMS

Unless the context requires otherwise, references to "C&W", "we," "our," "our company" and "us" in this report refers to Cable & Wireless Communications Limited or collectively to Cable & Wireless Communications Limited and its subsidiaries. We have used several other terms in this report, most of which are defined or explained below.