    LILA   BMG9001E1021

LIBERTY LATIN AMERICA LTD.

(LILA)
Liberty Latin America Celebrates the Positive Impact of Its ‘Mission Week' Volunteer Initiative

12/03/2021 | 09:03am EST
  • Company contributed over 4,000 volunteer hours in local communities across 20 countries in Latin America and the Caribbean
  • Donated more than 1,400 devices to provide greater digital access to those in need

 

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (“Liberty Latin America” or “LLA”) (NASDAQ: LILA and LILAK, OTC Link: LILAB) is proud to share the positive impact of its second annual Mission Week volunteer initiative. The effort demonstrates the Company’s ongoing commitment to giving back to its communities and supporting digital access for more people across the region. A video recap of Liberty Latin America’s Mission Week activities can be found here.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211203005089/en/

This year's week of volunteering and community outreach took place from November 15-19, 2021 and had over 1,250 employees across 20 countries come together to serve communities across Latin America and the Caribbean. The initiative reinforces the Company’s four Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) pillars: Learning, Environment, Access, and Disaster Relief.

As a result of this year’s effort, Liberty Latin America’s employees contributed over 4,000 volunteer hours of in-person and virtual service. The activities included engaging 12,500 students through different learning activities, planting 1,000 trees, collecting 4,500 pounds of garbage in support of environmental sustainability, and donating 1,400 electronic devices to provide greater digital access.

Michael Coakley, VP, Head of Communications, Liberty Latin America, marked the occasion by saying, "Our annual Mission Week volunteer initiative is core to what our company stands for. We deeply care about our local communities and know we have a responsibility to help them thrive. I am delighted to see the passion of our volunteers who shared their time, knowledge, and expertise to provide valuable resources to those who need them most and impact the lives of thousands of people in our region. A big thank you to all our volunteers for helping us make a positive impact!”

Liberty Latin America's Mission Week provides the opportunity for employees to work closely with the Company’s charitable foundations: Cable & Wireless Charitable Foundation, Cable & Wireless Panama Foundation, Jamaica Flow Foundation, Liberty Puerto Rico Foundation, and Fundación VTR, in addition to 80 partners across the region to extend support in the communities.

On December 5, the world observes International Volunteer Day (IVD), an international observance sponsored by the United Nations to recognize volunteers worldwide and all they do in making peace and sustainable development a reality. It offers an opportunity for organizations and individual volunteers to celebrate and thank people worldwide who dedicate their precious time and efforts to voluntary service. Liberty Latin America stands with all those who have joined the United Nations day of observance and celebrates the efforts of their employees and its affiliates across Latin America and the Caribbean who volunteer their time and resources to their communities.

To learn more about Liberty Latin America’s CSR community outreach efforts, please click here.

ABOUT LIBERTY LATIN AMERICA

Liberty Latin America is a leading communications company operating in over 20 countries across Latin America and the Caribbean under the consumer brands VTR, Flow, Liberty, Más Móvil, BTC and Cabletica. The communications and entertainment services that we offer to our residential and business customers in the region include digital video, broadband internet, telephony and mobile services. Our business products and services include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions with customers ranging from small and medium enterprises to international companies and governmental agencies. In addition, Liberty Latin America operates a subsea and terrestrial fiber optic cable network that connects over 40 markets in the region.

Liberty Latin America has three separate classes of common shares, which are traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbols "LILA" (Class A) and "LILAK" (Class C), and on the OTC link under the symbol "LILAB" (Class B).

For more information, please visit www.lla.com.


© Business Wire 2021
