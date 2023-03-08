Advanced search
    LILA   BMG9001E1021

LIBERTY LATIN AMERICA LTD.

(LILA)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:56:34 2023-03-08 pm EST
8.835 USD   +2.61%
03:28pLiberty Latin America Embraces Equity to Mark International Women's Day (IWD)
BU
05:11aCosta Rican Telecommunications Brand Joins TISE Sustainable
AQ
02/23Transcript : Liberty Latin America Ltd., Q4 2022 Earnings Call, Feb 23, 2023
CI
Liberty Latin America Embraces Equity to Mark International Women's Day (IWD)

03/08/2023 | 03:28pm EST
Liberty Latin America Ltd. (“Liberty Latin America” or “LLA”) (NASDAQ: LILA and LILAK, OTC Link: LILAB) joins the global community and reinforces its commitment to driving greater equity and building a more inclusive world.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230308005750/en/

During a virtual event commemorating IWD made available to the Company’s more than 11,000 employees, Kerry Scott, Liberty Latin America’s Chief People Officer, commented, “In our sixth year celebrating IWD, we are all asked to make a commitment, embrace equity, and ensure it is a critical part of every society’s DNA. Driving an equitable society isn’t one person’s job or something we do one day a year – it is all of our jobs, all year round.”

Liberty Latin America’s commitment to the pursuit of equity extends beyond IWD and is at the core of the Company’s values and commitment to equality, diversity, and inclusion. Over the past five years the Company has implemented several innovative policies regarding paid parental leave, flexible working environments, and employee assistance programs. In addition, in 2021, the Company published its gender-based violence (GBV) policy and made it publicly available on its website for other organizations to learn from and utilize as part of the global effort to combat violence in all forms.

In the past six months, the Company launched its ELLAS Employee Resource Group (ERG) with the mission to empower women to thrive and reach their full potential through representation, allyship, support, and connection. To mark IWD this year, a new Professional Development Program has been created in partnership with the ELLAS ERG to offer employees access to training that will help improve business skills, offer practical knowledge, and begin to form a peer-to-peer networking community for the participants.

Scott continued, “International Women’s Day is an important moment to reinforce Liberty Latin America’s long-term commitment to supporting professional development for women in the Company. But we know this is just one day. Progress isn’t about what we do on a single day each year. It takes a concerted effort all year round to drive diversity, to drive inclusion, to drive equity, and to ensure our company has an environment where we can be ourselves and bring our whole selves to work, every day.”

To learn more about Liberty Latin America’s efforts to drive Equality, Diversity, and Inclusion, please visit https://www.lla.com/equality-diversity-and-inclusion.

ABOUT LIBERTY LATIN AMERICA

Liberty Latin America is a leading communications company operating in over 20 countries across Latin America and the Caribbean under the consumer brands BTC, Flow, Liberty and Más Móvil, and through ClaroVTR, our joint venture in Chile. The communications and entertainment services that we offer to our residential and business customers in the region include digital video, broadband internet, telephony and mobile services. Our business products and services include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions with customers ranging from small and medium enterprises to international companies and governmental agencies. In addition, Liberty Latin America operates a subsea and terrestrial fiber optic cable network that connects approximately 40 markets in the region.

Liberty Latin America has three separate classes of common shares, which are traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbols “LILA” (Class A) and “LILAK” (Class C), and on the OTC link under the symbol “LILAB” (Class B).

For more information, please visit www.lla.com.


© Business Wire 2023
